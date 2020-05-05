Daily Markets: Investors Hope Global Economy Has Bottomed; But Will It Rebound?

Today’s Big Picture

Following yesterday’s late-day rally in US equities (see today’s Data Download for more), markets in China, Japan, and South Korea were closed for holidays, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished today up more than 1% today while India’s Sensex dropped 0.8%. European equities are trading higher on the day as virus restrictions are lifted in many countries in the region, and US futures point to a positive open. Global equities reflect the "hopium" associated with the gradual opening of the US and European economies as well as the continued rebound in oil prices despite the economic reality that a V-shaped recovery is not in the works.

While we will continue to receive simply ugly April economic data in the weeks ahead, including Friday’s April Employment Report for the US, investors hope the global economy has bottomed and will rebound strongly late this quarter and further in the back half of 2020. Despite the market action, there are at least two risks your authors think investors should be mindful of: renewed global trade tensions and the possibility that relaxing social distancing and other measures could bring a rebound in coronavirus cases.

There are also a few (ahem) minor concerns over just how many businesses will not survive the lockdown and how many jobs will not be there once restrictions are eased. There is no historical playbook for an economic hit of this magnitude, and yet equity valuations remain high by historical norms.

There are now over 3.65 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the world, and over 252,000 people have lost their lives to it. The number of deaths in the US over the past day rose by the least since April 26, with the total number of lives lost nearing 70,000 as of this morning.

California’s governor announced that lockdown restrictions for certain businesses will begin to relax by the end of this week. In New York state, nonessential businesses are remaining closed through May 15, and roughly 12.3% of the population is estimated to have COVID-19 antibodies, following the results of the state’s antibody testing study.

Italy has similarly determined that the coronavirus is significantly more widespread than the official figures would indicate. During March, about 12,500 people died from the virus, but there were an additional 11,700 deaths during the month not attributed to COVID-19 in addition to the usual number of deaths during the month in recent years.

Russia has seen more than 10,000 new cases for the third consecutive day today, making it the world’s second-fastest-growing outbreak after the US. Russia’s prime minister stepped down temporarily after testing positive.

India saw another spike in new coronavirus cases Monday and has now placed a 70% “coronavirus fee” on alcoholic beverages after migrant workers and police clashed outside reopening liquor shops. Police in Mumbai said that standalone shops would issue tokens to customers to avoid crowding and used the #MaintainSoberDistance on social media. All this comes after the lockdowns left millions of daily wage earnings out of a nation of 1.3 billion, penniless and stranded away from their families, in cities where they were able to find work.

After seeing no local coronavirus infections for 16 days, Hong Kong is further relaxing its social distancing measures with gyms, beauty salons, cinemas, bars, and other entertainment venues expected to reopen on Friday, albeit with special hygiene requirements. Students will return to classrooms starting May 27, but in stages, with high school first, then working down towards the younger grades.

The first US participants in a coronavirus vaccine study have been given Pfizer’s vaccine trial to study the effects of four different candidate drugs on hundreds of volunteers.

Auto giant Volkswagen (VLKAF) reported that the cost of critical care components had risen sharply because of the lockdowns, putting further pressure on margins as the industry suffers from an unprecedented crash in demand.

Argentina’s economy minister is threatening to default on $65 billion of foreign debt unless investors come to the table to negotiate haircuts.

Australia’s Ai Group Performance of Construction Index fell to 21.6 in April from the prior 37.9, this was the twentieth consecutive month of contraction and the lowest level in the survey’s history, going back to 2005 with both new orders and activity dropping to new lows. The country’s Commonwealth Bank Services PMI plummeted to 19.5 in April, the sharpest contraction in the survey’s history.

In the UK, new car registrations in April fell a record 97.3% YoY to the lowest level since February 1946. The UK Markit/CIPS Services PMI dropped to 13.4 in April, the steepest contraction in its history going back to 1996.

The Eurozone Producer Price Index fell 2.8% in March YoY, the eighth consecutive month of contraction despite the European Central Bank’s attempts to generate 2.0% inflation.

After President Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo spoke critically over the weekend concerning China’s handling of the pandemic and the veracity of the information it shared with the world, China’s state media yesterday called Pompeo “evil” and a liar but refrained from any direct attacks on Trump.

Yesterday the Federal Reserve published its quarterly Senior Loan Officer Outlook Survey for Q2, which revealed a profound collapse in demand for most consumer and commercial loans. The outliers were a spike in mortgage demand and large firm commercial loans. As one could expect with the shock to the economy, lending standards tightened for anything on the riskier end of the spectrum, such as auto loans, credit cards, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. Mortgage loans also saw tightening standards. Overall the lack of demand for borrowing is a headwind to spending when the economy starts to reopen.

Later today in the US we will get March’s balance of trade, the usual weekly Redbook retail sales report, the final Markit PMI’s for April, ISM Non-Manufacturing report, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism report for May and the weekly API Crude Oil Stock change report.

Pre-market trading on the S&P starting Sunday night saw the index down as much as 1.6%, yet it still managed to close up 0.4% with the biggest gainers on the day all in the energy sector. The Dow was down 1.5% early in trading, but also managed to close the day slightly in positive territory, up 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 had gained 1.3% by Monday’s close.

Tech was responsible for over 85% of yesterday’s advances with healthcare, in second place, adding only 3% of the total gain. Large caps again outperformed small caps.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) reported crushed March quarter EPS expectations and delivered revenue that also bested the consensus forecast. Tucked inside its earnings release, the company shared it plans to begin human studies of its REGN-COV2 antibody "cocktail" treatment for the COVID-19 virus in June.

March quarter results topped expectations at DuPont (DD), and the company shared the following sector commentary ahead of its earnings conference call, “Through April, we continue to see strength in personal protection, water filtration, food and beverage, electronics and probiotics. Automotive, oil and gas, and select industrial end markets continue to suffer."

Pershing Square disclosed a 9.6% active stake in Restaurant Brands International (QSR), the home of Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

Marathon Partners increased its active stake in e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) to 5.2%.

March quarter results at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) topped expectations; however, the company did not provide a 2020 outlook and its board slashed the company’s $0.32 per share quarterly dividend to $0.08 per share.

Alaska Air (ALK) reported March quarter results that beat EPS expectations but missed on its top line. "Demand deterioration began in February, and in March, cancellations overwhelmed new bookings. Today demand remains over 90% below normal levels."

Privately held Frontier Airlines announced it will charge extra for passengers who want to guarantee a spot next to an unoccupied middle seat in the age of social distancing. Your authors expect other airlines will follow suit as airlines look to make up for lost revenue.

Ryanair (RYAAY), Europe’s biggest budget airline, posted a 99.6% fall in passengers in April to just 40,000 vs. 13.5 million in April 2019. The company expects its passenger count to stay minimal during May and June due to ongoing travel restrictions.

Avis Budget (CAR) reported a narrower-than-expected adjusted March quarter loss but expects April and May revenue to be 80% lower as the shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic continue to crimp leisure and business car renting. The company anticipates a "gradual recovery" in June and "improving thereafter, as shelter in place restrictions are lifted, and leisure travel begins to resume.”

Eyewear company EssilorLuxottica (EL:FP) saw its March quarter sales drop 10.1% YoY and warned of an even bigger hit in the current quarter as the coronavirus outbreak prompted store closures. The company behind branded eyewear such as Oakley and Ray-Ban as well as Chanel, Prada, and Versace, previously suspended its dividend and withdrew its 2020 outlook.

L Brands (LB) announced a mutual agreement with Sycamore Partners to terminate their previously announced transaction, remains committed to establishing Bath & Body Works as a pure-play public company, and preparing the Victoria's Secret Lingerie, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and PINK businesses to operate as a separate, standalone company.

Connected learning platform Chegg (CHGG) reported better than expected March quarter results and lifted its current-quarter outlook above consensus expectations. For the June quarter, Chegg sees revenue of $135-$137 million vs. the $117.8 consensus forecast.

Freshpet (FRPT) missed March quarter expectations on both its top and bottom line but reaffirmed its 2020 revenue forecast of $310 million.

Shake Shack (SHAK) reported mixed March quarter guidance last night and withdrew its 2020 guidance. While revenue for the quarter rose 8% YoY coming in ahead of the consensus forecast, Same-Shack sales decreased 12.8%, with approximately 2% decrease in February and an approximately 29% decrease in fiscal March. Since the low point during the last week of the quarter, Shake Shak shared it has “experienced steady increases in domestic sales driven by growth in its own digital channels and the expansion of its integrated delivery partnerships.”

Starbucks (SBUX) expects 90% of stores will likely be reopened in June.

Express (EXPR) expects to reopen approximately 300 of its stores before Memorial Day. Beginning with a few stores that opened last week in Georgia and South Carolina, the company “will be taking a phased approach with the pace and staffing calibrated to mall traffic and consumer demand.”

IBM (IBM) holds it annual Think Digital conference at which it is expected to unveil several new products including IBM Watson AIOps, which uses AI to automate the way companies detect and respond to IT anomalies in real-time, and IBM Edge Application Manager, which uses AI to manage up to 10,000 internet-connected devices.

After today’s market close, Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Beyond Meat (BYND), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Electronic Arts (ARTS), KLA Corp, (KLAC), Match Group (MTCH), Pinterest (PINS), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), and Walt Disney (DIS). Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on those reports and the sea of others to be had later today should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

Dates to mark: May 7: Nonfarm Productivity, Unit Labor Costs, Consumer Credit May 8: Nonfarm Payrolls for April, Wholesale Inventories and Trade Sales May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 12: NFIB Small Business Confidence Report, Hourly Earnings, Budget Statement May 14: Retail sales for April, Industrial Production, JOLTS, University of Michigan Consumer Confidence May 21: Existing homes sales and Philly Fed Outlook May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day May 26: Chicago Fed Activity, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing May 27: Fed Beige Book May 28: Second estimate for Q1 GDP, Durable Goods report, Capital Goods, Pending Home Sales, and Kansas City Fed May 29: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Chicago PMI



“Do not pray for an easy life, pray for the strength to endure a difficult one.” ~ Bruce Lee

Beyond Meat (BYND), Freshpet (FRPT), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) are constituents in the Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index .

. IBM (IBM) is a constituent in the Foxberry Tematica Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Index .

