Daily Markets: Investors Focus On Coronavirus Data From Europe

Today’s Big Picture

Today the markets are focused on a potential oil production cut and improving coronavirus data out of Europe, despite worsening conditions in parts of Asia. The US Surgeon General's warned that this week will be the "hardest and saddest" for America, likening it to Pearl Harbor. With modest economic data and earnings reports to be had this week, which is a shortened one given the Easter holiday on Friday that has US equity markets closed, odds are the coronavirus will remain a key driver of markets this week.

Despite the postponement of a virtual meeting between OPEC and its allies from today to Thursday, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, claims that Russia and Saudi Arabia are "very, very close” to a deal on oil production cuts. This could mean an end to the oil price war, which has seen prices fall to levels not seen in roughly 20 years. Despite the rumors, oil prices today continue to decline.

The major equity markets in Asia closed in the green with Japan’s Nikkei was one of the biggest winners, closing up 4.2%. Australia’s ASX 200 gained 4.3%, South Korea’s Kospi rose 3.9%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 2.2% while markets in China were closed for a holiday. By midday trading, the major equity indices in Europe were all in the green thanks to improving data from the region concerning the coronavirus and hopes for an end to the current oil price war. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 2.9%, Germany's DAX up 4.4%, the UK's FTSE 2.2%, France's CAC 3.7%, and Italy's FTSE MIB 3.0%. US equity futures point to a solid move up at the open.

Data Download

Global Coronavirus Update

As of this morning, there are nearly 1.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 70k deaths with 266k recoveries, which means of the 335k closed cases, 79% survived and 21% died. The US has the highest case count in the world at 337k cases and counting, compared to Spain (2nd) at 132k, Italy at 129k and Germany 100k. The testing rate in the US is 5.4k per 1 million, well below Hong Kong at 12.9k, Australia 11.8k, Italy 11.4k, Germany 10.9k, South Korea 9.0k, Canada 8.8k, Portugal 8.5k, Spain 7.6k, and Ireland 6.1k but above France 3.4k and UK 2.9k.

Italy, the western nation hit hard first, continues to see optimistic declines as its residents move into their fifth week of total national lockdown. Sunday saw a decline of 17 people in intensive care, a drop of 61 people in the hospital and 525 deaths, the lowest number of deaths since March 19. Patients are no longer being transferred out of the northern Lombardy region, the epicenter, as its ICUs are finally able to cope with the load.

On the political front, tensions in the Eurozone are rising. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wrote to the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, "European solidarity has not been felt and there is no more time to waste," calling on the Union to issue "European recovery bonds," and stating, "It is time to show more ambition, more unity, and more courage."

On March 25th former Italian central bank chair and former European Central Bank chair Mario Draghi wrote an op-ed in the Financial Times also arguing for Eurobonds.

Here's the catch: Eurobonds are illegal according to the EU treaties and according to national laws, most importantly, Germany cannot constitutionally do this. This means the creation of such would expose the EU to legitimate legal challenges. Beyond the immediate crisis, the pandemic will be the greatest challenge the European Union has ever faced and so far, there has been very little unity in dealing with it.

We expect to see a lot more tension as the headlines move beyond the immediate health crisis and into the unfolding economic crisis. If it ends up breaking the union apart, it would have devastating consequences that would ripple around the world. The US dollar would face even more powerful tailwinds, which is problematic, to say the least in a world with a roughly $13 trillion short position on the dollar in the form of dollar-denominated debt.

The UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital yesterday, 10 days after contracting the coronavirus, reportedly as a “precautionary step.” His 32-year old pregnant fiance, Carrie Symonds, announced on Twitter that she has symptoms of the virus as well. The PM’s Twitter feed indicates this is more than just precautionary as he has been unable to shake off the fever and has been increasingly sounding short of breath. The news of Johnson’s admittance came after Queen Elizabeth II delivered a rare televised address to the nation. The queen's eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles announced two weeks ago he was suffering from mild symptoms. Johnson is handing over key duties to his Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who will chair the daily crisis meetings. This virus spares no one and we’d note we are hearing the UK lockdown is likely to extend beyond May.

Singapore, which had been the model for managing the pandemic without major economic disruption, announced it will be going into lockdown for a month starting Tuesday because they are now experiencing, for the first time, unexplained community transmission. Sunday the nation saw its highest number of new cases in a 24 hour period.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has proposed an emergency declaration for Tokyo, Osaka, and five other prefectures after cases there have surpassed 3,500 nationally and 1,000 in Tokyo while the government is preparing a $990 billion stimulus package. On the other end of the spectrum, Wuhan, China, the initial global epicenter, is expected to emerge from lockdown this week, giving the world its first glimpse of life post-shutdown for a major economic center.

In the US, the US Surgeon General warned that this week will be the “hardest and saddest” for Americans. New York continues to be the state most affected by a wide margin at 123k confirmed cases with New Jersey a distant second at 37.5k. That said, while NY and NJ used to account for over half of all cases in the US, they are now down to 47.6% on a combined basis. Of particular concern is California which has the fourth-highest number of confirmed cases, yet is the eighth-lowest with respect to testing adjusted for population, which gives reason to believe the degree to which the number of cases is under-counted, and is higher than in New York, which has the highest number of tests in nominal terms and testing rate adjusted for population. Texas is also concerning with the 11th highest case count and the third lowest testing rate adjusted for population.

We now have the first confirmed case of transmission to an animal from a human in the US, so that’s fun. A tiger at the Bronx Zoo named Nadia has tested positive while six other tigers and lions have also fallen ill. Only Nadia has been tested as it required sedating her. All are doing well and are expected to recover. The zoo employee who is believed to have infected the animal was not showing any symptoms at the time. According to the US Department of Agriculture, which confirmed the results, said there are no other known cases of the virus in pets or livestock. There are only a handful of other confirmed cases of human to animal transmission include a dog in Hong Kong. There have been no confirmed cases of an animal transmitting the virus to a human.

Global Economy

Consumer Confidence in Japan fell to 30.9 in March from 38.4 in February, falling to the lowest level since March 2009.

The Construction PMI for the Eurozone dropped to 33.5 in March from 52.2 in February, falling to its lowest level on record. The region is experiencing the sharpest contraction in construction activity since February 2009 with New Orders falling to an 11+ year low and jobs disappearing at a 10+ year high. Purchasing activity contracted at the steepest pace on record, particularly in Italy and France. Delivery times extended at a record rate.

Germany’s Construction PMI dropped to 42 in March, after rising the most in two years in February. March’s level is the lowest on record, with the data series going back to 2013.

France’s IHS/Markit Construction PMI fell to 35.2 from 50.2, slightly above the all-time low of 33.2 in 2015. New Orders contracted at the sharpest pace in 11+ years.

Italy’s IHS/Markit Construction PMI dropped to its lowest level ever at 15.9 from 50.5 in February. Every sub-index dropped at a record pace.

Germany’s Factory Orders declined 1.4% MoM in February, better than the expected 2.4% drop. This decline was not particularly large relative to what we have seen over the past year, with 7 of the past 12 months experiencing a decline. In our view, the March data will be of far greater importance.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction PMI felt o 39.3 in March from a 14-month high of 52.6 in February, well below expectations for a decline to 44. This was the steepest contraction since April 2009.

The UK saw new car registrations fall 44.4% YoY in March as showrooms were forced to close. This was a steeper contraction that in the worst of the 2009 financial crisis. Interestingly, while sales of petrol and diesel cars were down by 49.9% and 61.9% respectively registrations of battery electric vehicles rose by 197.4%, accounting for 4.6% of the market and plug-in hybrids rose by 38%.

In Mexico, Auto Exports fell 11.9% YoY in March and Auto Production fell 24.6% despite the nation currently having one of the lowest confirmed coronavirus case counts, at just 2,143.

On the US economic data front, following the heavy data flow last week today is fairly light with just Consumer Inflation Expectations for March coming this afternoon, which was 2.5% in February. Tomorrow all eyes will be on the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey after the recent brutal employment reports and weekly jobless claims data.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of Co-Diagnostics (CODX) and Mesoblast (MESO) are jumping higher in pre-market trading following both companies receiving COVID-19 related clearance from the FDA. The FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization for Co-Diagnostics’s Logix Smart Coronavirus COVID-19 Test. Mesoblast received FDA clearance for an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to treat patients with COVID-19 with intravenous infusions of its allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) product candidate remestemcel-L.

Ahead of reporting its quarterly earnings this week, Delta Air Lines (DAL) its June quarter will be even more difficult than the March quarter given the evolving pandemic. Delta added its "schedule will be at least 80% smaller than originally planned, with 115,000 flights canceled" and expects its June quarter revenue to be down 90%.

Delta isn’t the only company in the aerospace food chain feeling the pain of the travel inhibiting pandemic:

JetBlue (JBLU) shared that just 7,000 customers are likely to fly the airline each day in April and possibly May, compared to the 120,000 that normally would. The deterioration in its business has the company burning through over $10 million each day. This is prompting JetBlue to reduced its April schedule by at least 70% and park over 100 planes in the Arizona desert and at BlueCities around the country

shared that just 7,000 customers are likely to fly the airline each day in April and possibly May, compared to the 120,000 that normally would. The deterioration in its business has the company burning through over $10 million each day. This is prompting JetBlue to reduced its April schedule by at least 70% and park over 100 planes in the Arizona desert and at BlueCities around the country American Airlines (AAL) has cut more than 90% of its flights to the New York City area, operating just 7 flights from LaGuardia Airport vs. the 170 in operated in April 2019

has cut more than 90% of its flights to the New York City area, operating just 7 flights from LaGuardia Airport vs. the 170 in operated in April 2019 United Airlines (UAL) has made similar cuts and is operating 17 flights from Newark and LaGuardia airports in April vs. 157 a year ago

has made similar cuts and is operating 17 flights from Newark and LaGuardia airports in April vs. 157 a year ago Brussels Airlines, a subsidiary of Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has extended its flight suspension from April 19 until at least May 15

has extended its flight suspension from April 19 until at least May 15 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) reported terminal traffic fell 30.2% in March at the company's 14 airports with domestic passenger traffic falling 24.8% and international traffic dropping 36.3%

reported terminal traffic fell 30.2% in March at the company's 14 airports with domestic passenger traffic falling 24.8% and international traffic dropping 36.3% GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) reported its total flight offer (ASK) decreased 22.2% in March

reported its total flight offer (ASK) decreased 22.2% in March Boeing (BA) has extended its temporary suspension of production operations at all Puget Sound area and Moses Lake sites in Washington state that began on March 25 until further notice.

BMW (BMWG.DE) shared its sales dropped by 20.6% to 477,111 vehicles in the March 2020 quarter as the outbreak of coronavirus took its toll leading many retail outlets to close.

Companies pulling their 2020 guidance:

Radnet (RDNT)

Cutera (CUTR)

SmileDirect (SDC)

Select Medical (SEM)

American Assets Trust (AAT)

i3 Verticals (IIIV)

SeaSpine (SPNE)

BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH)

Patterson Companies (PDCO)

Rolls-Royce (RR), which also scrapped its dividend plans

OneSpaWorld (OSW) approved the temporary deferral of its previously authorized and declared quarterly dividend. And in a bit of positive dividend news, Lindsay Corp. (LNN) announced a 3.2% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share.

Starting Saturday, Walmart (WMT) began limiting the number of customers who can be in a store at once. Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20% of a store's capacity.

Welltower (WELL) has dropped its £2.5B bid to buy nursing home group Barchester Healthcare.

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) reported better than expected quarterly results on both its top and bottom line, but (say it with us) given the uncertainties tied to the pandemic, the company has withdrawn its 2020 outlook.

After today's US equity markets close, there are no companies expected to report after today's market close. Readers looking to get the lowdown on those reports to be had this week and in the coming ones should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: April 7: JOLTS report April 8: FOMC Minutes April 10: US equity markets closed for Good Friday April 14: NFIB Small Business report April 15: Retail Sales report April 17: Options Expiration April 24: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report April 28: Wholesale and Retail Inventories April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 29: Q1 GDP (first estimate) April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 1: Vehicle Sales May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thought for the Day

“Some things break your heart, but fix your vision.” ~ Heidi Powell.

Disclosures

Walmart (WMT) is a constituent in the Tematica Research's Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index .

. Simply Good Foods (SMPL) is a constituent in the Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.