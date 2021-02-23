Daily Markets: Investors Look to Powell's Testimony as Inflation Concerns Rise

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia-Pacific closed the day’s trading on a mixed note with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finishing up 1.0% while China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2% and South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.3%. Markets in both Japan and India were closed for trading today. By mid-day trading today, equities in Europe were lower across the board and U.S. futures point to a pullback, particularly for technology stocks, when those markets open later this morning.

Investor attention will likely focus on Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s testimony to the Senate Banking Committee given concerns over inflation and interest rates. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks price movements for 23 raw materials, hit its highest level since March 2013 yesterday. While we expect Powell to champion the Biden stimulus package, he will likely face questions surrounding the path of monetary policy and the risk of inflationary pressures that could arise given economic data that points to a rebounding economy ahead of the Biden stimulus package.

Data Download

Coronavirus

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. death toll from Covid 19 is now over 500,000. President Biden ordered flags at the White House and on all federal property to be lowered to half-mast for the next five days out of respect for those who have lost their lives to this pandemic.

On a more positive note, coronavirus hospitalizations are down nearly 60% from the peak in January according to data from the Covid Tracking Project and yesterday saw the smallest daily increase in new cases in more than four months. Over the past week, the U.S. averaged just over 64,000 new cases a day, the slowest pace since late October. More than 44 million Americans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, putting the Biden administration on track to reach its goal of 100 million doses within the first 100 days.

More good news came from New York City where cinemas will open for the first time in nearly a year at 25% capacity with a max occupancy of 50 people per screening. Schools in England are expected to reopen on March 8.

International Economy

Consumer Confidence in South Korea rose to 97.4 in February from 95.4 in January.

Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities rose by 3.9 percent year-on-year in January 2021, after a 3.8 percent rise in the previous month

In the UK the Unemployment Rate in December inched up to 5.1% vs. 5% in November, matching the consensus forecast. Average Earnings including bonuses jumped 4.7% YoY in December following a 3.6% increase in November and well above the forecasted 4.1% increase. Labor Productivity sank 4.5% QoQ in Q4 after posting a 5.6% increase in Q3.

Industrial Sales in Italy rose 1% YoY in December following a 2% YoY fall in November. Industrial Orders rose 7%YoY after a 5% YoY increase in November.

Core Inflation in the Eurozone increased 1.4% YoY in January following a 0.2% increase in December, matching the expected increase. Headline inflation jumped 0.9%YoY in January, matching the consensus forecast and compares to the 0.3% decline in December.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday brought the Leading Indicator from the Conference Board, which surprised to the upside, rising 0.5% MoM in February versus consensus of 0.4% MoM. The Leading/Coincident ratio is at the highest levels since 2007 and is trending higher at a pace that suggests robust growth.

Later today, we will get the S&P/Case-Shiller Home price index, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for February as well as the usual weekly Redbook retail sales report and weekly API Crude Oil stocks.

Markets

The S&P 500 lost 0.8% yesterday, marking its fifth straight decline and longest losing streak since February 2020. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5%, and the Russell 2000 declined 0.7% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a modest gain. The 10-yr yield finished the session higher at 1.37%, the highest level since February 24, 2020. The 2-yr yield remained flat at 0.11%. The U.S. Dollar Index decreased 0.3% to 90.12 and Energy stocks outperformed, rising just under 3.0%.

The Nasdaq-100 stocks are down to the worst relative performance versus small caps since March 2020, underperforming by more than 4% in the past two trading days, with some of the hardest-hit tech stocks being the most aggressive. Tesla (TSLA) for example, fell below its 50-day moving average for the first time yesterday since late 2020. Stay-at-home stocks such as Peloton Interactive (PTON), Lululemon Athletic (LULU), Zoom Video Communications (ZM), and Nautilus (NLS), fell on the day, dropping 9.8%, 3.2%, 5.5%, and 12.9% respectively.

Stocks to Watch

Investors will want to parse quarterly results from Macy’s (M), LGI Homes (LGIH), Crocs (CROX), and The Aaron’s Company (AAN) among others before today’s U.S. markets open.

Home Depot (HD) reported better than expected quarterly top and bottom-line results as comparable sales for the quarter rose 24.5% YoY, well ahead of the 19.2% consensus. Despite the strong quarter, the company opted not to provide formal guidance saying it is “not able to predict how consumer spending will evolve” but shared that “if the demand environment during the back half of fiscal 2020 were to persist through fiscal 2021, it would imply flat to slightly positive comparable sales growth and operating margin of at least 14 percent." The company also declared a $1.65 per share quarterly dividend, a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $1.50 per share.

The RealReal (REAL) reported a December quarter loss of $0.49 per share, worse than the expected per-share loss of -$0.41. Revenue for the quarter fell 9.8% YoY to $84.59 million, missing the $93.89 million consensus. Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) for the quarter was $301.2 million, a 235 bps QoQ improvement but a 1% YoY decrease. Trailing 12 months active buyers reached 648,856, an increase of 12% YoY, and Average Order Value (AOV) was $449, a decrease of 6% Y/Y, and was driven primarily by lower units per transaction. For the current quarter, the company sees GMV in the range of $301-$310 million, up 17%-20% YoY.

Palo Alto Networks (PAWN) reported better than expected January quarter results on both its top and bottom line and guided the current quarter in-line with consensus forecasts. For 2021, however, Palo Alto issued upside guidance with EPS of $5.80-5.90 vs. the $5.81 consensus with revenue in the range of $4.15-4.20 billion vs the $4.13 billion consensus.

December quarter results from wood-alternative company Trex (TREX) bested top and bottom-line expectations and the company issued in-line guidance for the current quarter with revenue of $235-245 million vs. the $236.7 million consensus. The company shared it expects another “year of strong double-digit sales growth is expected in 2021" with incremental EBITDA margin to be between 35%- 40%, inclusive of startup related expenses which will continue as we ramp up production at our Virginia facility, higher inflation, and more normalized selling, general and administrative expenses partially offset by cost savings projects.

Freshpet (FRPT) reported December quarter revenue of $84.5 million, up 28.5% YoY, but a scooch below the $84.6 million consensus. The company issued upside guidance for its 2021 with revenue of $430 million vs. the $419.1 million consensus but adjusted EBITDA of more than $61 million vs. the expected $66.9 million.

Plant-based food company Tattooed Chef (TTCF) issued upside revenue guidance of $39.5 million for its December quarter vs. the $39.05 million consensus. Revenue of Tattooed Chef branded product was approximately $24 million for the quarter vs. $9.5 million in the year-ago one. For fiscal year 2020, revenue of Tattooed Chef branded product was approximately $85 million, an increase of 448% compared to $18.9 million in fiscal year 2019.

Despite seeing its revenue fall 18.3% YoY in its January quarter, Dillard’s (DDS) reported better than expected top and bottom-line expectations for the quarter. Comp-store sales during the quarter rose ~17% YoY.

Estee Lauder (EL) entered into an agreement to increase its investment in DECIEM Beauty Group from ~29% to ~76%

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has launched nationwide rollout of same-day delivery with Instacart.

Wells Fargo (WFC) entered into a definitive agreement to sell Wells Fargo Asset Management to GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P.

The Wall Street Journal reports WeWork co-founder and former Chief Executive Adam Neumann is in advanced talks to settle a high-profile legal fight with SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF)

After today’s market close, Flowserve (FLS), Groupon (GRPN), Insulet (PODD), Intuit (INTU), McAfee (MCFE), OneSpan (OSPN), Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB), Square (SQ), and Toll Brothers (TOL) among many others are expected to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

February 24: New Home Sales, weekly EIA Energy Stocks

February 25: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

February 26: Personal Income & Spending, Goods Trade Balance, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 1: Markit Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending, Total Vehicle Sales

March 2: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

March 3: ADP Employment Change, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing, EIA Energy Stocks

March 4: Jobless Claims, Nonfarm Productivity, Factory Orders

March 5: Nonfarm Payrolls, Balance of Trade

Thought for the Day

“It’s not about how hard you can hit; it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” ~Rocky Balboa

Disclosures

