Daily Markets: Investors Keeping One Eye On Markets, Other Eye On Coronavirus's Progress

Today's Big Picture

This week we end the March quarter and kick off the June one, which means that before too long, companies will begin reporting their March quarter results. We expect many March quarter results will be plagued by the global pandemic while company outlooks, if shared, will likely be littered with coronavirus-inspired uncertainty.

With investors watching the markets with one eye, and the other tracking the progress of the virus and response measures, investor sentiment as measured by the CNN Money Fear & Greed Index remains at Extreme Fear. Despite last week's move higher for equities, we expect markets to remain volatile, especially as lockdowns get extended, which means companies extend shutdowns, furloughs grow, and purchase orders get canceled. This will lead to expectations being revised lower, yet again.

Let's face it, folks, the virus's impact is a moving target and one that has yet to move past the global peak.

Major equity indices in Asia all closed in the red, except for Australia's ASX, which gained 7%. Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 1.6%, China's Shanghai Composite closed down 0.9%, and South Korea's Kospi closed essentially flat. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.0%. By midday trading, most of the major European indices were in the red.

After the fastest decline into a bear market in history, last week saw the best 3-day rally in 89 years that came to an end on Friday as equities could not hold onto their gains. Despite the net lift in equities last week that saw the S&P 500 climb 10.3% and the Dow 12.8%, with two trading days left in the current quarter, all major US equities indices are down between 13% to 32%. The hardest hit is the small-cap heavy Russell 2000, while the best performer of the bunch is Nasdaq 100; the S&P 500 and Dow are down 21%-24%.

Data Download

There are now 725,000 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, and more than 34,000 fatalities as the US quickly passed Italy for the most number of cases in the world at nearly 143,000, while Italy is at 98,00. Both Italy and Spain have seen the pace of new cases easing, giving hope that they may be over the peak.

In the US, the New York/New Jersey area continues to be the epicenter with over 50% of country's cases. According to The Buffalo Chronicle sources , NY's Governor Cuomo is reportedly considering a six-week ban on combustible cigarettes to reduce the state's coronavirus death rate. Italy's National Health Institute found smokers with coronavirus were one-third more likely to be in serious condition, with half requiring a ventilator.

In a rare bit of good news concerning the pandemic, for the first time since March 14, there were fewer new confirmed cases Sunday in the world (ex-China) than the previous day, driven by a decline in Europe. For those who want details on the progression of the pandemic, Remi Teto (@RemiGMI on Twitter) creates insightful daily charts.

After Prime Minister Modi announced a 3-week lockdown on March 24, India is experiencing a mass exodus from its major cities, the likes of which it last experienced during its independence in 1947. The nation, which has 1/5th of the world's population, risks a massive humanitarian crisis as its medical infrastructure will collapse if the virus spreads there as it has elsewhere.

Effective today, Moscow has imposed a citywide quarantine on all residents regardless of age.

Nigeria has put its capital Abuja and the city of Lagos, which has a population of 20 million, the most populous in Africa, on lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Yesterday President Trump extended the national social distancing guidelines to April 30, reversing his earlier comments concerning life back to normal by Easter. The official goal is to keep the number of deaths below 100,000. However, this morning on CNBC, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the current FDA commissioner, shared the view that coronavirus infections and deaths will likely peak in late April, and social distancing guidelines can "start to be removed" in early June. Gottlieb sees the US "back to normal" by July or August.

Spain's February retail sales data gets today's most meaningless piece of data award. For the record, sales rose 1.8% YoY, up from January's 1.7%, but below the 2.2% expected. March's numbers are going to be ugly. The harmonized inflation rate rose 0.2% YoY in March, down from the prior 0.9%, where it was expected to remain. We will likely see inflation continue to decline while demand is decimated from the quarantine.

Business confidence in the Eurozone declined to -0.28 from -0.04 points in February. Consumer Confidence fell to a 5-year low of -11.6 in March from the prior -6.6. Economic sentiment dropped 8.9 points to 94.5 in March, the steepest monthly decline on record going back to 1985. Sentiment fell the sharpest in Italy (not a surprise), and Germany. These responses were collected between February 26 and March 23.

Later today, for the US, we will get Pending Home Sales for February and the Dallas Fed's Manufacturing Index.

Stocks to Watch

The most shocking stock last week was Boeing (BA), which managed to finish the week up 71%.

This morning Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) announced that human testing of its experimental vaccine for the coronavirus will begin by September and that it could be available for emergency use in early 2021. The company announced that it has committed over $1 billion of investment along with the US agency Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to co-fund vaccine research.

And as the pandemic continues to disrupt businesses, the list of companies suspending their guidance continued after Friday's market through to early today. Recent additions include:

Molson Coors (TAP)

Western Union (WU)

Bruker (BRKR)

Kite Realty (KRG)

Allison Transmission (ALSN)

Masonite International (DOOR)

Manitowoc (MTW)

Boston Scientific (BSX)

AMC Networks (AMCX)

EVO Payments (EVOPO)

Brixmor Property (BRX)

The list of companies suspending, cutting, or pausing their dividends also continues to expand as well. Recent additions include Global Net Lease (GNL), La-Z-Boy (LZB), Redwood Trust (RWT), Western Asset Mortgage (WMC), and Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH).

Included in both that guidance as well as dividend updates have been several oil patch companies that have born the brunt of the falling oil prices due to the sharp drop in global activity and the current price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. With oil prices dropping below $20 per barrel this morning, odds are we are likely to see more oil companies joining both of those lists in the coming days.

Following reports of 17 coronavirus cases at its US warehouses, Amazon (AMZN) announced it will be screening workers for elevated temperatures each day. About 200,000 Instacart workers and dozens of Amazon employees are expected to walk out unless their demands are met.

As of Friday, Omega Health (OHI), a REIT that focuses on long-term healthcare facilities, confirmed 57 cases of the virus in (42 residents and 15 employees) its facilities. The company also shared it sees significant cost increases as a result of the pandemic, primarily in the form of labor costs as well as the cost and usage of personal protective equipment and supplies.

Cruise company Carnival plc (CLL) will pause voyages until May 15. EasyJet (ESYJY) has grounded its entire fleet and cannot give a date for when it will restart operations. Spirit Airlines (SAVE) has adopted a shareholder rights plan, better known as a "poison pill," to block any entity from taking capitalizing on the sharp drop in the company's share price to take control of the discount airline.

Walt Disney (DIS) announced Disneyland and Walt Disney World, which were expected to open next week, will remain closed "until further notice." The company is expected to pay hourly employees through April 18. Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios Orlando is expected to remain closed at least through April 19.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMHF) expects revenue to fall between 10%-20% YoY in the first quarter, hit by measures taken by authorities around the world to fight the coronavirus pandemic

Microsoft's (MSFT) shared demand for its cloud services surged 775% last week , with strong gains coming in regions that have shelter in place or social distancing orders. Microsoft also shared its Teams business passed 44 million daily active users, which have generated over 900 million meetings and calling minutes on Teams daily.

Raytheon Company (RTN) and United Technologies Corporation (UTX) announced they have received the necessary regulatory approvals for their all-stock merger of equals and expect to close the merger prior to the opening of trading on Friday, April 3.

J.Jill (JILL) disclosed it has fallen out of compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards for maintaining an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30-trading day period.

And mark your calendars, Japan has rescheduled the start of the Tokyo Olympics for July 23, 2021.

After US equity markets close today, Cronos (CRON), RH (RH), and Village Farms (VFF) will be reporting their quarterly results. Readers looking to get the lowdown on those reports and others this week should visit Nasdaq's earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.

Dates to mark: April 10: US equity markets closed for Good Friday April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thoughts for the Day

Are we going to call the inevitable baby boom next year the Pandemials? - Lenore Hawkins, in quarantine week 4, having regular conversations with the walls, which are starting to answer back. That's normal, right?

Disclosures

Microsoft (MSFT) and Raytheon (RTN) are constituents in Tematica Research's Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.