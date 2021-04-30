Daily Markets: Investors Shut the Books on April; What to Watch

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia finished the day’s trading in the red, led by the 2.1% slump in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the 2.0% move lower in India’s Sensex. Japan’s Nikkei, as well as China’s Shanghai Composite, closed the day 0.8% lower. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were mostly lower while U.S. futures point to equities giving back some of their recent gains when those markets open later this morning. Following yesterday’s quarterly earnings surge that saw 11% of the S&P 500 report, we suspect a fair bit of earnings digestion is underway today, along with contemplation of the prospects for President Biden’s $4 trillion economic plan.

With today’s market close, we shut the books for April, and despite the implied lower market open all of the major U.S. equity indices are tracking higher between 3%-6.3% higher. Despite the sea of quarterly earnings reports we swam through this week, next week will be an even busier one as the volume of earnings reports steps up yet again, and investors will face the usual and closely watched start of the month economic data that starts with April PMI readings and ends with the April Employment Report for the U.S. Investors will no doubt be looking for confirmation of the continued reopening of the U.S. economy in both the economic data and company commentaries as well as further upside to company-specific and S&P 500 earnings expectations for 2021.

Rest up this weekend, next week is going to barn burner of a week. And on that note: Your authors will be taking a much-needed breather next week. The next edition of Daily Markets will be on May 10. We’ll miss ya, but we’ll be that much sharper when we return.

International Economy

Japan’s Unemployment Rate in March dropped to -2.6% after sitting at 2.9% in February, where it was expected to remain. Industrial Production rose unexpectedly to 2.2% MoM in March after falling -1.3% in February, and the forecasted -2.0%. The nation’s final Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for April sat at 53.6 vs. the expected to increase to 53.3.

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI in April dropped more than expected to 51.1 from 51.9 and the expected low down to 51.7. The Non-Manufacturing PMI fell to 54.9 from 56.3.

France’s Inflation Rate in April (preliminary) came in at 1.3% from 1.1% in March, matching forecasted expectations for the month.

Italy’s Unemployment Rate ticked lower to 10.1% in March from 10.2% in February and the forecasted increase to 10.3%. Italy’s Inflation Rate in April rose 1.1% compared to 0.8% in March, a tad warmer than the expected 1.0%.

Q1 GDP Estimates:

Spain fell 4.3% YoY vs. the expected contraction of 4.2% and the reading of -8.9% in Q4 2020.

The Flash 1Q 2021 GDP reading for Germany showed a 3% contraction a tad better than the 3.7% contraction in Q4 2020 and the expected 3.2% contraction.

Italy’s GDP recovered to -1.4% in 1Q 2021 compared to the 6.6% contraction in Q4 and the forecasted -1.6%.

The Eurozone GDP recovered QoQ to -1.8% from the 4.9% contraction in the prior quarter, coming in ahead of the expected fall of 2.0%.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s advanced estimate for U.S. GDP for Q1 came in at 6.4% QoQ and 7.02% annualized after Q4’s 1.58%. Goods Consumption added 4.94% to GDP while Durable Good (auto and furnishing spending in particular) added an additional 2.95% with non-durable contributing 2.0% and services 2.07%. On the other end of the spectrum, Inventory was a -2.64% drag while fixed investment added 1.8% to growth. Federal government spending added nearly 1% as well.

Pending home sales in March rose 23.3% YoY after falling -0.5% in February. On a MoM basis, pending home sales for the month were up 1.9% vs. a revised 11.5% decline in February and the expected March increase of 5.0%.

Yesterday’s initial jobless claims for the week ended April 24 came in at 553k, 3k above estimates, but below the prior 566k, marking the lowest level since the first half of March 2020 and registering below the peak level of initial claims from past recessions. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Programs claims are at a new low as are the regular state programs since the pandemic began. Continuing jobless claims across all programs fell 846k to 16.587 million, which is the second-lowest reading of the pandemic, just after the first week of the year’s 16.05 million.

On the domestic data front today we will get Personal Income and Spending for March, the Employment Cost Index, PCE Price Index, Chicago PMI, and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment report.

Markets

After having traded lower for most of the day, the S&P reversed later in the day to close up 0.7%, a new record high with over 75% of the index closing in positive territory. The Dow rose 0.7%, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2%, and the Nasdaq 100 0.5%. Communication Services and Financials were the two strongest sectors, up 2.8% and 1.8%, respectively. The weakest sectors were Healthcare and Information Technology, down -0.4% and down 3 basis points respectively.

Stocks to Watch

Investors will face a Friday barrage of earnings reports from a few dozen companies including those from AstraZeneca (AZN), Charter Communications (CHTR), Chevron (CVX), Clorox (CLX), Colgate Palmolive (CL), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Amazon (AMZN) shares are trading higher in pre-market trading following a March quarter beat that saw its revenue soar 44% YoY to $108.52 billion and EPS for the quarter come in at $15.79, $6.18 ahead of the consensus forecast. AWS net sales were up 32% YoY to $13.5 billion, well ahead of the 22.5% growth consensus estimate. Online store sales totaled $52.9 billion vs. the expected $50.3 billion consensus. For the current quarter, Amazon expects net sales of $110-116 billion, up 24-30% YoY, vs. the $108.35 billion consensus, which assumes that Prime Day will occur during the current quarter.

Restaurant Brands (QSR) reported top and bottom-line results for the March quarter that edged out consensus expectations. Comparable store sales at Tim Hortons were down (2.3%) for the quarter vs (10.3%) a year ago; on a similar basis, Burger King came in +0.7% vs (3.7%) and Popeyes +1.5% vs +26.2%. Exiting the quarter, 95% of the company’s restaurants were open worldwide, including substantially all of its units in North America and Asia Pacific and approximately 92% and 84% of our restaurants in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America, respectively.

Fortinet (FTNT) shares moved higher in aftermarket trading last night following the company reporting March quarter revenue that rose 23% YoY to $710.3 million and EPS of $0.81. Product sales for the quarter rose 25% YoY to $240.7 million while Service revenue climbed 22% to $469.6 million. Billings for the quarter jumped 27% YoY to $850.6 million. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $733-747 million vs. the $732.4 million while for the full year it is calling for revenue of $3.08-3.13 billion vs. the $3.06 billion consensus.

Chinese EV company Nio Inc. (NIO) reported March quarter revenue that rocketed 481.8% YoY to RMB 7.98 billion, crushing the RMB 6.73 billion consensus forecast. Vehicle deliveries for the quarter reached 20,060, up 422.7% YoY and 15.6% QoQ. For the current quarter, Nio sees revenue of RMB 8.11-8.5 billion vs. the RMB 7.8 billion consensus.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) fell in aftermarket trading as the company’s March quarter results barely topped consensus estimates. Revenue for the quarter rose 53% YoY to $1.17 billion, “only” $20 million ahead of the consensus forecast. Similarly, EPS of $2.37 modestly beat the consensus forecast. For the current quarter, Skyworks guided revenue of $1.075-1.125 billion vs. the $1.07 billion consensus with EPS of $2.13 at the midpoint of its guidance vs. the $2.09 consensus.

While Twitter (TWTR) reported March quarter results that topped consensus expectations, the company’s shares are under pressure this morning following revenue guidance for the current quarter that bookended the consensus forecast with a GAAP operating loss of $170-$120 million. For the March quarter, monetizable daily active users (mDAU) of 199 million modestly missed the 200 million consensus.

General Motors (GM) intends to spend more than $1 billion to produce electric vehicles at its Ramos Arizpe production complex in Mexico.

Nestlé (NSRGY) will acquire The Bountiful Company's vitamin and supplement brands for $5.75 billion and will be integrated into Nestlé Health Science.

The European Commission has taken issue with its “mandatory use of Apple’s (AAPL) own in-app purchase mechanism imposed on music streaming app developers to distribute their apps via Apple’s App Store” and “informed Apple of its preliminary view that it distorted competition in the music streaming market as it abused its dominant position for the distribution of music streaming apps through its App Store.”

Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) introduced legislation to try to provide more transparency for investors in blank-check companies or so-called SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies).

Today is Friday and that means after today’s market close, there are no expected quarterly earnings reports coming in. Investors looking to get ready for next week's full list should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

May 3: Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Total Vehicle Sales

May 4: Balance of Trade, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Factory Orders, API Crude Stocks

May 5: ADP Employment Report, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, EIA Energy Stocks

May 6: Jobless Claims, Unit Labor Costs, Nonfarm Productivity

May 7: Nonfarm Payrolls, Wholesale Inventories

May 10: Consumer Inflation Expectations

May 11: NFIB Business Optimism Index, JOLTs Job Openings, weekly Redbook retail sales, API Crude Oil Stock Change

May 12: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation Rate, EIA Energy Stocks reports, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Report, Monthly Budget Statement

May 13: PPI, weekly Jobless Claims, EIA Natural Gas Stocks

May 14: Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report, Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count

Thought for the Day

“Have patience. All things are difficult before they become easy.” ~Saadi Shirazi

