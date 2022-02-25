Daily Markets: Investors Reassess Markets as Russia Advances in Ukraine
Today’s Big Picture
Asian markets closed today’s trading up across the board except for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng which retreated 0.59% while Taiwan’s TAIEX closed up 0.33%, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.63%, South Korea’s KOSPI finished ahead 1.06%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.95% and India’s Sensex gained 2.44%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a soft market open later this morning although given the outcome of the past few sessions, we’ll have to see if the open sets the tone for the day.
Following yesterday’s surprising market recovery that followed coordinated sanctions against Russia, this morning Russian forces moved deeper into Ukraine, entering areas just outside the capital. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with the international community to do more. The UN Security Council is expected to vote today on a draft resolution that would condemn the invasion and require Russia’s immediate withdrawal; however, Russia is likely to veto it. EU-backed sanctions to limit Russia’s access to Europe’s financial sector and restrict key technologies are expected to be formally adopted later today. Per comments from EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, the package includes targeting 70% of the Russian banking market and key state-owned companies, Russia’s energy sector, and a ban on sales of software, semiconductors, and airliners to Russia.
While equity markets could attempt a repeat of yesterday’s rebound, given potential geopolitical unknowns that could emerge on Saturday and Sunday when equity markets are closed, odds are we will see a market fade this afternoon as investors and traders take a cautious stance heading into the weekend. And as we march toward the Fed’s upcoming monetary policy meeting that concludes on March 16, given Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data is one of the Fed’s preferred metrics for inflation, folks will want to take note of the January report being published today. The PCE deflator is expected to inch up to 6.0% on a YoY basis, up from 5.8% in December.
Data Download
International Economy
In terms of economic releases, today brought a few updates from Germany and France.
Final figures for German QoQ GDP for the fourth quarter of 2021 were announced and revised upward to show a contraction of 0.30% from the preliminary negative 0.70% figure. This final print for 2021 had the German economy growing 2.70% on a YoY basis as compared to the 4.60% contraction of 2020. Driving this growth was fixed investment in machinery and equipment and continued government spending.
France announced final GDP figures as well with QoQ growth coming in at 0.70% to bring YoY GDP growth to 5.40%, unchanged from the preliminary reported results. Spending similar to that in Germany drove this growth as consumers largely retreated in the face of the Q4 2021 omicron wave.
French CPI for February came in at 0.70%, 0.30% above estimates and over twice the previous 0.30% reported figure.
While the economic impact of Russia’s invasion has so far taken the form of higher energy prices, the issue of Russia’s access to the SWIFT international payments network is still up in the air. If they are denied access, it would effectively cut off their ability to transact on the world stage unless of course, they have been stockpiling cryptocurrencies although we’re not sure how many nation-states outside of El Salvador accept Bitcoin.
Domestic Economy
At 8:30 AM ET, we will see January Durable Orders, Personal Consumption, and Personal Income for January reported. Expectations are for Orders and Consumption to rebound from last periods 0.69% and 0.60% contraction to 0.60% and 1.00% growth, respectively. Expectations are that Income will have contracted 0.30% from the positive 0.30% growth of December.
The Michigan Sentiment Index and Pending Home Sales are scheduled to be released at 10:00 AM ET with the Sentiment index expected to remain flat at 61.7 and home sales to bounce to 2.90% growth from the previous 3.80% decline.
Markets
After the news Russia invaded Ukraine, the S&P 500 dropped as much as 2.6% yesterday but as buy the dip investors returned to the market, the index finished the trading session up 1.5%. The Nasdaq Composite rose 3.3% yesterday after being down 3.5% intraday, while the Russell 2000 finished up 2.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% after being down 2.6% intraday. Factoring yesterday’s market moves, with two trading days left in February, here’s how the major market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis.
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: -8.6%
- S&P 500: -10.0%
- Nasdaq Composite: -13.9%
- Russell 2000: -11.2%
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -17.0%
- Ether (ETH-USD): -29.3%
Stocks to Watch
Before trading kicks off, Carter’s (CRI), Foot Locker (FL), Lamar Advertising (LMAR), LendingTree (TREE), Li Auto (LI), and Scripps (SSP) are among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results.
IPOs
There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.
After Today’s Market Close
There are no companies slated to report their quarterly results after today’s market close. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.
On the Horizon
Monday, Feb. 28
- US: Wholesale Inventories – January
- US: Chicago PMI – February
Tuesday, March 1
- Japan: Markit/JMMA PMI Manufacturing – February
- China: CFLP PMI Manufacturing & Non-manufacturing – February
- China: Markit/Caixin PMI Manufacturing – February
- Germany: Retail Sales – January
- Eurozone: Markit PMI Manufacturing – February
- UK: CIPS Manufacturing PMI – February
- US: Markit PMI Manufacturing – February
- US: Construction Spending – January
- US: ISM Manufacturing – February
Wednesday, March 2
- Eurozone: CPI - February
- US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications
- US: ADP Employment Change Report – February
- US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories
- US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories
Thursday, March 3
- Japan: PMI Services – February
- China: Markit/Caixin Services PMI – February
- Eurozone: Markit PMI Services & Composite PMI – February
- Eurozone: Producer Price Index – February
- Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - January
- US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims
- US: Unit Labor Costs – 4Q 2021
- US: Markit PMI Services – February
- US: Durable Orders – January
- US: Factory Orders – January
- US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – February
Friday, March 4
- UK: CIPS Construction PMI – February
- Eurozone: Retail Sales - February.
- US: Employment Report – February
Thought for the Day
“You’re the most permanent thing in your life.” ~ Anonymous
Disclosures
- X are constituents of the Foxberry Tematica Research Sustainable Future of Food Index
- Li Auto (LI) is a constituent of the Tematica BITA Cleaner Living Index
- Li Auto (LI) is a constituent of the Tematica BITA Cleaner Living Sustainability Screened Index
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.