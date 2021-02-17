Daily Markets: Investors Focused on Snowstorms, Bond Yields, and the Fed

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia ended today’s trading on a mostly lower note despite Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining +1.1% after having been closed since the end of last week. Equity markets in China remain closed for the Lunar holiday. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were mostly lower as well and U.S. futures point to a soft open when those markets open later this morning.

After digesting the January Retail Sales report and other economic data before U.S. equities begin trading today, investors will keep a close watch on bond yields that have been increasing in recent days - see Data Download for more on that. This afternoon, they will break out their decoder rings for the Fed’s latest FOMC minutes. Also top of mind will be progress on President Biden’s stimulus plan and the economic impact from the severe winter storms and blackouts that are plaguing parts of the U.S. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Snow Analysis daily report, nearly 75% of the Lower 48 states of the U.S. are under snow cover vs. 45% last week. Early this morning, more than 3.4 million customers across the U.S. were without electricity, according to PowerOutage.

Data Download

International Economy

Japan’s exports rose 6.4% YoY in January, roughly in-line with the expected 6.6% increase and follow the 2.0% gain in December.

Demand for new passenger cars in the European Union plunged 24 percent year-on-year to 726,491 units in January, marking the lowest reading since May and the lowest January on record.

The Consumer Price Index in the UK decreased 0.20% MoM in January, less than the expected 0.4% drop. Core consumer prices increased 1.40% YoY in January. Core inflation was the same as in December but came in slightly higher than forecasts of 1.3%. The Retail Price Index increased to 1.4% in January from 1.2% in December and the expected 1.3%, hitting the highest retail price inflation since July.

Construction output in the Euro Area contracted 2.3% YoY in December, the fourth consecutive month of decline.

Domestic Economy

This morning brings the regular Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index as well as January data for Retail Sales, the Producer Price Index, Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production as well as Capacity Utilization. After U.S. equity markets open, we’ll receive the February take on the NAHB Housing Market Index while this afternoon serves up the Fed’s January FOMC minutes.

Markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a closing record high yesterday amid strength in financial and energy stocks. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended modestly lower after setting all-time highs earlier in the day. In a rare move for 2021, the Russell 2000 underperformed on the day falling 0.7%.

Helping to take some of the recent steam out of equities, the 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.3% yesterday after hitting 1.2% on Friday, while the 30-year gained 8 basis points to 2.08%.

Stocks to Watch

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced an agreement with the European Commission to supply an additional 200 million doses of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine to the 27 European Union member states. The EC has the option to request a supply of an additional 100 million doses.

Hilton's (HLT) top and bottom-line results for the December quarter came in below consensus expectations as system-wide comparable RevPAR decreased 59.2% YoY on a currency-neutral basis for the quarter. As of February 10, 97% of Hilton's system-wide hotels were open. In March 2020, Hilton suspended share repurchases and the payment of dividends to preserve capital and maintain liquidity. No share repurchases have been made since March 5, 2020, and no dividends have been declared or paid since March 31, 2020.

December quarter results at Denny's (DEN) missed consensus revenue and EPS expectations as the company’s domestic system-wide same-store sales fell -32.9%. Following a consistent level of domestic system-wide same-store sales performance in October and November, December results were significantly impacted by reinstated stay-at-home orders and additional capacity restrictions. While the company did not provide forward guidance, it did share that as restrictions began to ease during January and February, domestic system-wide same-store sales improved as compared to the equivalent periods in 2019.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) reported better than expected top and bottom-line results for its December quarter and issued upside guidance for the current one. The company sees revenue of $385-$405 million for the current quarter vs. the $378.9 million consensus with non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 34% to 36%.

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) reported a December quarter loss of 1.50 per share, missing the -$1.28 consensus as revenue for the quarter fell to $370K vs. $77 million in the year-ago quarter. The YoY revenue plummet is primarily attributable to revenue recognized in connection with the sale of certain licenses under the company's collaboration with Vertex during the year ended 2019. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.69 billion at the end of 2020. The company expects to "complete enrollment in the CTX001 clinical trials and provide data updates on our three clinical allogeneic CAR-T programs.”

Data analytics firm Palantir Technologies (PLTR) signaled its revenue growth would slow to 30% this year, down from a 47% rise in 2020, even though it expects current-quarter revenue to jump 45% YoY following the inking 21 contracts worth $5 million or more during the December quarter.

CEO Larry Culp shared General Electric (GE) expects to see negative cash flow in the current quarter but maintains its full-year outlook for cash flow of $2.5-$4.5 billion.

Ford Motor (F) says by mid-2026, 100% of its passenger vehicle range in Europe will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric, or plug-in hybrid; moving to all-electric by 2030. By 2024, the company’s commercial vehicle range in Europe also will be 100% zero-emissions capable all-electric or plug-in hybrid, by 2024; and by 2030, two-thirds of its commercial vehicle sales are expected to be an all-electric or plug-in hybrid.

Epic Games filed a formal antitrust complaint against Apple (AAPL) with the European Commission claiming Apple uses its iOS ecosystem to impose commercially unviable burdens on rivals, in particular, the 30 percent “tax” on App Store purchases. Meanwhile, yesterday a North Dakota bill that would have drastically altered the way app store operators like Apple and Google (GOOGL) manage their digital marketplaces failed to garner enough votes.

The SEC filed a civil action alleging that former credit ratings agency Morningstar (MORN) Credit Ratings LLC violated disclosure and internal controls provisions of the federal securities laws.

According to an 8-K filing, Salesforce (CRM) and Slack (WORK) received requests for additional information from the U.S. Justice Dept. related to the proposed Slack acquisition.

Nestlé SA (NSRGY) announced it will sell its regional spring water brands, purified water business, and beverage delivery service in the U.S. and Canada to One Rock Capital Partners in partnership with Metropoulos & Co. for $4.3 billion. Nestlé’s international premium brands including Perrier, S.Pellegrino, and Acqua Panna are not a part of the deal.

Tribune Publishing (TPCO) agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Alden Global Capital for $17.25 per share in cash.

After today’s market close, Boston Beer (SAM), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), CyrusOne (CONE), Fastly (FSLY), Herbalife Nutrition (HLF), Sleep Number (SNBR), SunPower (SPWR), and several dozen other companies will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

February 18: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, weekly Jobless Claims, Import and Export Prices, EIA energy stocks

February 19: Markit Manufacturing and Service PMI (flash), Existing Home Sales, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig report

February 22: Chicago Fed National Activity, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

February 23: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices, CB Consumer Confidence, weekly API Crude Oil Stocks

February 24: New Home Sales, weekly EIA Energy Stocks

February 25: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

February 26: Personal Income & Spending, Goods Trade Balance, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 1: Markit Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending, Total Vehicle Sales

March 2: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

March 3: ADP Employment Change, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing, EIA Energy Stocks

March 4: Jobless Claims, Nonfarm Productivity, Factory Orders

March 5: Nonfarm Payrolls, Balance of Trade

