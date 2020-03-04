Daily Markets: Investors Shrug Off Fed's Emergency Rate Cut

Today’s Big Picture

Today the market is likely looking to find some solid footing on ground that by most accounts looks increasingly unstable. Following the Fed's emergency 50 basis point rate cut yesterday, investors are likely to question if corporate earnings are more at risk than previously thought - it was the first cut outside of traditional meetings since 2008 and if it couldn't wait just two weeks, it raises the question if things are much worse than we've been told. As we see in today's Data Download and Stocks to Watch, we continue to receive data and other updates that suggest further downward earnings revisions are more likely than not as the ripple effect of the coronavirus continues to be felt.

With the Fed having acted to help stem the impact of the coronavirus, investors are now waiting to see if the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will also announce stimulus measures in the coming days. And exiting Super Tuesday in the US, markets have a greater sense of clarity on the finalists for the presidential race, which could provide some stability.

Stocks in Asia closed mixed on the day:

South Korea’s Kospi gained the most, up 2.2%

Japan’s Nikkei was basically flat, up just 0.1%

China’s Shanghai, up 0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng. down 0.2%

Australia's ASX fell by 1.7%.

By mid-morning trading, the major equity indices in Europe were all in the green and as we write today's note, the main US equity index futures point to a positive surge when those markets open later this morning.

As we wait for that market open, we’d note President Trump wants more rate cuts and the market thinks he'll get his wish. As of yesterday's close, interest rate futures were pricing in a 100% chance of an additional 25 basis point cut. The Bond markets are certainly flashing warning signs as the yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond fell below 1% intraday for the first time in history, all the way down to 0.91%, closing at 1.005%. For context, it closed 2019 at 1.92%. The 30-year Treasury point yield dropped to a record 1.5%, closing at 1.61%. Investment-grade bond yields have also fallen to a new all-time low of 2.33% with BBB rated falling to a (you guessed it) all-time low of 2.65%. Year-to-date gains for 30-year Treasury bonds have been the best in history.

And it may not be just investor fears that are pressuring share prices. According to data from Bank of America, share buybacks from US firms was just under $1.5 billion last week, down from the usual $2 billion over the past four weeks and in stark contrast to the usual jump we see during market sell-offs. Liquidity protection, just in case, maybe trumping share buyback plans in the near-term. The question is to what degree those buyback guns will be put to use in the coming weeks?

Data Download

Australia’s GDP was stronger than expected in Q4, rising 0.5% QoQ versus expectations for 0.3%, but despite the beat, the quarter's growth was down from the prior quarter's 0.6% reading. On a year-over-year basis, GDP growth was 2.2% in Q4, up from 1.7% and besting expectations for 1.9%.

Italy, on the other hand, saw GDP in Q4 contracted 0.3%, falling from the prior quarter's +0.1% reading. On a year-over-year basis, growth slowed to a stall-out speed of 0.1% from the prior 0.5%. The impact of the coronavirus likely guarantees that the nation slides into a technical recession in Q1. Yesterday the mayor of Florence was nearly in tears describing the level of cancellations the area's hotels and restaurants are experiencing. Keeping mind that tourism represents over 13% of Italy's GDP. Italy is the Eurozone's third-largest economy and the eighth largest in the world. Without enormous support from the Eurozone, the fear is that the country could dip into a severe depression… but if the Eurozone is even able to muster that much firepower remains an unknown. Italy is now the worst-affected country by the coronavirus outside of Asia, and the World Health Organization now sees the coronavirus death rate to be 3.4% globally, higher than the previous estimate of 2%.

Japan’s Services PMI came in roughly as expected, falling into contraction at 46.8 from the prior 51 and essentially met expectations for 46.7. Composite PMI was also in-line in and met expectations at 47 from the prior 50.1.

China’s Caixin China General Service PMI fell to a record low of 26.5 in February from 51.8 the prior month. This is the first reading in contraction (anything below 50) since the survey began 14 years ago. New orders, new export orders, and employment all fell at the steepest rate on record. The Caixin China General Composite PMI dropped to 27.5 in February, also the lowest on record, from 51.9 in January. Confidence also slipped to a record low. If that wasn't painful enough, auto sales in China contracted 80% YoY according to the China Passenger Car Association , another record-setting decline.

Today’s January retail sales data from Europe were mixed this morning. Overall Eurozone sales remained at 1.7%, besting expectations for a recline to 1.1% YoY growth.

Germany’s rose 1.8% YoY, less than the 1% expected, but better than the previous 2% decline.

France’s slowed to 2.1% YoY from 2.5% previously.

Service PMIs for February in Europe and the UK were overall mostly in-line with expectations:

Eurozone Markit Services PMI rose slightly to 52.6 from 52.5, below the expected increase to 52.8 putting Composite in-line at 52.6, up slightly from 52.5.

Spain’s Markit Services PMI fell to 52.1 from 52.3, below expectations for 52.5

Italy’s Markit /ADACI Services rose to 52.1 from 51.4, besting expectations for it to remain unchanged.

France’s Markit Services came in roughly as expected at 52.5, rising from 51 which has Composite slightly better-than-expected at 52, up from 51.1.

Germany’s Markit Services dropped more than expected at 52.5 from 54.2 which has Composite treading water above contraction at 50.7, down from 51.2 and below the expected 51.1.

Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI declined roughly as expected from 53.9 to 53.2 putting Composite slightly below expectations at 53 versus expectations for it to remain at 53.3.

Turning our gaze to the US, following today’s weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index, we’ll get the February ADP Employment Change Report followed by the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for February, total vehicle sales for February and the latest EIA Crude Oil Inventories report. Later this afternoon the Fed will release the latest edition of its Fed Beige Book, an anecdotal survey of economic and related happenings across the Fed’s regional banks.

Stocks to Watch

Last night saw several retailers report their latest quarterly results, and in aggregate gross margins and forward guidance came up short of investor expectations.

While Ross Stores (ROST) reported quarterly results that topped expectations for revenue and EPS, the company issued downside guidance for both the current quarter and all of 2020. For the current quarter, the company sees EPS in the range of $1.16-$1.21 vs. the $1.26 consensus while for 2020 its guiding EPS to $4.67-$4.88 vs. the $5.03 consensus. Baked into its guidance the company sees same-store comps of +1-2% vs. the same-store comps of 4.0% it posted in its most recent quarter. Alongside its earnings, Ross boosted its quarterly dividend by 12% to $0.285 per share.

Nordstrom’s (JWN) latest quarterly results missed both top and bottom-line expectations as its full-price sales rose 1.0%, off-price sales rose 1.8% and digital sales rose 9% during the quarter. Of note, digital sales reached 35% of total sales for the quarter. Gross margins, however, failed to climb as expected instead falling to 35.0% vs. 35.1% in the year-ago quarter and the 35.4% consensus. Nordstrom also trimmed its outlook for the coming year and now sees EPS of $3.25-$3.30 vs. the $3.50 consensus and its prior guidance of $3.25-$3.50 prior outlook. The company also announced it will transition from its co-President structure to a sole Chief Executive Officer, with Erik Nordstrom to serve in this role.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) widely missed bottom-line expectations for its quarter despite revenue that was a tad better than expected. While comp sales rose 4.0% during the quarter, largely at its Free People and Anthropologie businesses, Urban's gross margin took it on the chin falling to 28.5%, below the expected 30.4%. On the company’s earnings conference call, management called out the risk of the coronavirus on its supply chain and shared its “teams are working diligently to secure alternative sources in other regions.”

AT&T (T) shared it expects its core wireless service to grow by more than 2% in the coming year, the timetable for a May launch of HBO Max remains intact and the company has identified a range of cost-cutting initiatives as part of its plan to trim "double-digit" billions of dollars in cost savings over the next three-years. AT&T also shared it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase program with Morgan Stanley (MS) to retire another $4 billion in common stock in the June quarter. This follows a similar program for $4 billion in stock that is underway in the current quarter.

General Electric (GE) reaffirmed its 2020 guidance that calls for EPS of $0.50-$0.60 with revenue growth in the low-single digits but shared it sees the coronavirus having a negative impact to GE Industrial free cash flow of $300-$500 million, as well as a negative impact to operating profit of about $200-$300 million.

After assessing the impact of the coronavirus, corporate payment solutions company Wex (WEX) has trimmed its outlook for the current quarter and now sees its revenue for the quarter 2% - 3% lower vs. the revenue guidance issued on Feb. 13. The updated forecast assumes the trends seen on Wex’s business during February continues through March.

As Chinese shoppers have stayed home since the coronavirus outbreak, De Beers, the biggest diamond miner, shared its sales “fell by more than a third in its second sale of the year, compared with the first one in January.”

Ultra-low fare airline Ryanair (RYAAY) reported its February traffic rose 9% to 10.5 million customers with a load factor of 96%, which was flat YoY. The company announced it plans to reduce flights to and from Italy by 25% following a significant drop in bookings in the region.

And the impact of the coronavirus continues to take its toll on corporate events and travel. Alphabet's (GOOG) Google canceled its physical Google I/O developer conference event, while Alphabet halted all international travel for its employees. This morning we can add UBS AG (UBS) and the European Central Bank to the growing list of companies that have restricted all non-essential travel.

The Wall Street Journal reports the SEC is investigating sales and accounting practices at consumer products company Newell Brands (NWL).

SSM Health announced that Costco Wholesale (COST) purchased a minority equity interest in its pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company, Navitus Health Solutions, including Lumicera Health Services, its specialty pharmacy subsidiary.

After US equity markets close today, investors will be digging through several earnings reports including those from American Eagle (AEO), Habit Restaurants (HABT), Marvell (MRVL), Ping Identity (PING), Splunk (SPLK), and Zoom Video (ZM). For more details on those and other upcoming earnings reports, we suggest visiting Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

