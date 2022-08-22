Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board, except for China’s Shanghai Composite which rose 0.61% on additional mortgage reference rate cuts geared to help prop up China’s faltering real estate market. Other markets did not react to this move or the guidance that more cuts should be expected as positively as China. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.47%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.51%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gave back 0.97%, Taiwan’s TAIEX lost 1.06% while India’s Sensex finished down 1.46% and South Korea’s KOSPI finished that day behind 1.21%. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a rough open later this morning.

Investors seem to be taking in some of their gains ahead of recalibrating near-term expectations this week. Spurring those revisions will be several key pieces of economic data that will reveal the state of the economy and inflationary pressures. All of that comes before Fed Chair Powell speaks at the central bank’s annual Jackson Hole economic symposium. It is late in the summer and while this period traditionally tends to be quiet, 2022 seems to be providing a unique set of circumstances that will likely prompt the return of market volatility to close out the summer.

Data Download

International Economy

There are no major international economic data points this morning, but that will change beginning late tonight when the Jibun Bank Flash August Manufacturing & Services PMIs for Japan are published. Expectations are for that rate to decline to 50.7, lower than the previously reported 52.1 but still showing growth. Tomorrow brings the corresponding data for the Eurozone, UK, and the U.S.

The Financial Times reports Moscow sees no possibility of a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine and expects a long conflict.

The People’s Bank of China cut its one-year benchmark lending rate by 5 basis points and its five-year rate by 15 basis points, putting its one-year loan prime rate at 3.65% and the five-year LPR at 4.3%. The consensus forecast had been for a 10-basis-point cut to the one-year LPR, and half of the survey respondents expected the five-year rate to be lowered by 15 basis points.

Many of us are feeling the summer heat, and drought is becoming a major topic as we summer draws to a close. Asia’s longest river, the Yangtze, has reached its lowest level on record for August, affecting supply of hydropower and causing widespread shortages. In response, the Chinese province of Sichuan has extended industrial power cuts. Meanwhile in Europe, the Rhine is at critically low levels as well, leading cargo ships to reduce their loads. Italy has even declared a state of emergency along its important Po River.

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM ET, the July reading for the Chicago Fed National Activity Index will be published. The consensus forecast calls for -0.25 compared to its June reading of -0.19.

The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed an additional $775 million in security assistance for Ukraine.

Markets

Options expiration coupled with some bull fatigue to prompt traders to take profits on Friday as all sectors save Energy and Health Care lost ground with Consumer Discretionary names taking the biggest hit, down 2.07%. The Dow fell 0.86%, S&P 500 Index dropped 1.29%, the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.015 and the Russell 2000 sold off 2.17%. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -7.24%

S&P 500: -11.28%

Nasdaq Composite: -18.79%

Russell 2000: -12.83%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -56.28%

Ether (ETH-USD): -55.03%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, no companies are expected to report their latest quarterly results and share expectations for the coming months.

Amazon (AMZN) has reportedly joined the fray alongside UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), CVS Health Corp. (CVS), and home healthcare provider Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) to acquire home health service provider Signify Health (SGFY). Signify is for sale in an auction that could value it at more than $8 billion.

Insulet (PODD) has received clearance from the FDA for its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System for individuals aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes.

Late last week, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) won approval from U.S. regulators to buy as much as 50% of Occidental Petroleum (OXY).

Shares of Cineworld (CNNWF) plunged following confirmation the company is preparing to file for Chapter 11. While Cineworld’s operation includes Cineworld and Picturehouse theaters in the UK as well as a handful of brands in eastern Europe, more than two-thirds of its 751 locations in the U.S., Regal Cinemas, is a key driver of its business. The news has also sent shares of meme stock favorite AMC Entertainment (AMC) spiraling in pre-market trading today.

Wendy’s (WEN) confirmed an E. coli breakout and investigators are working to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of this outbreak, and whether romaine lettuce used in Wendy's sandwiches was served or sold at other businesses.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Zoom Video (ZM) are expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, August 23

Japan: Flash Manufacturing PMI - August

Eurozone: Flash Composite PMI - August

US: S&P Global Flash PMI

US: New Home Sales

US: Richmond Manufacturing & Services Indices

Wednesday, August 24

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence - August

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Durable Orders – July

US: Pending Home Sales – July

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, August 25

South Korea: Producer Price Index – July

Germany: GDP – 2Q 2022

Germany: Ifo Business Climate - August

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: PCE Price Index – 2Q 2022

US: GDP – 2Q 2022

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: KC Fed Composite Index – August

Friday, August 26

Japan: Tokyo CPI – August

Germany: GfK Consumer Climate – September

France: Consumer Confidence – August

Italy: Consumer Confidence - August

US: PCE Price Index – July

US: Personal Income & Spending – July

US: Retail Inventories ex-auto – July

US: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – August

Thought for the Day

“Learn to be indifferent to what makes no difference.” ~ Marcus Aurelius

Disclosures

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is a constituent of the Foxberry Tematica Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Index

is a constituent of the Foxberry Tematica Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Index UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) is a constituent of the Tematica Research Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index

