Daily Markets: Investors Should Expect Coronavirus-Related Volatility To Continue

Today is a continuation of what we've seen over the past few days. Markets in Asia closed mixed today with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 2.1%, Australia's S&P/ASX200 down 0.8% and South Korea's Kospi fell 1.1% with the Bank of Korea surprising investors by keeping its policy rate unchanged. Investors had expected a stimulative cut to help counter the economic impact of the coronavirus. Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed essentially flat while China's Shanghai Composite rose slightly, up 0.1%, and the Shenzhen Composite rose 0.2%.

The major European equity indices were once again all down 1.7% or more by midday trading. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 2.4%, the German Dax 2.1%, and Italy's MIB down 1.7%.

The US equity markets are set for a drop at the open after the first case of coronavirus has been reported in the US for which the Center for Disease Control cannot identify how the patient contracted the virus. The patient lives in Northern California.

As of yesterday's close, after a failed morning rally, the US equity markets have fallen for five consecutive days, the Nasdaq 100 closed 8.7% off its all-time high, the S&P 500 8% below, the Dow down 8.8% and the Russell 2000 down 8.9%. Commodities paint a similar picture. Year-to-date, the S&P GSCI for Nickel is down 11.6%, Zinc down 10.9%, Aluminum down 6%, and Copper down 8.5%. The safe-haven trade has seen gold rise by 8.3%. Oil extended its drop, dropping to $48 a barrel, a new 52-week low after sliding into correction territory. Overnight the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond hit yet another all-time low, dropping to 1.294%.

Our position is that investors have been assessing and reassessing the impact of the coronavirus on global growth and earnings. This effort is made more challenging by the simple fact that critical data on the virus has been a moving target. This brings added complexity to an already complicated situation that impacts the demand for products and services and disrupts global supply chains. What we've seen thus far is the market's reaction to what companies have shared concerning the impact on their respective businesses. There are a growing number of signals suggesting more such headlines are yet to to come that may be even more startling:

Moody's Investor Service now sees global auto sales falling 2.5% in 2020 vs. the prior forecast of a 0.9% drop. Yesterday, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers warned it now expects significant declines in auto production as well as sales in February.

According to a survey conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in China, nearly half of the 169 respondents expect their revenue to decrease this year if "business can't return to normal by the end of April." Roughly one-third of respondents expect a return to normal business operations by the end of March, while 12% project delays to extend through the summer. While we certainly hope the virus is contained soon, the survey also revealed that for at least a fifth of its respondents, "2020 revenue from China would decline more than 50% if the epidemic continues through Aug. 30."

A joint survey by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China and the German Chamber of Commerce conducted Feb. 18-21 and released today found the virus has had a medium to high impact on 90% of the 577 companies that responded. Per the survey, "Nearly half of respondents forecast a double-digit drop in revenues for the first half of 2020, and a quarter expect to see a drop of over 20 percent."

Some sobering news came from the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, the group that determines the safety and effectiveness of vaccines. It sees the purported three-month time frame for coronavirus vaccines to enter human trials as too aggressive and thinks a more reasonable time frame is a quarter or two for any such vaccines to move into human trials.

We continue to think that in the very near-term, movements in global equities will be a day-to-day and perhaps hour-to-hour phenomenon that hinges on the latest headlines. In other words, we see the volatility of the last few days continuing, at least in the very near-term.

Given how dramatic the impact of coronavirus is becoming, the backward-looking data we are currently seeing is of less importance than what will be coming in a few weeks from today. Nevertheless, it does give us an idea of the economic starting point before things started to get really nervous.

Private Capital Expenditures in Australia fell unexpectedly in Q4, contracting -2.8% QoQ from the prior 0.4% contraction versus expectations for an increase of 0.4%. This was the fourth consecutive quarterly decline in private investment, driven primarily by declines in spending for buildings and structures. The year-over-year decline in private capital expenditures is 5.8% -- that was before this pandemic fear kicked off, and future plans became more complicated.

The Business Climate Indicator for the Eurozone improved by 0.15 points in February to -0.04, its highest level since last August, beating expectations for -0.28. Confidence for the Industrial Sector climbed 0.9 points in February to -6.1, the highest since last August as well, and better than expectations for -7.3. Confidence in the Services Sector rose by 0.2 points to 11.2, in line with expectations. On the Consumer side, confidence improved from -8.8 to -6.6, the best level since last September. Consumer Price Trends expectations rose to 21.1 from 20.7 in January, the highest since last October.

Later this morning, we'll get several pieces of US economic data, including not only the usual weekly Thursday data — Jobless Claims and EIA Natural Gas Inventories — but also the first revision to December quarter GDP as well as January data for Durable Orders and Pending Home Sales. Late morning brings the Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index, which is expected to remain in contraction territory for February. During the day, we have a few Fed head speeches, and we continue to think the market will look for signs of a shift in the Fed's thinking.

Earnings season continues today, as do the warnings concerning the negative impact of the coronavirus.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) missed on revenue expectations by $360 million and beat on non-GAAP EPS by $0.06. Revenue declined 3.3% YoY. The company warned that it lost $170M in profits during the first two months of 2020 because of the coronavirus.

Crocs (CROX) reported mixed quarterly results but issued downside guidance for the current quarter as it sees the coronavirus cutting its Asia business by $20-$30 million. The company also sees the virus having a total impact of $40-$60 million on its Asia business for the full year.

Last night Microsoft (MSFT) pulled the guidance it issued just a few weeks ago on Jan. 29 for its More Personal Computing Segment, sharing that while it sees Windows demand inline with expectations, the supply chain for its Windows OEM and Surface products is, "returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated." Those comments are weighing on shares of Intel (INTC), AMD (AMD), Micron (MU), and other PC-related stocks.

Online travel company Booking Holdings (BKNG) shared the coronavirus has had a significant negative impact across its business during the current quarter. Moreover, the company stated it isn't possible to predict, "where, and to what degree" outbreaks of the virus will disrupt travel patterns. Having said that, based on what the company has observed thus far and considering, "the continued negative impact of the coronavirus," Booking currently sees its revenue for the current quarter falling 3%-7% year over year.

Hospitality company Marriott International (MAR) reported mixed quarterly results last night. With respect to its outlook for the current quarter and all of 2020, it shared that, "Due to the uncertainty regarding the duration and extent of the Coronavirus outbreak, Marriott cannot fully estimate the financial impact from the virus, which could be material to the first quarter and full-year 2020 results."

Amid corporate concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, a growing number of companies are cutting back on business travel in the near-term. Nestlé SA (NSRGY) told more than 290,000 employees to suspend all international business travel until March 15. Goldman Sachs Group (GS) banned all business travel to South Korea and parts of Italy, after previously putting travel to China off-limits. Siemens AG (SIEGY) also told employees not to travel to Italy. With these and other travel bans, it's not much of a shock to see companies flocking to Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Microsoft's dual offerings of Skype and Teams.

Best Buy (BBY) reported a revenue that rose 2.7% YoY, beating expectations by $150 million and Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $2.90, beating expectations by $0.14. The company boosted its quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.55 per share and guided current quarter EPS to $1.00-$1.05 vs. the $1.00 consensus.

Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) reported 4.3% YoY growth in revenue to $2.93 billion that missed expectations by $30 million and GAAP EPS of $0.29 which missed expectations by $0.05. For 2020, the company issued in-line guidance with revenue in the range of $3.22-$3.30 billion.

Square (SQ) reported December quarter EPS of $0.23, $0.02 ahead of expectations, and offered mixed guidance. For the full year of 2019, the company's gross payment volume hit $106.2 billion, an increase of 25% vs. 2018. For the current quarter, the company sees EPS of $0.16-$0.18 vs. the $0.16 consensus, but its 2020 EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.94 was softer than the $0.95 consensus. In terms of the coronavirus, Square doesn't see much of an impact on its business in part because it is "under-indexed" to the hospitality industry. While that may be true, we suspect the company's business could see some pressure if the virus spreads to the US in a meaningful way.

L Brands (LB) reported January quarter EPS of $1.88 per share, $0.02 ahead of the consensus expectation. Revenue for the quarter fell 3% YoY to $4.71 billion, modestly missing the consensus forecast for the quarter. Digging into the quarter's particulars, comparable sales at Victoria's Secret fell 10% YoY while comp sales at Bath & Body Works for the quarter rose 10% YoY. We expect the company's earnings call this morning will be something to listen to, given not only the pending Victoria's Secret transaction but also the company's guidance that calls for EPS of -$0.05, well below the $0.10 consensus.

Telehealth company Teladoc Health (TDOC) surprised investors with better-than-expected December quarter results on the company's top and bottom line. The company exited 2019 with 36.7 million total US paid memberships, up 61% YoY, and forecasts reaching 43-45 million during the current quarter.

Nokia (NOK) shares finished higher yesterday following a Bloomberg report, the company is exploring strategic options. Speculation includes the possibility of a merger with mobile infrastructure rival Ericsson (ERIC). We'd note given recent news coverage discussing the US's lagging 5G position from a technology perspective, an acquisition of Nokia by a US company would address that concern. Now to see what happens, as we know, just because a company looks to explore a sale doesn't guarantee it will happen at a price that meets the Board's approval.

After the close of today's US equity markets, investors will face another sea of earnings reports. The ones most likely to be closely watched include AMC Entertainment (AMC), Autodesk (ADSK), Beyond Meat (BYND), Dell (DELL), Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH), Live Nation (LYV), Monster Beverage (MNST), Pure Storage (PSTG), Ritchie Bros. (RBA), The Trade Desk (TTD) and VMware (VMW). More specifics on these reports and other upcoming ones can be found at Nasdaq's earnings calendar page .

Upcoming IPOs: Genetics medicines company Passage Bio (PASG) is looking to price $7.4 million shares in the range of $16-$18. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.

Dates to mark: March 3: 2020 US Presidential Election Super Tuesday March 5-6: OPEC meeting March 12: European Central Bank rate decision March 17-18: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



