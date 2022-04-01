Daily Markets: Investors Kick Off New Quarter With Slew of Data

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. Trading down were Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries at 0.05%, India’s Sensex 0.38%, Japan’s Nikkei 0.56%, Korea’s KOSPI 0.65% and China’s Shanghai Composite 0.94%. Trading up were Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, up 0.19% and Taiwan’s TAIEX 1.21%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive market open later this morning.

The new quarter kicks off with the continuation of the Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain woes, and inflationary pressures as we enter the second phase of the latest Covid lockdown in Shanghai, China. Additionally, ahead of the open, investors and economists will be digesting several pieces of March data, including the U.S. Employment Report, ISM’s March Manufacturing Index, and Markit’s final March Manufacturing PMI. Those data points combined with similar PMI data for Japan, China, and the Eurozone, will reveal the degree to which the current war and related sanctions are having on the global economy. As much as growth metrics will be important, given the increasing hawkish tone exhibited by central bankers, we suspect the inflation-facing data could have an even greater influence on the stock market’s first day of the June quarter.

Last night saw March Manufacturing PMI figures released from Japan (54.1) and China (48.1). Japan’s result showed a strengthening from the previously reported 53.2 while China showed a decline from February’s 50.4. Investors will take note that like yesterday’s Korea PMI, China’s results came in under 50, indicating a slight contraction.

This morning saw March Manufacturing PMI figures released through a number of European countries including the overall Eurozone (56.5), Germany (56.9), France (54.7), Italy (55.8), and Spain (54.2). All of these figures came in below both the previously reported numbers and expectations. We point to the ongoing war in Ukraine as the catalyst for these results. The UK also reported March Manufacturing PMI at 55.2, following the same trend as its Euro neighbors.

In other Eurozone releases, initial readings of YoY CPI came in at 7.5%, higher than both the previously reported 5.9% and expectations of 6.7%. Again, energy costs relating to the war in Ukraine are the main driver behind this increase.

Today sees a number of employment-related releases at 8:30 AM ET. March YoY Hourly Earnings growth is expected to come in slightly higher at 5.5% vs. the 5.1% gain registered in February, and the Average Workweek is forecast to have inched up to 34.8 from the previously reported 34.7. Payroll data for Manufacturing, Nonfarm, and Private Nonfarm payrolls are all expected to decline roughly 30% from the February reported numbers.

9:45 AM ET will see the March release for Manufacturing PMI which is expected to come in flat from February’s reading of 58.5.

At 10 AM the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will publish its March Manufacturing PMI report, and it is expected to inch up to a reading of 59.0 vs. February’s 58.6. The new order component is expected to slip to 58.5 from 61.7 the prior month but the prices paid sub-index is expected to jump to 80.0 from 75.6 in February.

Also at 10 AM ET, February Construction Spending will be reported, and it is expected to dip to +1.0% compared to the 1.3% MoM increase for January.

The House passed a bill to limit the cost of insulin to $35 a month for most Americans. To become law, the bill will need to attract at least 10 Republican votes in the Senate to overcome a filibuster. Shareholders of Eli Lilly (LLY), Novo Nordisk (NVO), and Sanofi (SNY) will want to follow the progress of the bill.

The S&P 500 fell yesterday with its move lower accelerating into the market close. While no there was no specific catalyst, some of the sell-off could be attributed to traders taking recent gains off as we start the new quarter and brace for the March quarter earnings season. The Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% and 1.6%, respectively, while the Russell 2000 lost 1.0%. From a sector perspective, all 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in the red with the greatest declines at the financials and communication services sectors. Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stacked up for the first quarter of 2022:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -4.6%

S&P 500: -5.0%

Nasdaq Composite: -9.1%

Russell 2000: -7.8%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -5.4%

Ether (ETH-USD): -13.0%

Before trading kicks off, no companies are slated to report their quarterly results but we’ll be on the lookout for those that pre-announced their March quarter results.

Li Auto (LI) delivered 11,034 Li ONEs in March 2022, up 125.2% YoY, bringing the company’s March quarter deliveries to 31,716, a 152.1% YoY jump. March deliveries for Nio (NIO) tallied 9,822 premium smart electric SUVs, including 1,726 ES8s, 5,064 ES6s, and 3,032 EC6s, and 163 ET7s, the company's flagship premium smart electric sedan. For the March quarter NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles, up 28.5% YoY.

Blackberry (BB) reported better than expected February quarter EPS on revenue that essentially matched the $186 million consensus. IoT revenue for the quarter rose 11% YoY to $52 million while Cybersecurity revenue came in at $122 million, unchanged compared to the year ago quarter.

While Ford Motor (F) and General Motors (GM) announce they will halt production at select plants next week due to the ongoing chip shortage, automotive semiconductor and solutions company indie Semiconductor (INDI) issued upside guidance for its March quarter with revenue expected at the high-end of its previously guided $21-$22 million range.

The Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported March 2022 gross revenue fell 55.8% YoY to HKD 3.672 billion vs the 6.1% increase registered the prior month. Those figures are likely to influence how the shares of Wynn Resorts (WYNN), MGM Resorts (MGM), and others in the gaming sector start the new quarter.

Reports suggest Robinhood Markets (HOOD) is nearing the launch of retirement account support on its platform.

GameStop (GME) announced it will request stockholder approval at its upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting to increase the number of shares of Class A common stock from 300,000,000 to 1,000,000,000 in the form of a 3.33 for 1 stock split.

Shares of Genius Group (GNS), Rail Vision (RVSN), and Wearable Devices (WLDS) are expected to price their IPO offerings this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

Much like before today’s market open, there are no companies expected to report their quarterly results but we will be watching for those that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Monday, April 4

Eurozone: Sentix Economic Index – April

Eurozone: Producer Price Index - February

US: Durable Orders (Final) – February

US: Factory Orders – February

Tuesday, April 5

Japan: Real Household Consumption & Income – February

Japan: PMI Services – March

France: Industrial Production – February

Eurozone: Markit PMI Services – March

Eurozone: Markit PMI Composite (Final) - March

US: Markit Services PMI (Final) – March

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – March

Wednesday, April 6

China: Markit/Caixin Services PMI – March

Germany: Manufacturing Orders & Turnover – February

UK: CIPS Construction PMI – March

Eurozone: Retail Sales - February

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Federal Reserve FOMC Minutes

Thursday, April 7

Japan: Leading Index (Preliminary) – February

Germany: Industrial Production - February

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Consumer Credit – February

Friday, April 8

China: New Yuan Loans & Loan Growth - March

US: Wholesale Inventories – February

“One should be willing to throw away a dozen ideas to come up with a good one, just as one should throw away a dozen words to come up with the right one.” ~ James Gunn

