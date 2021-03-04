Daily Markets: Investors Keep An Ear Out For Powell Amid Inflation Concerns

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia rolled over in trading today led by the 2.2% drop in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the 2.1% move lower in both China’s Shanghai Composite and Japan’s Nikkei. Equity indices in Europe followed their Asian counterparts lower and by mid-day trading were down across the board. Ahead of the morning’s economic reports, including the latest weekly jobless claims data, U.S. futures point to a weak opening later this morning.

Investors continue to grapple with potential inflationary pressures amid an improving economy and prospects for President Biden’s fiscal stimulus plan as they ponder the potential monetary policy response to be had by the Federal Reserve. Ahead of Fed Chairman Powell’s participation in a Wall Street Journal Jobs Summit at 12:05 PM Et today, yesterday Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker shared the view the Federal Reserve isn’t likely to raise rates until 2023. Echoing that view, Fed President and FOMC voting member Charles Evans yesterday said he does not see a need to respond to the recent rise in yields but acknowledged the average maturity of bond purchases could be extended. Those comments set the table for Powell’s comments today, however, the Q&A nature of Powell’s presentation will be closely watched for any clues to a possible change in Fed language ahead of Fed’s March 16-17 policy meeting.

Also today, OPEC and its non-OPEC partners are meeting to discuss the next phase of production policy amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The broad expectation is the group will reverse some of the output cuts made last year during the height of the pandemic.

Data Download

International Economy

South Korea, which is a good proxy for global trade trends, saw its inflation rate rise 1.1% YoY in February from 0.6% in January. The nation’s GDP fell 1.2% YoY in Q4 after falling 1.1% in Q3 and compared to expectations for a 1.4% decline.

Today brings some retail sales data from around the world for January:

Australia rose 0.5% MoM in January after falling 4.1% in December and compared to the expected 0.6% increase.

Eurozone retail sales fell 5.9% MoM after rising 1.8% in December marking the steepest decline since last April's record slump and compared with market expectations of a 1.1% drop. On a YoY, retail sales shrank 6.4% - the largest drop since April.

Domestic Economy

Markets’ Service and Composite PMIs hit new multi-year highs in February and while global services and composite were mostly improved, the U.S. data is significantly stronger than the rest of the world. Service input costs in February rose at the fastest pace in the history of the survey and new orders rose at the fastest pace since April 2018.

The Fed's Beige Book for February noted that economic activity in most districts expanded at a modest pace during the first six weeks of 2021. Leisure and hospitality remained weak while manufacturing activity improved. Commercial real estate worsened while home prices continued climbing in most districts. Employment levels rose at a slow pace while demand for labor varied significantly by industry. Input costs rose led by steel and lumber prices. Overall the balance of positive versus negative sentiment hit the highest levels since January 2019 implying a strengthening economy.

Wednesday’s ADP Payroll report revealed that private businesses in the U.S. hired 117k in February, well below expectations for an increase of 177k after an upwardly revised gain of 195k in January.

Later today we will get the usual weekly jobless report, Unit Labor Costs and Productivity for Q4, and Factory Orders for January.

Markets

Rising yields once again hit equities yesterday as the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to a high of 1.49% intraday before pulling back slightly to close up almost 8 basis points. The belly of the curve was hardest hit, with 2-year up just 2 basis points, the 5-year and long bond yield rising just 6 basis points. The Nasdaq 100 fell below its 50-day moving average as technology was the weakest performer along with consumer discretionary. Eight of the eleven S&P sectors closed the day in the red but the more cyclical sectors outperformed, including financials and industrials, which new record highs. The S&P 500 lost 1.3%, the Nasdaq dropped 2.7%, and the Dow closed near its lows, down 0.4%.

Meanwhile, optimism over vaccinations pushed American Airlines (AAL) up 3.4% and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) gained 6.5%, while everything-from-home stocks Peloton (PTON) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM) fell 8.2% and 8.4%, respectively.

Stocks to Watch

As we wait for the morning’s economic data, we will see quarterly earnings from Ciena (CIEN) and Kroger (KR) among others.

BJ’s Wholesale's (BJ) quarterly results topped revenue and EPS expectations were led by comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, that rose 15.9% YoY besting the 15.5% consensus. Given the pandemic as other factors including the timing of the government stimulus, the company refrained from offering formal detailed guidance.

American Eagle (AEO) reported better than expected January quarter results for both its top and bottom line and announced it would reinstate its quarterly dividend. For the quarter, Aerie revenue increased 25% to $337 million as comparable sales increased 29% while revenue derived from American Eagle fell 9% to $943 million alongside an 8% decline in comp sales. The company’s digital revenue increased 35% offsetting the 20% fall in-store revenue, led by a 75% jump in Aerie digital sales.

Shares of Okta (OKTA) came under pressure in after-market trading last night following the company announcing a quarterly earnings beat as well as soft guidance and an all-stock acquisition valued at more than $6 billion. For the reported quarter, revenue rose 40% YoY to $234.7 million, with subscription revenue up 42% to $225.4 million. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $237-239 million vs. the $237.3 million consensus with a loss per share of $0.20-0.21. Okta announced a definitive agreement to acquire Auth0, a leading identity platform for application teams, in an all-stock transaction valued at $6.5 billion

January quarter results from Splunk (SPLK) topped consensus expectations, however, the company issued downside guidance for the current quarter with revenue in the range of $480-500 million vs. the $506.8 million consensus.

Snowflake (SNOW) reported January quarter revenue that rose 117% YoY to $190.5 million, topping the $1786.4 million consensus. Product revenue for the quarter was up 116% YoY to $178.3 million and net revenue retention for the quarter clocked in at 168%. For the current quarter, Snowflake sees Product revenue of $195-$200 million, up 92%-96% YoY, and for the full year, it targets Product revenue of $1.00-$1.02 billion up 81%-84% YoY.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) CFO Ray Young shared expectations for 2020’s strong Chinese crop demand will continue "this year and beyond," reinforcing expectations for another record year of earnings and lifting prospects past 2021.

At its 2021 Investor Day Exxon Mobil (XOM) CEO Darren Woods shared the company will hold production flat from 2020 levels through 2025 at 3.7M boe/day, down from the 5M boe/day estimate for 2025 it released last year at its Investor Day. Exxon also plans to raise its investments in carbon capture and storage to account for ~3% of new spending, up from 1% previously.

Hon Hai Precision (HNHAF) reported February revenue of NT$401.89B, down 19.6% MoM and up 84.8% YoY.

LGI Homes (LGIH) reported 764 home closings in February up 26.1% YoY from 606 closings a year ago. For the first two months of 2021, the company closed 1,414 homes, a 36.0% increase over 1,040 home closings during the first two months of 2020.

Buckle (BKE) reported February comparable-store sales rose 5.3% YoY while net sales for the month increased 5.0% YoY to $66.1 million.

Twitter (TWTR) is testing a new approach to linking product pages in tweet displays that brings more product details - including the product image, name, shop name, price, and a "shop" button - into user feeds.

General Motors (GM) and a joint venture partner LG Chemical (LGCLF) are close to completing a decision to build a second battery factory in the US with the facility potentially located in Tennessee.

TopBuild (BLD) acquired Ozark Foam, a residential and light commercial insulation company that installs spray foam insulation.

Walt Disney (DIS) announced it will close 20% of its brick-and-mortar Disney Stores, roughly 60 locations, before the end of the year as it shifts more focus to its e-commerce business.

In a 31-29 vote, the Arizona House of Representatives passed app store legislation that could have far-reaching consequences for Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL) and their respective mobile operating systems. The legislation that is now headed to the state senate, where it must pass before it is sent to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, is an amendment to Arizona’s existing HB2005 and prevents app store operators from forcing a developer based in the state to use a preferred payment system, which could pressure Apple and Google’s ability to collect commissions on in-app purchases and app sales.

Walmart (WMT) shared it is exploring taking Flipkart public through a merger with a blank-check company SPAC company as it looks for options other than a traditional IPO for the Indian online retailer.

After today’s market close, Broadcom (AVGO), Chuy’s (CHUY), Costco Wholesale (COST), Gap (GPS), IMAX (IMAX), Slack (WORK), and Smith & Wesson (SWBI) are expected to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

March 5: Nonfarm Payrolls, Balance of Trade

March 8: Wholesale Inventories

March 9: API Crude Oil Stocks

March 10: Inflation, EIA Energy Stocks, Monthly Budget Statement

March 11: JOLTs report for January, weekly jobless claims

March 12: Producer Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 15: NY Empire State Manufacturing, Net Capital Flows

March 16: Retail Sales, Export/Import Prices, Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market, Business Inventories, API Crude Oil Stocks

March 17: Building Permits, Housing Starts, EIA Energy Stocks

March 18: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, Weekly Jobless Claims

March 22: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

Thought for the Day

“Spring won’t let me stay in the house any longer! I must get out and breathe the air deeply again.” - Gustav Mahler -- and pretty much everyone else in the entire world

Disclosures

