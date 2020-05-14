Daily Markets: Investors Grapple With Reality As Economic Recovery Looks To Drag On

Today’s Big Picture

Following yesterday’s sell-off in domestic equities, equity indices in Asia finished the day lower, European equities are trading off as well, and US futures point to further losses when those markets open later this morning. The recent rally in stocks hinged on "hopium" associated with the reopening of the global economy, but the renewed coronavirus case counts of the last few days and extended “shelter in place” orders have been a sober reminder that uncertainty remains and the expected snap back in the economy is indeed looking like it will be far slower than many had hoped.

So far, 448 constituents of the S&P 500 have reported their quarterly results, which leaves the retailer-heavy group of earnings reports to be had in the coming days. Generally speaking, retailers have a January fiscal year-end to capture the full holiday shopping season, which means they will soon be reporting April quarter results. Based on the comments, reports, and other findings - see today’s Stocks to Watch - the odds are rather high that retailers will report significant YoY declines, which your authors suspect will weigh further on S&P 500 consensus expectations. Investors will be dissecting comments from retailers on the tone of their businesses in May, and we suspect those comments and what they mean for consumer spending will be a key factor in shaping the next move in equities.

Data Download

Coronavirus

As of this morning, there are nearly 4.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with just under 300,000 lives lost. The US has reached 1.43 million cases, nearly 22,000 new cases yesterday alone, and just under 85,200 deaths. Russia and Brazil are seeing their case counts rising rapidly with over 10,000 new cases daily while Italy, once the European epicenter, had less than 900 new cases yesterday and less than 200 deaths.

After Germany’s reopening, it just saw the highest number of new cases in the past five days. Japan has lifted its state of emergency in 39 prefectures as infections slow but is continuing restrictions in Tokyo and other big cities. Yesterday Wisconsin’s Supreme Court overturned Governor Tony Evers’ (D) stay-at-home order that had been issued in March and was extended last month in the face of rising cases and deaths.

This virus is far from defeated, and it is becoming increasingly clear that reopening any economy is slow, complicated, and subject to change – nothing that supports the fantasy of a v-shaped recovery.

International Economy

According to a United Nations report, the pandemic is expected to wipe out four years of growth from the global economy, approximately $8.5 trillion, and push 130 million people in extreme poverty by 2030.

Australia’s unemployment rate rose to 6.2% in April from 5.2% in March, much better than the 8.3% expected. Before you get too excited, this was driven primarily by a large drop in the labor force participation rate, which fell from 66% to 63.5%, well below the expected slight drop to 65.2%.

The unemployment rate in France fell to an 11-year low of 7.8% in Q1 from the prior 8.1% despite a record 5.8% contraction in the economy. How so? There are two reasons for this. First, many jobless stopped looking and have left the workforce in the face of the pandemic lockdowns. The other is the country’s short-term leave scheme has provided for 12.4 million people to have most of their wages paid by the government while they stay home.

Inflation in the Eurozone remains elusive. In Germany, the YoY Inflation rate for April fell to 0.9% from 1.4%. Spain moved into deflation, with the YoY inflation in April falling to 0.7% from the previous 0%.

Almost half of the active businesses in the UK expect to run out of cash within the next six months, according to a survey of over 18,500 businesses by the Office for National Statistics. Around 72% have applied for government programs to subsidize wages, 56% have deferred VAT payments, and 20% applied for a business rates holiday.

The pandemic is hitting Turkey as well, with its Retail Sales falling 0.2% YoY in March from the previous 11.7% increase and Industrial Production contracted 2% YoY in March, a major drop from February’s 8.5% increase and well below expectations for a 1.8% increase.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday, when speaking at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that there is unanimous opposition to negative rates from the rate-setting committee despite calling the current downturn “worse than any recession since WWII.” He also reiterated his view that more support will likely be needed to help get the US economy out of the pandemic recession, effectively calling on Congress to spend more. Yesterday Senate Republicans called the House Democrats’ new $3 trillion spending bill “dead on arrival.”

Powell also referenced a Fed study that is expected to be published today, which found that about 40% of households making less than $40,000 a year lost a job in March, highlighting the degree to which the economic fallout of the pandemic is highly regressive, at least for now.

Yesterday the Cass Transportation monthly report found that shipment volumes dropped 22.7% in April YoY, falling to 2009 levels. Volumes declined between 10% and 25% for most carries across most modes in the US, including truckload, intermodal, and rail. The one winner came from small packages, where UPS reported YoY growth in April volumes. Container imports at the Port of Long Beach fell 20% YoY.

Later this morning, we will get the usual weekly Department of Labor Jobless Claims report, which has seen over 33.5 million new claims over the past seven weeks, with another 3 million job losses expected from last week.

Markets

As Chair Powell put the kibosh on the negative rate theory and suggested more fiscal stimulus may be necessary, markets reversed their earlier gains. The S&P 500 closed down 1.7% with all 11 sectors in the red, the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.5%, the Dow fell 2.2%, and the Russell 2000 dropped 3.3% and is now down over 7% this week alone. It looks like the so-called new bull market is a skittish one.

Large-cap stocks are down 3.7% over the last two days as market leaders such as Alphabet (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) have seen their share prices weakening. Only 54 stocks in the S&P 500 closed in the green yesterday. The weaker stocks such as Bank of America (BAC), JP Morgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) have also been moving lower, with WFC at the same level it was in April 2009.

Stocks to Watch

Applied DNA Science (APDN) shares are surging in pre-market trading following the FDA granting Emergency Use Authorization for clinical use for the company’s Linea COVID-19 RT-PCR test.

MasterCard (MA) shared it's starting to see the transition from the Stabilization phase to the Normalization phase in some markets. Per the company, the Stabilization phase is characterized by spending stabilizing around new lower levels as a result of compliance with social distancing and mobility limitations. By comparison, the Normalization phase occurs when these restrictions are relaxed, and spending begins to gradually recover from the new lower levels, with some sectors recovering faster than others. MasterCard also shared it continues to see strong demand for its Data & Analytics and Cyber solutions.

According to the JP Morgan Chase Institute (JPM), credit card spending among some of JP Morgan Chase & Co’s US customers fell 40% during March and early April vs. year-ago spending levels. Spending on non-essential goods and services, like retail, restaurants, and entertainment, fell sharply across income brackets, accounting for nearly all of the drop in spending during that period.

3M (MMM) reported its April sales declined in-line with expectations laid out during its March quarter earnings conference call. April sales fell 11% YoY to $2.3 billion with a 5% increase in health care sales offset by a 5% drop in consumer, 11% in safety and industrial, and 20% in transportation and electronics.

BMW (BMWG.DE) reported its sales of luxury passenger cars in China rebounded during April but cautioned that other markets, including the US, will be “very slow” to recover from the corona pandemic.

May 18 will be a date to watch as Ford Motor (F), General Motors (GM), and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) all plan to reopen North American factories on that day.

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot SA (PEUGF) have announced that both companies have opted not to distribute an ordinary dividend this year. The two also confirmed preparations for their merger continue to advance.

News Corp’s (NWSA) Realtor.com released its weekly housing trends report for the week ending May 9, which showed sellers are beginning to return to the market. Following several weeks of near 40% YoY declines, new listings improved to a -29% YoY. Welcome to the COVID-life when a near 30% annual decline is cause for breaking out the bubbly.

Quarterly results from Cisco Systems (CSCO) topped expectations despite revenue for the quarter falling 7.6% YoY. Bright-spots in the quarter included gains in Services and Security products, which offset a double-digit drop in the company’s core infrastructure business. The company guided the current quarter EPS to $0.72-$0.74 vs. the $0.70 consensus.

Jack in the Box (JACK) shares fell in aftermarket trading last night following its quarterly earnings report that missed consensus expectations and announced it was suspending its dividend payments and stock buyback program.

Shares of Royal Caribbean (RCL) came under pressure yesterday following Moody's Investor Service cut its rating on the cruise operator's senior unsecured rating by two notches into "junk" territory. The cut reflects concerns over the expected prolonged negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) missed quarterly expectations but offered that demand for its cruise vacations beginning in the December 2020 quarter and accelerating through 2021 in terms of bookings and pricing are within historical ranges.

Tutor Perini (TPC) announced that, in light of continuing volatile market conditions, discussions regarding a potential transaction for the acquisition of the company have been terminated.

AT&T (T) says it is generating enough cash to "comfortably" continue to pay its dividend, pay down its debt and invest in fiber, 5G cellular service, and its upcoming new streaming package, HBO Max.

Tesla (TSLA) opened its factory in Fremont Monday for pre-production, contrary to county health department orders. CEO Elon Musk practically dared local authorities to arrest him and sued Alameda County, seeking to overturn the order and threatened to move Tesla’s operations and headquarters from the state. County officials have basically given him the win but are insisting on safety precautions, which so far, Musk has agreed to implement.

After today’s market close, Applied Materials (AMAT), Denny’s (DENN), Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH), and NortonLifeLock(NLOK) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on those reports and the sea of others to be had later today should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: May 21: Existing homes sales and Philly Fed Outlook May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day May 26: Chicago Fed Activity, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing May 27: Fed Beige Book May 28: Second estimate for Q1 GDP, Durable Goods report, Capital Goods, Pending Home Sales, and Kansas City Fed May 29: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Chicago PMI



Thought for the Day

“He who laughs last didn’t get the joke.” ~ Charles de Gaulle

