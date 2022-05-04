Daily Markets: Investors Sift Through Earnings While Awaiting Fed Decision

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board except for Taiwan’s TAIEX, which rose 0.41%. Korea’s KOSPI declined by 0.11%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries 0.30%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.10% and India’s Sensex 2.29% on the day after the Reserve Bank of India surprised markets by unexpectedly raising the overnight repurchase (repo) rate by 40 basis point (0.40%). Chinese markets are still closed due to May Day and Japan’s markets are closed to mark Greenery Day, which up until 1989 was known as “Birthday of The Emperor.” By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive market open later this morning.

Once again, investors will be parsing through the barrage of quarterly earnings, weighing better than expected results from the likes of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Airbnb (ABNB) vs. suspended guidance from Starbucks (SBUX) and greater investment spending at Lyft (LYFT). While we wait for the conclusion of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting and its formal policy statement that will no doubt include an interest rate hike and unwinding its balance sheet, it's also worth paying attention to the European Commission, which proposed phasing out supplies of Russian crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of 2022. How this will affect inflation and the speed of economic growth remains an open question. That proposal follows yesterday’s announcement that Russia intends to block exports of vital raw materials.

Data Download

International Economy

A host of final April Services PMI figures were released today with Germany (57.6), France (58.9), Italy (55.7), Spain (57.1) and the Eurozone itself (57.7) reporting in line with preliminary figures except for Germany which ended 0.30 lower than initial estimates. The Eurozone Composite PMI (Manufacturing & Services combined) was released at 55.8, also in line with the preliminary figure.

March YoY Eurozone Retail Sales was reported with growth of 0.80%, significantly below estimates of 4.6% as well as the previously reported 5.2%. While below estimates, this should not be too jarring given the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Domestic Economy

8:15 AM ET will see the release of the April ADP employment survey, which is expected to come in around 370,000, down from the previously reported 455,000 figure.

9:45 AM ET will see the final April release of Markit Services PMI which is expected to tick up a few points to 56.2 from the previously reported 54.7. 10:00 AM ET we will get the ISM non-Manufacturing ISM update for April, which is expected to remain at 58.5, slightly higher previously reported 58.3. A reminder that while these two providers are reporting the same type of activity that ISM collects data from more global sources, hence the difference between the two figures.

Finally, at 2:00 PM ET the Federal Reserve will release its interest rate policy update and is widely expected to announce a 50-basis point (0.50%) rise in the overnight lending rate otherwise known as the Fed Fund Rate.

Markets

The S&P 500 ended yesterday 0.5% higher while both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%) on the day. The outperformer was Russell 2000, which gained 0.9%. Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher led by energy, financials, real estate, and materials, each of which gained more than 1.0%. Consumer staples and consumer discretionary were the two sectors that moved modestly lower. Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -8.8%

S&P 500: -12.4%

Nasdaq Composite: -19.7%

Russell 2000: -15.4%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -18.4%

Ether (ETH-USD): -24.2%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Brinker (EAT), Cedar Fair (FUN), Criteo (CRTO), CVS Health (CVS), Ferrari (RACE), IDEXX Labs (IDXX), Marriott (MAR), Moderna (MRNA), Oatly Group (OTLY), Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), Vulcan Materials (VMC), Xylem (XYL), and Yum Brands (YUM) are expected to report their quarterly results.

March quarter results at chip company Advanced Micro Devices topped expectations with revenue soaring 70.9% year over year, which included $559 million in sales for the six weeks in which Xilinx was a part of the company. AMD expects revenue for the current quarter to be ~$6.5 billion vs. $6.36 billion consensus, plus or minus $200 million, up ~69% YoY and ~10% QoQ. The year-over-year increase is expected to be driven by the addition of Xilinx and higher server, semi-custom and client revenue. For 2022, AMD now expects revenue to be ~$26.3 billion vs. $25.45 billion, up 60% vs. 2021 and its prior guidance of ~31%.

Airbnb also delivered better than expected March quarter results as its revenue climbed more than 70% YoY. Nights and experiences booked surpassed pre-pandemic levels and exceeded 100M for the first time ever, driven by North America, EMEA and Latin America and gross bookings for the quarter soared 67% YoY to $17.2 billion. Per the management team, nearly half of nights booked in Q1 were for stays of a week or longer and 1 in 5 nights booked were for stays of a month or longer. Airbnb guided revenue for the current quarter to $2.03-$2.13 billion.

While March quarter top and bottom-line results at Lyft beat consensus expectations led by a 21% YoY increase in active riders and 9% jump in revenue per active rider, the company guided revenue for the current quarter to $0.95-$1.0 billion, below the $1.02 billion consensus. The company also shared it plans to invest more in driver supply to improve service levels and in other business initiatives, which will weigh on margins in the current quarter.

Yum China (YUMC) served up mixed March quarter results with revenue up 4.3% YoY to $2.67 billion vs. the $2.6 billion consensus, but EPS for the quarter came in weaker than expected. As many readers will suspect, the Omicron variant caused significant volatility in the company’s business during the quarter, and per the company it continues to have a severe impact. So far Yum China is sticking to its 2022 targets, which include opening ~1,000-1,200 net new stores.

Starbucks also reported mixed March quarter results and like Yum China, its top line came in ahead of expectations, but its bottom line missed the consensus forecast. Starbucks’s global comparable store sales increased +7%, driven by a 4% increase in average ticket and a 3% increase in comparable transactions. North America and U.S. comp store sales increased 12%, driven by a 7% increase in average ticket and a 5% increase in comparable transactions. International comp store sales decreased 8%, driven by a 5% decline in average ticket and a 3% decline in comparable transactions. At its China business, comp store sales decreased 23%, driven by a 20% decline in comparable transactions and a 4% decline in average ticket. With the conditions in China, making it a challenge to forecast its business, the company suspended guidance and shared it aims to provide future guidance at its September 2022 Investor Day.

IPOs

Investors looking to gauge the health of the IPO market will want to keep watch on the Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) offering this week that is expected to price between $21-$24 per share. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Bandwidth (BAND), Booking Holdings (BKNG), Cerner (CERN), CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), Digital Ocean (DOCN), eBay (EBAY), Etsy (ETSY), Fastly (FSLY), Fortinet (FTNT), Inseego (INSG), iRobot (IRBT), Nu Skin (NUS), PetIQ (PETQ), Ping Identity (PING), Qorvo (QRVO), Realty Income (O), Trip Advisor (TRIP), and Vimeo (VMEO) will be among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Investors should remain on watch for companies that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, May 5

China: Markit/Caixin Services PMI – April

Germany: Manufacturing Orders & Turnover – March

UK: CIPS Services PMI (Final) – April

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Announcement

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Unit Labor Costs & Productivity – 1Q 2022

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, May 6

Japan: CPI Tokyo - April

US: Employment Report – April

US: Consumer Credit – March

Disclosures

