Daily Markets: Investors Hanging Tooth and Nail On US-China Trade Talk Results

After yesterday’s stunning reversal in the stock market induced by a trade-related presidential tweet, investors will be hanging on by tooth and nail today for the outcome of the two-day trade talks between the US and China. Tension and speculation was high heading into the start of these talks yesterday, but expectations for the outcome have improved in the past 24 hours.

Today President Trump is expected to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu this afternoon and odds are that the outcome and other trade discussions will likely decide if the October 15 planned US tariff hike on at least $250 billion in Chinese goods to 30% from 25% will go forward. If enacted, investors should expect stiffer economic headwinds and more downside revisions to both GDP and earnings expectations to be had. US equity futures are in the green, pointing to a strong open today following comments from President Trump yesterday that trade talks with China went "very well.” Let’s hope this isn’t the trade equivalent of the famous Peanuts football gag in which Lucy pulls the football from Charlie Brown at the last minute.

Markets in Asia closed solidly in positive territory and European markets have spent the morning in the green thanks to the renewed hope that China and the US can reach some sort of an agreement today.

Brent crude jumped over 2% early this morning on news that two rockets had struck an Iranian tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

This morning the British Pound Sterling rose about $1.25 on the hope that some agreement could be reached on Brexit, particularly concerning the Irish border afterword that a discussion yesterday between the two nations was constructive.

Data Download

The domestically-focused economic data to be had today includes September Import & Export prices as well as the preliminary read on October consumer sentiment published by the University of Michigan. The September consumer sentiment data found consumers starting to express a greater degree of economic uncertainty, with trade policies having the greatest negative impact. The consensus view on for the preliminary October consumer sentiment is 92, down from 93.2 in September.

Following the week’s economic data that included several September inflation metrics and the September NFIB Small Business Optimism Index, the Atlanta Fed trimmed its current quarter GDP forecast to 1.7% from 1.8% last week and 2.3% in late August. While we wait for the Atlanta Fed’s next update on October 16, we will be watching for the New York Fed’s latest Nowcasting reading for the December quarter that will be out later today; as of October 4th, its most recent reading was 2.03%.

The latest Wall Street Journal economic survey shows 65.3% of private-sector forecasters say the manufacturing sector is in recession. The consensus among those forecasters is US GDP will hit 1.82% in the September quarter and 1.77% in December one compared to 2.0% in the June quarter. In our view, this confirms an increasingly obvious view the domestic economy's slowdown is accelerating.

Citing evidence of a continued slowdown in Europe, India, Japan, Korea, and the US, this morning the International Energy Agency (IEA) again cut its oil demand growth forecast for this year and next on weakness in major world economies for the second time in as many months.

Inflation in the eurozone remains elusive. This morning Germany reported an annual inflation rate in September than met expectations at 1.2%, down from 1.4% in August. Spain reported an annual inflation rate of just 0.1%, matching expectations and down from 0.3% in August.

Stocks to Watch

Pre-market earnings. Before the market opens Fastenal (FAST), a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies and technology consulting company Infosys (INFY) are slated to report their quarterly results. Consensus expectations for Fastenal are EPS on $0.36 on revenue of $1.375.6 billion and given recent data that confirms the slowing global and domestic manufacturing economy investors will be assessing comments for the company’s major end markets. Fastenal doesn’t have a great track record of positive surprises for investors - of the prior 70 earnings reports it has beaten on EPS and Sales less than 50% of the time.

Infosys Ltd (INFY) will also report this morning, with expectations for EPS of INR 9.38 on sales of INR 22.498 billion. Digging into the quarterly results, investors will focus on IT spending in key markets that include cloud, IoT, data analytics and cybersecurity. Infosys has a decent track record of pleasantly surprising its investors, beating on EPS and Sales 71% of the time over the prior 63 reports.

Software and services company SAP (SAP) announced long-time CEO Bill McDermott is stepping down and named Board members Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein are co-CEOs, effective immediately. Alongside that news, SAP announced preliminary September quarter results that included new cloud bookings up 38% year over year (33% at constant currencies). September quarter cloud revenue jumped 37% year over year with cloud gross margins climbing more than 500 basis points year over year. Those robust cloud metrics are likely to give some lift to other cloud company names including Oracle (ORCL), Salesforce (CRM), Adobe (ADBE) and Amazon (AMZN).

Shares of three-dimensional printing machine company ExOne (XONE) fell in after-hours trading last night after the company slashed its September quarter revenue guidance to $10-$11 million from its prior guidance of “up modestly” compared to $15.3 million in the June quarter. ExOne also cut its 2019 revenue growth expectations and will provide a more in-depth update during its November 7 earnings call. Stocks to watch on this negative pre-announcement news include 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) and Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS).

Door and window manufacturer JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) also saw its shares down in aftermarket trading last night after the company cut its full-year revenue guidance and put forth preliminary September quarter numbers that were below expectations. The company is holding a conference call this morning to discuss these revisions.

Team communication platform company Slack Technologies (WORK) shared for each day in September, its Slack active user base exceeded 12 million users, up 37% year over year. The context for that achievement will be had on October 23rd when Microsoft (MSFT) reports its quarterly earnings and shares similar metrics for its Teams product.

The board of directors for the struggling auto manufacturer Renault (RNSDF) voted to replace its CEO executive Theirry Bolloré immediately, to be replaced by CFO Clotilde Delbos on an interim basis.

Northern Californians woke up to the third straight day of mass blackouts as PG&E Corp. (PGE) cut power to hundreds of thousands of households and businesses across 22 counties in and around the Bay Area.

Apollo Global Management (APO) is reportedly pitching an arrangement to AT&T (T) that would fold Dish Network (DISH) into a new company including DirecTV under AT&T's control. Per the report, Apollo would provide financing and hold a minority stake, along with Dish.

German biotech company BioNTech (BNTX), which is developing individualized immunotherapies for cancer with a pipeline of more than 20 candidates targeting tumors and infectious disease, raised $150 million yesterday in a US IPO that values the company at $3.4 billion. The company, which is the third-largest biotech to list in the past decade, priced 10 million shares at $15.00.

HBT Financial (HBT), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that has 64 branches in central and northeastern Illinois, priced its IPO of 8.3 million common shares at $16 per share, below the expected pricing range of $17-$19. HBT shares are slated to begin trading on the Nasdaq later today.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR), a Phase 2 immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases, announced yesterday that it has priced its initial public offering of 7,142,858 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.00 per share, which is at the low end of the expected $20-$22 price range. VIR shares are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq.

There are no expected earnings reports after today’s market close and none slated for Monday, October 14. Over 20 companies will report on Tuesday, October 15th as the next earnings season kicks into gear.

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs next week:

Bellring Brands , Inc (BRBR), a subsidiary of Post Holdings , is expected to begin trading on October 17th on the NYSE. The company will be a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein®, Dymatize®, and PowerBar®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, convenience and specialty. The offering consists of 30 million shares of its Class A common stock that are expected to be priced between $16 and $19 per share with an option for an additional 4.5 million shares granted to the underwriters for 30-days at the IPO price.

, Inc (BRBR), a subsidiary of , is expected to begin trading on October 17th on the NYSE. The company will be a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein®, Dymatize®, and PowerBar®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, convenience and specialty. The offering consists of 30 million shares of its Class A common stock that are expected to be priced between $16 and $19 per share with an option for an additional 4.5 million shares granted to the underwriters for 30-days at the IPO price. Innate Pharma SA (IPHA), a French biotechnology company focused on therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, is expected to begin trading on October 17th on Nasdaq Global. The company expected to offer 10.67 million of its ordinary shares to specified categories of investors, comprised of an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares, each representing one ordinary share, in the United States, and a concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe (including France) and other countries outside of the United States. The company expects to offer around 20 million shares to be priced at $7.50 per share. The company currently already has over 64 million shares trading on the Euronext Paris under the Bloomberg ticker IPH.FP. In September 2015 Citibank launched an unsponsored ADR on the OTC under the symbol INNTY with CUSIP: 45781k105.

Dates to mark:

October 14th: With the recent EU data pointing to a slowing economy, Monday’s Industrial Production numbers, which expect a decline of -2% year-over-year, warrant attention.

October 15: Next US Democratic Presidential debate

October 15: Tariffs set to increase on Chinese goods barring progress in the trade talks.

October 16: US Retail Sales - given slowing growth in consumer credit and rising auto loan delinquencies, this will be particularly important

October 18: Date the US is expected to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion in aircraft, food products and other goods from the European Union

October 23 - Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee October 27 - Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco (ARMCO) is expected to publish its IPO prospectus, in what could be one of the largest offerings of the year.

is expected to publish its IPO prospectus, in what could be one of the largest offerings of the year. October 29-30: Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting

October 31: Brexit?

Thoughts for the Day

“Drama is life with the dull bits cut out.” - Alfred Hitchcock

To do is to be. Nietzsche

To be is to do. Kant

Do be do be do. Sinatra

Have a great weekend!

