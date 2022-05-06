Daily Markets: Investors Focus on Jobs Report, Fight Against Inflation

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session setting the scene for what seems to be a global capitulation as all markets but Japan (up 0.69%) closed down significantly today. Korea’s KOSPI declined 1.23%, India’s Sensex 1.55%, Taiwan’s TAIEX 1.72%, China’s Shanghai Composite 2.16% and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries 2.25%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng led the way, down 3.18% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board with the exception of Russia, and when U.S. equity markets open later this morning, futures point to another day of declines following yesterday’s brutal session.

Following Fed Chair Powell’s comments earlier this week about the tightness of the U.S. labor market, all eyes will once again be on the monthly Employment Report. Consensus expectations call for 380K jobs to have been added in April, down from 431K in March, while the Unemployment Rate is seen ticking lower to 3.5% in April from March’s 3.6% figure. With inflationary pressures on the top of minds, including wages, we expect close attention will be paid to April’s average hourly earnings data, which is expected to rise 5.5% YoY, a tick lower than April’s 5.6% increase. We also have six Fed heads making the rounds today, speaking at various events, and odds are they will at least partly follow the playbook of re-hashing Powell’s post monetary policy meeting press conference comments. That said, based on today’s jobs and wage data, those comments are likely to be dissected, especially given Powell’s comments on Wednesday that the Fed will become more aggressive in fighting inflation if those pressures accelerate further.

Data Download

International Economy

Last night saw the release of April Japanese CPI which came in hotter at 2.5% as compared to the previous 1.3% figure.

This morning saw April CPI for Taiwan released as the country reported a relatively unchanged 3.4% as compared to estimates and the previously released figure of 3.3%.

8:30 AM ET will see April Canadian Unemployment which is expected to tighten slightly to 5.2% from the previous 5.3% figure.

The Financial Times reports China’s President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his commitment to China’s controversial zero-Covid strategy, warning against “any slackening” in the effort and vowing to crack down on criticism of the policy despite signs of damage to the economy.

Domestic Economy

8:30 AM ET will see the release of a slew of April employment data points as Hourly Earnings growth is expected to soften slightly to 5.5%, the average workweek extend marginally to 34.7 hours from the previously reported 34.6, and payrolls across the board are expected to decline between 7.90%-8.45% vs. prior reported results. Topline unemployment is expected to tighten slightly to remain at historically tight levels at 3.5%.

3:00 PM ET will see the release of March Consumer Credit levels which are expected to decline significantly to $23 billion from the previously reported $41.8 billion, which would bring this figure back into the range of historical norms.

Markets

Following what can only be described as a painful day in equity markets, the S&P 500 finished 3.6% lower yesterday, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.0%, and the Russell 2000 sold off 4.0%. Even the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day 3.1% lower amid broad-based selling with all 11 S&P 500 sectors down on the day and the same for all 30 Dow stocks. To put the day in perspective, declining issues outpaced advancing issues by an 8:1 margin at the NYSE. Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -9.2%

S&P 500: -13.0%

Nasdaq Composite: -21.3%

Russell 2000: -16.7%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -30.0%

Ether (ETH-USD): -27.6%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, American Axle (AXL), Cigna (CI), Cinemark (CNK), Proto Labs (PRLB), Spectrum Brands (SPB), and Under Armour (UAA) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Even though its March quarter results fell short of expectations, shares of Block (SQ) traded higher last night following indications the company’s gross payment volume re-accelerated at the end of April. The company also indicated it plans to make Buy Now Pay Later capability it acquired with Afterpay available soon for in-person payment.

Revenue for Dropbox’s (DBX) March quarter modestly beat expectations, while its bottom line was in-line. The number of paying users ended the quarter at 17.09 million vs. 15.83 exiting the year-ago quarter. Average revenue per paying user in the March 2022 quarter was $134.63 vs. $132.55 for the same period last year. For the current quarter, Dropbox sees revenue of $568-$571 million vs. $562.4 million in the March quarter, which includes a currency headwind of approximately $3 million.

Shares of Zillow (ZG) came under pressure last night following not only weaker than expected quarterly results and comments from CEO Rich Barton that the housing market ”is softening... Flat transactions would be a good year this year, and I don’t know if we’ll get there”

The Wall Street Journal reports Peloton (PTON) is exploring a sale of a sizable minority stake estimated to be 15%-20% in an effort to shore up its business. New CEO Barry McCarthy formerly of Spotify (SPOT) has previously shared plans to cut costs focus on the company’s digital presence and subscription business and less reliant on sales of exercise equipment.

Synaptics (SYNA) delivered better than expected March quarter results and guided the current quarter to $460-$490 million in revenue vs. the $466.75 million consensus. Per the company, there is strong demand for the company’s IoT products that has been offsetting “choppiness” in the mobile and PC markets.

United Microelectronics (UMC) reported its April revenue grew 39.16% YoY, a quick pace than the 33.2% YoY growth it posted in March.

IPOs

Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) priced its IPO offering at $18 per share, well below the targeted $21-$24 range. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Once again it is finally Friday, and that means there are no companies slated to report their latest quarterly results after today’s market close. Investors should remain on watch for companies that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, May 9

Japan: PMI Services – April

China: Import & Export Growth and Loan Growth – April

Eurozone: Sentix Economic Index – May

US: Wholesale Inventories – March

Tuesday, May 10

Japan: Real Household Consumption Expenditures and Real Household Income – March

Italy: Industrial Production – April

Germany: ZEW Current Situation & Economic Sentiment - May

US: NFIB Small Business Index - April

Wednesday, May 11

China: CPI and PPI - April

Japan: Leading Indicators – March

Germany: CPI - April

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: CPI – April

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, May 12

China: Foreign Direct Investment – April

UK: Construction Output, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production – March

UK: GDP – 1Q 2022

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: PPI – April

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, May 13

Eurozone: Industrial Production - May.

US: Import/Export Prices – April

US: Michigan Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – May

Thought for the Day

“Only time can heal what reason cannot.” ~Seneca

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.