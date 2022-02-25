Daily Markets: Investors Reassess Markets as Russia Advances in Ukraine

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading up across the board except for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng which retreated 0.59% while Taiwan’s TAIEX closed up 0.33%, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.63%, South Korea’s KOSPI finished ahead 1.06%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.95% and India’s Sensex gained 2.44%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a soft market open later this morning although given the outcome of the past few sessions, we’ll have to see if the open sets the tone for the day.

Following yesterday’s surprising market recovery that followed coordinated sanctions against Russia, this morning Russian forces moved deeper into Ukraine, entering areas just outside the capital. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with the international community to do more. The UN Security Council is expected to vote today on a draft resolution that would condemn the invasion and require Russia’s immediate withdrawal; however, Russia is likely to veto it. EU-backed sanctions to limit Russia’s access to Europe’s financial sector and restrict key technologies are expected to be formally adopted later today. Per comments from EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, the package includes targeting 70% of the Russian banking market and key state-owned companies, Russia’s energy sector, and a ban on sales of software, semiconductors, and airliners to Russia.

While equity markets could attempt a repeat of yesterday’s rebound, given potential geopolitical unknowns that could emerge on Saturday and Sunday when equity markets are closed, odds are we will see a market fade this afternoon as investors and traders take a cautious stance heading into the weekend. And as we march toward the Fed’s upcoming monetary policy meeting that concludes on March 16, given Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data is one of the Fed’s preferred metrics for inflation, folks will want to take note of the January report being published today. The PCE deflator is expected to inch up to 6.0% on a YoY basis, up from 5.8% in December.

Data Download

International Economy

In terms of economic releases, today brought a few updates from Germany and France.

Final figures for German QoQ GDP for the fourth quarter of 2021 were announced and revised upward to show a contraction of 0.30% from the preliminary negative 0.70% figure. This final print for 2021 had the German economy growing 2.70% on a YoY basis as compared to the 4.60% contraction of 2020. Driving this growth was fixed investment in machinery and equipment and continued government spending.

France announced final GDP figures as well with QoQ growth coming in at 0.70% to bring YoY GDP growth to 5.40%, unchanged from the preliminary reported results. Spending similar to that in Germany drove this growth as consumers largely retreated in the face of the Q4 2021 omicron wave.

French CPI for February came in at 0.70%, 0.30% above estimates and over twice the previous 0.30% reported figure.

While the economic impact of Russia’s invasion has so far taken the form of higher energy prices, the issue of Russia’s access to the SWIFT international payments network is still up in the air. If they are denied access, it would effectively cut off their ability to transact on the world stage unless of course, they have been stockpiling cryptocurrencies although we’re not sure how many nation-states outside of El Salvador accept Bitcoin.

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM ET, we will see January Durable Orders, Personal Consumption, and Personal Income for January reported. Expectations are for Orders and Consumption to rebound from last periods 0.69% and 0.60% contraction to 0.60% and 1.00% growth, respectively. Expectations are that Income will have contracted 0.30% from the positive 0.30% growth of December.

The Michigan Sentiment Index and Pending Home Sales are scheduled to be released at 10:00 AM ET with the Sentiment index expected to remain flat at 61.7 and home sales to bounce to 2.90% growth from the previous 3.80% decline.

Markets

After the news Russia invaded Ukraine, the S&P 500 dropped as much as 2.6% yesterday but as buy the dip investors returned to the market, the index finished the trading session up 1.5%. The Nasdaq Composite rose 3.3% yesterday after being down 3.5% intraday, while the Russell 2000 finished up 2.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% after being down 2.6% intraday. Factoring yesterday’s market moves, with two trading days left in February, here’s how the major market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -8.6%

S&P 500: -10.0%

Nasdaq Composite: -13.9%

Russell 2000: -11.2%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -17.0%

Ether (ETH-USD): -29.3%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off, Carter’s (CRI), Foot Locker (FL), Lamar Advertising (LMAR), LendingTree (TREE), Li Auto (LI), and Scripps (SSP) are among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results.

IPOs

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

There are no companies slated to report their quarterly results after today’s market close. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, Feb. 28

US: Wholesale Inventories – January

US: Chicago PMI – February

Tuesday, March 1

Japan: Markit/JMMA PMI Manufacturing – February

China: CFLP PMI Manufacturing & Non-manufacturing – February

China: Markit/Caixin PMI Manufacturing – February

Germany: Retail Sales – January

Eurozone: Markit PMI Manufacturing – February

UK: CIPS Manufacturing PMI – February

US: Markit PMI Manufacturing – February

US: Construction Spending – January

US: ISM Manufacturing – February

Wednesday, March 2

Eurozone: CPI - February

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Change Report – February

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Thursday, March 3

Japan: PMI Services – February

China: Markit/Caixin Services PMI – February

Eurozone: Markit PMI Services & Composite PMI – February

Eurozone: Producer Price Index – February

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - January

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Unit Labor Costs – 4Q 2021

US: Markit PMI Services – February

US: Durable Orders – January

US: Factory Orders – January

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – February

Friday, March 4

UK: CIPS Construction PMI – February

Eurozone: Retail Sales - February.

US: Employment Report – February

Thought for the Day

“You’re the most permanent thing in your life.” ~ Anonymous

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.