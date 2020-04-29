Daily Markets: Investors Focus on Fed Over Fundamentals

Today’s Big Picture

The main focus for today, outside of earnings reports and this morning’s first 1Q 2020 GDP print, is the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision at 2 pm ET. Investors will be focused on the FOMC statement as well as chair Powell’s virtual press conference for guidance on the future of rates, with the big question: “Can we go negative?” Investors will be looking at Q1 GDP for hints as to the damage done by the pandemic, but the real concern will be Q2 as there was little shutdown impact in Q1.

US equity futures point to positive moves at the open after the American Petroleum Institute reported the US crude inventories increased less than the expected 10.6 million barrels to just 10 million, leading to a jump in oil futures. The major equity indices in Asia all closed in the green today, with the exception of Japan where markets were closed for a public holiday. By midday trading, the major equity indices in Europe were mostly in the green except France’s CAC, which has been vacillating between slightly negative to positive.

There are now more than 3.15 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, and nearly 220,000 people have lost their lives to it. The US has over 1.035 million cases and almost 60,000 deaths, more than double that of the next highest-nation, Italy, which has seen 27,359 lives lost to the virus, according to official statistics.

In the US, Texas and Ohio have taken steps to open up their economies. Testing continues to be a major issue for the US. It is in 28th place for the percent of the population tested out of nations with over 1,000 cases, sitting behind Australia, Russia, Germany, Austria, New Zealand, Spain, Italy, Norway, Ireland, Israel, Portugal, Estonia, UAE, Kuwait and Iceland, which has tested its population the most of any nation.

Yesterday President Trump assured Americans that very soon, the US will be running 5 million tests per day, but so far, the highest daily rate has been just under 315,000 on April 22, according to the Covid Tracking Project. House leaders have decided not to call members back to DC next week given that the House physician’s view was that there continues to be a risk to members of Congress. The Senate, on the other hand, will be in session next week.

Yesterday we mentioned that we’d go over potential vaccines in today’s issue, but given that there has been so much news already to report, we will push that off to tomorrow. On a positive note, Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Bloomberg yesterday that he is cautiously optimistic that a vaccine will be developed by winter.

The coronavirus looks to be the gift that keeps on giving. UK health officials are warning that Covid-19 may be causing a new and rare inflammatory condition in children that is similar to toxic shock syndrome or Kawasaki disease. So far, this seems to be rare, but according to England’s National Medical Director, it should not be ignored.

Earlier this month, the reproduction rate (or R0) for the coronavirus in Germany was estimated to be 0.7, which means for every one person with the virus, 0.7 would be infected. After relaxing its lockdown measures, the R0 has risen to 0.9, which is causing concerns. Some reports had indicated the level had risen to 1.0, but were later corrected. Anything above 1 means a rising portion of the population will become infected. Germany, and the rest of the world, is nervously watching this statistic as everyone wants to get their economies running again.

France’s prime minister Edouard Philippe outlined plans yesterday to gradually relax the country’s coronavirus lockdown to try and avoid economic collapse. The plan has businesses opening May 11, with the exception of cafés, restaurants, and large meeting places, but teleworking continues to be recommended wherever possible. Public transport is expected to be restored, operating at roughly 70% of normal capacity with passengers required to wear masks.

Greece announced plans to lift its lockdown starting on May 4 when bookshops, electronics, and sports equipment stores and hairdressers will reopen. Other retailers will resume on May 11, and parks and archaeological sites will open on May 18.

Bucking the trend we have seen in Europe and the US, economies in Asia continue to outperform. South Korea’s Industrial Production rose 7.1% YoY in March, far better than the expected 1.9% decline. Manufacturing Production rose 7.6%, and Industrial Output rose 4.6% as the economy reopened. Construction output rose 1.5% YoY after February’s 5.3% decline. Retail sales were a different story, falling 8% YoY in March after February’s 2.4% decline. This was the sharpest decline in over 21 years. The month-over-month decline was the largest in 9 years.

Retail Sales in Spain were much worse, falling 14.1% YoY from the 1.8% increase in February. This was the biggest decline on record since the series began in 2001. Sales for services fell 29.1%, non-food 29.7% while sales for food rose 7.2%. What else can you do while locked down but cook?

Yesterday Germany’s economic institute Ifo said that the nation is experiencing an unprecedented drop in employment levels with the employment barometer falling to a record low of 86.3 in April from 93.4 in March.

Italy’s Producer Price Index fell 3.6% YoY after falling 2.7% in February. This was the eighth consecutive decline and the sharpest one-month drop since May 2016 - further indications that Italy’s economy is going to be in a severe recession if not full depression.

Fitch downgraded Italy from BBB to BBB-, just one notch about junk, based on rising concerns over Italy’s credit-worthiness as its economy remains in lockdown from the pandemic. Fitch forecasts that Italy’s economy will contract by 8% in 2020 with the risks to its forecasts tilted to the downside, and that is assuming that the virus can be contained in the second half of 2020 with a relatively strong recovery in 2021. If the nation experiences a second wave of infections leading to another lockdown, the outlook would be weaker. Fitch estimates that Italy’s debt to GDP ratio will increase to 156% from its current 135%.

In the Eurozone, Consumer Confidence dropped to -22.7, the lowest level since March 2009, from the prior -11.6. Its all-time low was -23.9 in 2009. Economic Sentiment dropped to 67 from 94.2 in March, well below the 74.7 expected, also reaching the lowest level since March 2009. No data could be collected in Italy to due to its strict confinement measures, but among the other large economies, the ESI fell to -32.6 in the Netherlands, -26.0 in Spain, -19.9 in Germany and -16.3 in France. Industrial Sentiment in the Eurozone fell to, you guessed it, the lowest level since March 2009 to -30.4, below the -25.7 expected. This was the sharpest monthly decline ever. Services Confidence Indicator fell to -35, worse than the expected -27, and the lowest level on record since the series began in 1996.

After facing considerable backlash from the abuse of the Payroll Protection Program, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told CNBC that the government is going to perform a full audit on any company taking out more than $2 million from the small business loan program.

For those of us who just love a good BBQ, yesterday President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to require meat processing plants to say open during the pandemic. This is the same act he used to force GM to produce ventilators. The nation is potentially facing some meat shortages because over 5,000 meat and food processing employees have been infected or exposed to Covid-19. More than a dozen plants have shut down, and Production has been cut by at least 25%. Unions and worker advocates are pushing back because workers at the plants are often required to stand shoulder-to-shoulder - not exactly keeping with the 6-foot rule.

Before the lockdowns, home prices were accelerating. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price index found that home prices nationally were 4.2% high in February on an annualized basis, up from the 3.9% gain in January. The 10-City Composite rose 2.9% in February, up from January’s 2.6%. The 20-City rose 3.5%, up from the prior 3.1%. The numbers only covered those transactions that closed during February, so none of the side effects from the lockdowns are included.

In addition to the regular weekly reports for the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and EIA Crude Oil Inventories, this morning also brings the initial print for March quarter GDP that is expected to clock in around -4.3% vs. 2.1% in the December quarter. According to analysts polled by S&P Global Platt, today’s EIA data are expected to show crude inventories rose by 9.8 million barrels last week while the supply of gasoline rose by 2.9 million barrels. Of particular interest will be the Cushing Oil stocks after last week’s drop to -40/barrel for Cushing crude based on expectations that it will shortly reach max capacity.

This morning brings the March Pending Home Sales report while this afternoon, we suspect most investors will be focusing on the outcome of the Fed’s April monetary policy meeting, including parsing Fed Chairman Jay Powell’s presser comments.

Tomorrow we once again will get the weekly initial unemployment claims. According to a survey by PWC that was released Monday, 32% of CFOs expect layoffs at their companies in the next month. This same survey found that just 16% had expected layoffs four weeks ago, and two weeks ago, the number had risen to 26%. It looks like we are far from out of the woods on when it comes to pain in the employment numbers.

While the market started off the day strong, it closed at the lows with the S&P 500 down -0.5%, the Nasdaq 100 down 1.8%, the Dow down 0.1% while the Russell 2000 continued the small-cap out-performance, gaining 1.3% on the day. This comes as US economic policy uncertainty has hit a record high this week, well above the historical highs from 9/11 and the Great Financial Crisis. Who says the markets hate uncertainty? These days it is all about the Fed and investors have learned when the Fed is buying, it is all going up.

The US Treasury is issuing a record-high $550 billion in new debt, most of which will take the form of T-bills. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has expanded the eligibility criteria for a lending facility set up to backstop municipal bonds in order to provide additional liquidity to smaller US cities and counties.

So far this year, 81 companies have either suspended or canceled their dividends, more than the 55 that have done so in the prior ten years combined. An additional 135 have reduced their payouts to investors, with 2020 on pace to be the worst year since 2009 when there were 316 such cuts. Bank of America (BAC) estimates that dividend payouts will fall around 10% this year.

Northrop Grumman (NOC) missed consensus EPS for the March quarter by $0.01 per share while revenue for the quarter matched expectations. First-quarter 2020 net awards totaled $7.9 billion, leaving its backlog exiting the quarter at $64.2 billion. Northrop now sees its 2020 revenue between $35.0-$35.4 billion vs. the $35.6 billion consensus.

By comparison, General Dynamics (GD) reported top and bottom line misses for its March quarter. Backlog at the end of the quarter totaled 85.7 billion, up almost 24% YoY, but shareholders will want to dial into the company’s earnings conference call, which is expected to contain its 2020 guidance comments.

March quarter results at Brinker International (EAT) came in stronger than expected with off-premise sales offsetting same-store sales declines at the company’s Chili’s and Maggiano’s businesses. Online ordering at Chili’s accounted for approximately 70% of all off-premise orders from March 26-April 22, 2020.

EPS at Yum! Brands (YUM) for the March quarter came in below expectations. Excluding the impact of currency, the company’s worldwide system sales declined 3%, with KFC at down 2% and Pizza Hut falling 9%. Those declines were offset by a 4% gain at Taco Bell.

Mixed March quarter results and guidance calling for its June quarter results to move lower QoQ was delivered by General Electric (GE). GE said the COVID-19 pandemic reduced its free cash flow by about $1 billion and hurt industrial profit by about $800 million. Within GE’s business segments, revenue misses by Power and Aviation were offset by beats in Healthcare and Renewable Energy. Given demand as well as supply chain-related issues owing to the pandemic, GE withdrew its April 9th guidance.

Spotify (SPOT) reported mixed March quarter results with EPS coming in ahead of the consensus while revenue missed, and guided both the June quarter as well as 2020 below consensus forecasts. Per the company, the two biggest drivers “of the reduction in revenue guidance relate to changes in foreign exchange rates and changes in our advertising expectations related to COVID-19.” Exiting the quarter, total monthly active users stood at 286 million, up 31% YoY.

Starbucks (SBUX) reported better than expected March quarter revenue and EPS that matched the consensus forecast of $0.32. During the quarter, global comparable store sales declined 10%, driven by a 13% decrease in comparable transactions, partially offset by a 4% increase in average ticket. In the Americas and US, comparable store sales declined 3% but fell 31% for the company’s international business. Currently, roughly 50% of the company’s company-operated stores in the U.S., as well as more than 75% in Canada, Japan, and the United Kingdom, are closed. In China, 98% of its stores are open but operating under modified schedules and enhanced safety-related protocols, including limited cafe seating. The company plans to start reopening cafes in early May for to-go service and sees 90% of company-operated U.S. stores back in operation by the early part of June.

Best Buy (BBY) plans to start seeing customers on an appointment basis in early May at roughly 200 US stores as the first phase of its store reopening plan.

Modelez International (MDLZ) reported better than expected March quarter results as its organic sales for the quarter registered a gain of 6.4%, topping the consensus forecast of 4.0%. Even so, citing limited visibility due to the virus, the home of the Oreo withdrew its 2020 outlook.

Alphabet (GOOGL) reported mixed results for its March quarter with revenue topping expectations while EPS came up short. Similar to other companies across a variety of sectors, Alphabet shared its “performance was strong during the first two months of the quarter, but then in March we experienced a significant slowdown in ad revenues.”

Shares of WW International (WW), the company formerly known as Weight Watchers reported a narrower March-quarter loss and ended the quarter with 5 million subscribers, up 9% YoY, marking a new March quarter record. While the company talked up its accelerating digital transformation, WW withdrew its 2020 guidance.

British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY) reported an operating loss of 535 million euros for the March quarter and shared it expects losses in the current quarter to be “significantly worse.” Alongside those results, British Airways has begun laying off as many as 12,000 of its 45,000 employees as it prepares itself for lack of demand that it expects to last for several years stemming from the new coronavirus pandemic.

Airbus (EADSY) reported sharp year over year declines in revenue and earnings for the March quarter and withdrew both its 2019 dividend proposal as well as its 2020 guidance. The company warned it faces tough decisions on jobs but offered no update beyond the 6,000+ positions already furloughed in France and the UK.

Amid a report that the ride-hailing company Uber (UBER) is discussing plans to cut about 20% of its workforce, the company’s chief technology officer Thuan Pham announced his resignation.

On its blog , TripAdvisor (TRIP) announced a “significant workforce reduction,” additional employee furloughs, temporary pay reductions, and reducing its global real estate footprint as part of its Phase 3 response to the pandemic.

Despite better than expected March quarter revenue, Ford Motor (F) turned in weaker than expected EPS for the quarter. According to the company, today’s economic environment remains too ambiguous to provide full-year 2020 financial guidance. However, the company did share that it expects second-quarter adjusted EBIT to be a loss of more than $5 billion, as year-over-year industry volumes decline significantly in every region.

Despite several America’s large meat processors and their workers have been affected by outbreaks of coronavirus, President Trump signed an executive order providing the authority to ensure the continued supply of beef, pork, and poultry. Key suppliers for those proteins include Tyson Foods (TSN), Hormel Foods (HRL), Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC), and Sanderson Farms (SAFM).

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) has chosen Oracle (ORCL) as its cloud-infrastructure partner.

Yum China Holdings (YUMC) and the Lavazza Group announced that they entered into a joint venture to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China, no doubt to challenge Starbucks (SBUX) among others.

After today’s market close, investors will have a bevy of earnings reports to chew through including the ones from Archer Daniels (ADM), CACI International (CACI), Dolby Labs (DLB), eBay (EBAY), Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC), Qualcomm (QCOM), Teladoc (TDOC) and Tesla (TSLA). Readers looking to get the 411 on those reports and others to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

Dates to mark: April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 1: Vehicle Sales May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



