Daily Markets: Investors Hoping Central Banks Will Relieve Coronavirus Pressures

Today's Big Picture

Today's markets are a battle between fear over just how much damage COVID-19 can do to the global economy and hope that fiscal and monetary stimulus will be able to cushion the blow and push shares higher. Can Central Bank liquidity injections affect demand suppressed by contagion fears or repair broken supply chains? Can deficit spending repair and/or replace lost demand? China and Italy will be the firsts test cases. Over the weekend, Italy announced a couple of fiscal measures to help cushion the blow to its economy, more on that later. US investors are waking up to reports the virus has spread to four more states with roughly 90 cases, including one in Manhattan, and two reported deaths. New cases of the virus were announced in Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington state, New York and Florida.

Equity markets in Asia today closed mostly in the green despite the massive drop in PMI data coming out of China on hopes of all kinds of policy stimulus because those numbers were just that awful - a case of bad news is good news. China's Shanghai Composite rose 3.2%, Shenzhen Composite 3.8%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.8%, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.8%, but Australia's ASX 200 lost 0.8%.

Markets in Europe started the day well into positive territory, but by midday started to lose steam in what has become a typical day over the past week. By midday trading, all the major indices had dropped well into the red with the pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 1.5%, Germany's DAX down 1.9%, and Italy's FTSE MIB down 3.5%. US equity futures have ranged from deeply in negative territory to a positive jump at the open with the Dow futures in a range of over 1,000 points. As of around 7:30am EST, all the major indices were pointing to a drop at the open.

Data Download

On Saturday, we learned that China's National Bureau of Statistics Manufacturing PMI in February fell to a record low 35.7 from the prior 50 and well below expectations for 46. Non-Manufacturing (Services) PMI was even worse at 29.6 from the prior 54.1, leaving the composite at 28.9. Keep in mind that anything under 50 is contraction. The sharp drop in activity was confirmed by the February Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI reading that fell to 40.3 from 51.1 at the start of 2020. These are the kinds of levels one would expect in a financial crisis.

By comparison, the IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone rebounded in February vs. January but remained in contraction, registering 49.2. This marked the 13th consecutive month of a reading below the expansion-contraction line of 50.0. The report from IHS Markit also served as a solid reminder of the interconnected global economy: "Manufacturers primarily linked the deterioration in vendor performance to the coronavirus-related factory shutdowns in China." Keep in mind that this report has limited data from the virus.

Japan's Jibun bank Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 and points to the steepest month of contraction in the manufacturing sector in nearly four years. New Orders fell the most since December 2012, and new export sales fell for the 15th consecutive month. Backlogs of work fell by the most in over seven years.

Russia's Markit Manufacturing PMI rose to 48.2 from 47.9 in January - the tenth consecutive month of contraction.

The UK's Markit/CIPS Manufacturing saw the biggest increase in factory activity since April 2019 in February, rising to 51.7 from the prior 50. New work saw the biggest gain in 11 months as demand recovered with the reduced political uncertainty around Brexit.

Manufacturing continues to be weak in Europe as well, in February:

Overall the IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI for the Euro Area rose to 49.2 from 47.9, the thirteenth consecutive month in contraction.

Spain's Markit Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.4 (just barely in expansion territory) from 48.5, beating expectations for 49.2 and the first increase in factory activity in nine months. TBD how COVID-19 will change this.

Italy's Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.7 from 48.9, below expectations for an increase to 49.2. This was the seventeenth consecutive month in contraction.

France's Markit Manufacturing fell to 49.8 from 51.1 - the first contraction in seven months. New Orders saw the steepest decline since December 2018.

IHS Markit/BME Germany Manufacturing PMI rose to 48 from 45.3 - the thirteenth consecutive month of contraction.

Italy's economy grew all of 0.3% in 2019, the slowest since 2014, after a whopping 0.8% in 2018. The next week is critical for Italy as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped from 3 on Friday February 21 to 800 last Friday to over 1,600 today. The closure of schools, churches, gyms and museums and the postponement of cultural, civic, and sporting events continues in the regions most affected. Guidelines have been issued for restaurants to keep patrons a set distance apart. Bars cannot have clientele gather at the "bar," but must sit at tables set specified distance apart. Reports out of Milan are warning that hospitals are running out of beds. Italy is expected to ask the EU for leeway over its budget deficit as it copes with the economic impact of the semi-shutdown. Friday, the government announced an aid package of around €900 million euros to help the worst-affected regions. Sunday, the Economy Minister announced additional €3.6 billion stimulus measures, which will include tax credits for companies that have seen their revenue hit 25% or more as well as additional funding for the nation's health services. Countries around the world are watching and waiting to see if Italy's measures are able to slow the spread of the virus.

This morning the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development updated its global GDP outlook to 2.4% for 2020, the weakest pace since 2009 and down from its 2.9% growth forecast in November. The OECD warned that if the virus spreads, global growth could drop as low as 1.5% this year, putting many nations into a recession.

OPEC is expected to decide today if the March 5-6 meeting schedule for Vienna will go ahead. If the meeting is postponed, due to fears around COVID-19, it will be the first time the 60-year-old group has canceled/postponed a session due to external events.

Later this morning, the February data from IHS Markit continues with the US Manufacturing PMI, which will be followed by the February ISM Manufacturing Index and January Construction reports.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of JD.com (JD) are trading higher this morning following quarterly results that handily beat expectations. Helping lift the shares is the guidance offered by the company calling for "net revenues for the first quarter of 2020 are expected to grow at least 10% compared with the first quarter of 2019." This would suggest the company is able to shrug off the coronavirus; however, reading the fine lines of JD's guidance, we find the forecast could "change in light of uncertainties related to how COVID-19 develops. We suspect this puts and takes in this guidance will be a key topic on the company's earnings conference call this morning.

NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) updated its guidance for the current quarter and sees the impact of the coronavirus hitting its top line by $50-$150 million vs. its February 3 revenue guidance of $2.195-$2.255 billion. In revising its outlook, the company shared, "What we have seen is lower than expected sell-through and order push-outs in both our distribution channel and with direct customers." We suspect this announcement made by NXP will hardly be the lone one to be had this week.

Over the weekend, United Airlines (UAL) Chief Executive Oscar Munoz shared the company will likely need to cut additional flights given sagging demand related to the coronavirus outbreak. Delta Air Lines (DAL) on Sunday announced it is suspending flights to Milan until early May. American Airlines (AAL) said it is suspending Milan flights through April 24.

IHS Markit (INFO) announced the cancellation of several large customer events in the current quarter, which will impact its quarterly revenue by $50 million and its EPS for the quarter by $0.09. A list of the canceled events can be found here .

Also, over the weekend, the Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported February gross revenue fell 87% year over year to HKD 3.1 billion. Companies to feel the bite of this data include Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), and MGM Resorts (MGM).

February sales fell 13% across the globe for Hyundai Motor (HYMLF) to 275,044 vehicles as the coronavirus sapped demand and hit the company's China supply chain. Hyundai also shared it closed a factory in South Korea last Friday after a worker tested positive for the virus.

After a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) and LG Innotek (011070) have shut their respective factories in South Korea. Footwear and athletic apparel company Nike (NKE) announced it will close its European headquarters today and tomorrow after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Following reports that it is exploring strategic options ranging from asset sales to mergers, mobile infrastructure, and IP licensing company Nokia (NOK) announced it Board has appointed Pekka Lundmark as President and Chief Executive Officer effective September 1, 2020.

Given current stock market conditions, Warner Music (WMGC), the world's third-largest music recording label, and shoemaker Cole Haan (CLHN) have put their respective IPO offerings on hold.

WillScot Corporation (WSC) and Mobile Mini (MINI) announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement with WillScot, a leading specialty rental services provider of innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America, combining with Mobile Mini, a leading provider of portable storage solutions serving customers in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini stockholders will receive 2.4050 shares of WillScot common stock for each share of Mobile Mini common stock in an all-stock merger of equals transaction.

Gilead (GILD) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire clinical-stage immuno-oncology company Forty Seven (FTSV) for $95.50 per share in cash.

Reports suggest activist investor Elliott Management is seeking to replace Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey and has nominated four directors to Twitter's board.

After US equity markets close today, investors will be digging through a number of earnings reports, including those from Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX), Inter Parfums (IPAR), Livongo Health (LVGO), and Tilray (TLRY). For more details on those and other upcoming earnings reports, we suggest visiting Nasdaq's earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: Genetics medicines company Passage Bio (PASG) is looking to price $7.4 million shares in the range of $16-$18. Environmental services company GFL Environmental (GFL) targets 73.2 million shares in the range of $20-$21. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.

Dates to mark: March 3: Prior to the market open, Gardner Denver (GDI) will replace Cimarex (XEC) in the S&P 500, and Cimarex Energy will replace Chesapeake Energy (CHK) in the S&P MidCap 400 March 3: 2020 Presidential Election Super Tuesday March 5-6: OPEC meeting March 12: European Central Bank rate decision March 17-18: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thoughts for the Day

"It would be interesting to find out what goes on in that moment when someone looks at you and comes to all sorts of conclusions." ~ Malcolm Gladwell

Disclosures

Nike (NKE) is a constituent in Tematica Research's Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.