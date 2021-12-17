Daily Markets: Investors Grapple with Omicron's Spread

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed mostly lower today as Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.8%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite both lost 1.2% and India’s Sensex tumbled 1.5%. by comparison, South Korea’s Kospi finished the day 0.4%, leaving it in positive territory for the week in full. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were lower almost across the board and U.S. futures point to a softer open.

Today is a triple witching day in the U.S. markets, which means that three different types of contracts are expiring: stock options, index options, and index futures. This happens once every quarter. It can often cause increased volatility as large institutional traders roll over futures contracts to free up cash. Volume on these days can be 50% higher than average, particularly towards the end of the trading day.

As we prepare to enter one of the seasonally slowest times of the year, investors continue to grapple with the evolving omicron landscape and renewed efforts to contain it. In the coming weeks, however, expectations call for a tidal wave of cases in the UK and the U.S., and we suspect those will not be the only geographies facing that prospect. Marry in yesterday’s December Flash PMI data from Markit Economics that showed continued supply chain woes and inflationary pressures, and it stands to reason that like we’ve seen a few times in 2020 and 2021, growth expectations for the global economy and corporate earnings are once again being recalibrated. Even after the market volatility of the last several days, the S&P 500 closed last night up 24.3% year-to-date with the Nasdaq Composite Index’s 17.8% return on the same basis putting it in second place. Against that backdrop, we wouldn’t be surprised if many investors opt to shut the books on 2021 a tad earlier than usual, sitting on the sidelines for greater clarity for the start of 2022.

Housekeeping item: This is the last edition of Daily Markets for 2021. We are taking the last two weeks of the year off to rest, recharge, and enjoy the year-end holidays. We’ll be back with you Monday, January 3rd, so from all of us, we hope your holiday season is filled with much peace and love.

Yesterday the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) recommended that Americans who have not yet been vaccinated, should get an mRNA type Covid-19 vaccine, namely that from Pfizer (PFE) or Moderna (MRNA), leaving out the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) version in the wake of new data. Dozens of people have developed a rare blood clot condition after receiving the JNJ vaccine and nine have died. To put that in context given the sheer numbers of people who have received that vaccine, the rate is still exceptionally low, at less than 4 cases per million, but the risk is the highest for women in the 30-49 age range. For those that have received the JNJ vaccine months ago, you are not at risk, but when it comes to getting a booster, the suggestion is to get a different type.

Late yesterday, President Joe Biden warned the omicron variant is going to spread more rapidly in the U.S. and urged people to get booster shots as quickly as possible. New York has seen its rate of positive Covid-19 test double in just three days, from 3.9% to 7.8% with expectations that its positive rate could shortly hit around 20%. The back-to-the-office trend is reversing to work-from-home yet again as we learn that the omicron variant replicates 70 times faster than Delta in human airways. So that’s nice.

Ryanair (RYAAY) updated investors, sharing it now expects to fly around 10% fewer passengers in December and January due to customer concerns with the omicron variant.

Pfizer and BioNTech (BNTX) have submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application to the FDA to expand approval of their COVID-19 vaccine to include 12-15-year-olds.

The Bank of Japan decided to keep its key short-term interest rate unchanged at -0.1% and the 10-year around 0.0% by an 8-1 vote. Following in the Federal Reserve’s footsteps, policymakers decided to taper their corporate bond purchases to pre-pandemic levels but extended their emergency pandemic funding until the end of September 2022 to help support financing needs for small and medium-sized companies.

New car registrations in the Eurozone improved in November to a decline of -20.5% YoY in November following October’s -30.3% YoY decline.

Germany’s PPI for November rose less than expected at 0.8% MoM compared to expectations for a 1.4% increase following November’s 3.8% increase. On a YoY basis, PPI is up less than expected at 19.2% YoY, up from October’s 18.4% YoY pace, but less than the expected increase to 19.9%.

Retail sales in the UK rose to more than the expected 4.2% YoY, instead growing 4.7% YoY in November following October’s -1.5% YoY decline. Ex-fuel retail sales were up 2.7% YoY in November on the heels of October -2.1% decline and beating expectations for a 2.4% increase.

Headline inflation in the Eurozone rose to 4.9% YoY in November, as expected following October’s 4.1% pace. Core inflation rose as expected, to 2.6% YoY following October’s 2.0% pace.

Yesterday the Senate passed a bill banning most imports from China’s Xinjiang region, which accounts for close to one-fifth of the world’s cotton supply and is also a major supplier of solar panels. Since 2017, the Chinese government has reportedly been cracking down on ethnic minorities in the area and the Uyghurs in particular, detaining over 1 million people. There have been reports that some have been kept in forced labor camps and women have been sterilized. The bill bans all imports unless it can be proved that the goods were not made with forced labor and was opposed by major corporations including Nike (NKE) and Coca-Cola (COKE).

The White House announced plans yesterday to remove and replace all lead water pipes across the country over the next decade and the EPA is expected to impose stricter limits on the amount of lead allowed in water. Experts estimate that the price tag on this plan could be over $60 billion and may impact as many as 10 million homes and businesses.

Yesterday’s Industrial Production report contained a good bit of data that indicates global supply chain problems may finally be easing. Light truck production has moved above the 9 million annualized unit milestone, the highest levels since March, suggesting that semiconductor supply shortages are easing. While auto production capacity utilization remains low, this month’s data release indicates that a boom could be imminent, shifting from a famine of inventory to a feast for consumers. If we exclude autos, total output has risen to just below the record-high levels from the mid-2000s and is now up over 10% from the pre-Covid highs. Production of construction materials are at their highest levels since the collapse during the Great Financial Crisis.

Yesterday’s residential construction levels came in above estimates with Housing Starts rising 12% across single and multi-family housing units combined. Permits also came in higher than expected and are accelerating. What is of particular interest is that the combination of tight labor markets and supply chain challenges has put in-process homes at the highest levels on an absolute basis since the 1970s at nearly 1.5 million units, in the 89th percentile of all periods going back to 1980. The number of new builds available for sale relative to the population remains exceptionally low relative to historical norms, indicating that home prices are likely to remain elevated for some time.

Yesterday delivered some good news and some bad news on the inflation front. The Markit Manufacturing index hit a 12-month low and saw the pace of cost inflation hit a 7-month low as output charges increased at the slowest pace since last April. On the other hand, service cost inflation rose at the fastest pace on record in December.

Also yesterday, President Biden signed legislation that raises the government's debt limit by $2.5 trillion, which is expected to cover the nation's obligations into 2023.

There are no major U.S. economic data release planned for today.

What started as a promising day of trading yesterday, closed on a different note as the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.5%, its worst day in 11 weeks, and the Russell 2000 wasn’t too far off with its 2% retreat. The S&P 500 finished the day down 0.9%, while the Dow retreated a far more modest 0.1%.

Value continues to outperform momentum, as has been the case since November with Wednesday’s decision from the Federal Reserve reinforcing this trend. Consumer Staples have also been outperforming, up more than 8.5% month-to-date as of yesterday’s close, making for its best month going back to October 2000. The only sector in the red so far this month is Consumer Discretionary, which means that the spread between it and Staples is nearly twelve percentage points. This is an exceptionally rare situation, with the majority of times we’ve seen this occurring in the late 2000 and 2001, in the wake of the Dot Com crash.

Before U.S. equity markets open for trading today, Darden Restaurants (DRI) and Winnebago (WIN) will report their latest quarterly results.

FedEx (FDX) delivered results last night, which sent its shares climbing in after-market trading. The company bested top and bottom-line expectations for its November quarter, with revenue per shipment higher across all of its business segments, shrugging off the impact of labor market and supply chain challenges as well as higher transportation costs. FedEx issued upside 2022 guidance calling for EPS of $20.50-21.50 vs. the $19.63 consensus and its prior guidance of $19.75-21.00. The company’s board authorized a new $5 billion share repurchase program, which at the current share prices equates to ~8% of its outstanding shares

Shares of EV company Rivian Automotive (RIVN) fell last night after the company reported a wider than expected loss per share and revenue of $1 million. As of December 15, the company recorded 71,000 R1 net pre-orders in the U.S. and Canada and discussed a 100K initial order from Amazon (AMZN). Rivian shared it produced 652 R1 vehicles through December 15, delivering 386 vehicles. Exiting the quarter, the company had $5.2 billion in cash, which was before it received its IPO proceeds.

General Motors (GM) announced Dan Ammann, Chief Executive Officer of autonomous vehicle business Cruise, is leaving the company. Alongside this announcement, GM also shared it plans to GM aggressively pursue addressable autonomous vehicle markets beyond rideshare and delivery.

Shares of “buy now, pay later” (better known as BNPL) companies, including Affirm (AFRM) and Afterpay (AFTPF), came under pressure yesterday after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau shared it was seeking information on the risks and benefits of their products.

Virtual Brand Group, a metaverse creation company that accelerates global brands into the metaverse, and iconic fashion brand Forever 21, a brand owned by Authentic Brands Group, announced an exclusive partnership to build a fashion retail experience on Roblox (RBLX).

Shares of medical record company Cerner (CERN) jumped in after-market trading last night following reports the company is in discussions to be acquired by Oracle (ORCL).

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction that values the company at ~$2.6 billion.

And for those watching the evolving China Evergrande (EGRNF) story, this morning S&P Global (SPGI) officially declared the company in default after missing bond payments earlier this month. Interestingly enough, S&P added that Evergrande asked for the ratings to be withdrawn following the downgrades to 'selective default.'

And on the crypto front, the U.S. National Credit Union Administration says federally insured credit unions (FICUs) can partner with third-party digital asset service providers to allow members to buy, sell and hold uninsured cryptocurrencies with the provider outside of the FICU.

Shares of Australian pharma company Bionomics (BNOX) soared yesterday after making their debut on Nasdaq. The company is developing drugs that use “allosteric ion channel modulators” to treat Alzheimer’s disease, social anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other central nervous system illnesses.

Neurodegenerative diseases-focused Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) filed for a $100M IPO and plans to trade on Nasdaq.

Near-term the IPO calendar is pretty thin and readers looking to dig more into it should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

December 22: GDP (Q3) final estimate, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Existing Home Sales

December 23: Durable Goods, Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, weekly jobless claims, New Home Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

“My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others.” — Bob Hope

