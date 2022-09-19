Daily Markets: Investors Prepare for Fed Meeting

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down except for India’s Sensex which gained 0.51% on strength in cement stocks and Dish TV India jumping 9% on news of a board resignation. China’s Shanghai Composite and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries fell 0.35% and 0.38%, respectively while Taiwan’s TAIEX declined 0.93%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.04% and South Korea’s KOSPI closed down 1.14% on broad market weakness. Japan’s markets are closed today to mark Respect for the Aged Day, a holiday that began in the mid-1960s and has been come tradition. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board except for UK markets which are closed today to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. US futures point to a rough open later this morning.

We have a slow start to what will be a very big week for the markets given Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. With no major economic data points released today or any significant earnings reports on deck, and with many world leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, investors are likely to wait until the Fed’s interest rate decision and updated Economic Forecast are shared Wednesday afternoon. The outcome should not only reveal the size of the Fed’s latest move to combat persistently high inflation but signal where the Fed Funds rate will be as we exit 2022 and for how long it’s likely to remain at elevated levels.

A new survey conducted by the Financial Times and the Initiative on Global Markets at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business suggests the Federal Reserve is a long way from ending its campaign to tighten monetary policy and is likely to lift the Fed Funds rate above 4% and hold it there beyond 2023 as it faces a protracted inflation fight. Should Wednesday signal that survey’s findings are more than likely, equities and the global economy could re-test their June lows after having lost major technical support with the S&P 500 passing through the 3,900 level.

Data Download

International Economy

Chinese city Chengdu exited its lockdown today allowing 21 million people allowed to leave their homes and resume most aspects of normal life for the first time since September 1.

Construction output in the Euro Area rose 1.5% YoY in July following an upwardly revised 1.3% gain in June.

Domestic Economy

At 10 AM ET, the September reading for the NAHB Housing Market Index will be published and it’s expected to drift lower to a reading of 47 vs. August’s 49, continuing the decline over the last several months. Per the data being below 50, the combination of higher construction costs and rising interest rates that have led to a sharp increase in mortgage rates has brought about a recession in the U.S. housing market.

The Wall Street Journal reports bank regulators are considering new rules to require large regional banks to add to financial cushions that could be called on in times of crisis.

Markets

Friday saw markets trade-off to end a fairly volatile week that saw major equity indexes down anywhere from 4% to 5.5% as Materials, Industrials, Communications and Technology took hits over 6% each through the week. Energy and Healthcare were the least impacted. One bright point of sorts is that we continue to see markets rewarding and punishing companies on individual merits and faults which tells us that fear hasn’t entirely overwhelmed investors. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -15.18%

S&P 500: -18.73%

Nasdaq Composite: -26.82%

Russell 2000: -19.91%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -57.42%

Ether (ETH-USD): -61.22%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, AutoZone (AZO) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

Bloomberg reports a hacker published authentic, pre-release footage from the development of Grand Theft Auto VI, the most anticipated video game from Take-Two Interactive (TTWO).

The analysis of Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone 14 models by iFixit reveals the models contain a Qualcomm (QCOM) chip that can talk to satellites powering its emergency message feature. The Qualcomm chip provides 5G connectivity for cellular networks but is also capable of using what is called band n53, the frequency band used by satellites from Globalstar (GSAT). The analysis also revealed additional custom-designed Apple components for this emergency message feature as well.

The New York Times reports Alphabet’s (GOOGL) YouTube plans to get more aggressive in battling TikTok, with plans on the way to more aggressively turn on money-earning opportunities on its short-form videos.

According to "The Gauge" from Nielsen, for the fifth straight month, streaming's share of the TV pie increased, rising to 35% following some high-profile new content releases. Per the report, Netflix’s (NFLX) share slipped to 7.6% in August from 8.0%, while Alphabet’s YouTube/YouTube TV picked up some of that decline leading it to tie Netflix for the first time.

Ralph Lauren (RL) hosts an investor meeting at which it is expected to update its strategic growth plan and key initiatives.

Amazon (AMZN) reportedly suspended the development of new warehouses in Spain until 2024 amid a slowdown in pandemic-driven online shopping.

IPOs

Shares of biotech firm Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) are expected to begin trading on September 21 and immune therapeutics developer Alopexx (ALPX) is expected to start trading on September 22. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. As we approach the end of the quarter, readers should be on watch for earnings pre-announcements both positive as well as negative. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, September 20

Japan: Consumer Price Index – August

Germany: Producer Price Index – August

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – August

Wednesday, September 21

UK: CBI Industrial Trends Orders - September

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Existing Home Sales – August

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Decision and FOMC Economic Projections

US: FOMC Press Conference

Thursday, September 22

Japan: Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision

UK: Bank of England Monetary Policy Meeting

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence - September

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims, Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, September 23

Eurozone: S&P Global Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs - September

US: S&P Global Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs – September

Thought for the Day

