Daily Markets: Investors Digest Fed Minutes, Now Waiting on Jobs Data

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board with tech-heavy South Korea’s KOSPI gaining 1.84% and Taiwan’s TAIEX advancing 2.51% on better-than-expected earnings from Samsung. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.19%, India’s Sensex gained 0.80%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.78% and China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed higher 0.27% and 0.26%, respectively.

By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, including the UK, where embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be resigning. After surviving a no-confidence vote last month, Johnson will be stepping down from his position after over 40 ministers resigned in protest in recent weeks. It is unclear whether he will remain in office until a replacement is found or will exit his position immediately. U.S. futures point to a positive open later this morning.

Following yesterday’s receipt of the Fed’s June monetary policy meeting minutes, expectations solidified for a 75-basis point rate hike at its upcoming July meeting. Those same meeting minutes also revealed the Fed reduced its GDP expectations for the second half of 2022 and full year 2023, and expects the labor market to remain “very tight.” With that report in hand and sparse earnings reports expected, the focus will now be on the week’s jobs data, including tomorrow’s June Employment Report.

Data Download

International Economy

Rising COVID-19 infections and the ongoing global economic uncertainty led Japan’s index of leading economic indicators to fall to 101.4 in May from April’s four-month high of 102.9.

In a move to stimulate its economy and close the gap to its 5.5% GDP target, China’s Ministry of Finance is considering allowing local governments to sell 1.5 trillion yuan ($220 billion) of special bonds in the second half of this year, to be used to pay for infrastructure spending. China's Ministry of Commerce also announced new steps to support automobile sales in the nation, including extending a tax break and boosting credit options.

Industrial production in Germany edged up 0.2% MoM in May, slowing sharply from an upwardly revised 1.3% rise in April, missing the expected reading of 0.4% for the month. On a YoY basis, industrial production fell 1.5%.

The effects of Russia's gas supply cuts are making their way through the Eurozone, with power prices surging to record highs. The German parliament will vote on legislation this week that would allow the government to limit generation from gas plants to conserve fuel, and Electricite de France warned it may need to curb production at some of its French nuclear reactors this summer.

Domestic Economy

Today sees some employment updates with Weekly Continuing Jobless Claims as of June 25 and Weekly initial Jobless Claims as of July 2. Initial Claims are expected to decline slightly to 230,500 from the previously reported 231,000 while Continuing Claims are forecast to increase to 1.337 million from the previously reported 1.328 million.

Aiming to cut Russian President Vladimir Putin's revenue for the war in Ukraine, reports indicate the U.S. and its allies have discussed trying to cap the price on Russian oil at $40-$60/bbl but run the risk that a poorly executed plan could lead to a spike in oil prices. Understandably, the U.S. is concerned that the European ban that starts to come into force at the end of the year could contribute to oil prices spiking even further, adding to recession concerns.

While we look to see how much traction such a move would get, today also brings the weekly EIA reports for Natural Gas and Crude Oil Inventories. Following yesterday’s data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) that showed a surprise build in oil supply of 3.825 million barrels vs. the expected drawdown of 1.1 million barrels.

Markets

Yesterday saw some similar trading as Tuesday across sectors as Energy and Consumer Discretionary sold off, along with some Financial names. The selling wasn’t as steep as the other day and was offset by a turnaround in Utilities and additional gains in Technology names. Overall, Markets ended the day up slightly although small caps declined slightly as the Russell 2000 dropped 0.79% on the day. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -14.59%

S&P 500: -19.33%

Nasdaq Composite: -27.38%

Russell 2000: -23.98%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -57.05%

Ether (ETH-USD): -68.55%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Helen of Troy (HELE) is expected to report their latest quarterly results but given we are in the quiet period for companies, readers should be on watch for earnings pre-announcements.

On the news it will split its shares 4 for 1, GameStop (GME) shares climbed in after-market trading last night.

Samsung (SSNLF) sees its 2Q 2022 operating profit coming in at 14 trillion won ($10.7 billion), up 11% YoY but shy of the 14.45 trillion won consensus estimate. Revenue for the second quarter rose 21% to 77 trillion won, in line with market estimates. While Samsung will report its full results for the quarter later this month indications are it benefitted from strong sales of memory chips to server customer while demand for smartphones cooled.

Buckle (BKE) reported its June comp store sales fell 7.1% YoY while its net sales for the period declined 1.5% YoY to $110.0 million.

Cedar Fair (FUN) reported preliminary net revenues year-to-date through Monday, July 4, 2022, totaled a record $704 million, up 20% versus the same period in 2019.

The Wall Street Journal reports Merck & Co. (MRK) is in advanced talks to acquire cancer biotech company Seagen (SGEN) with a potential ~$40 billion deal to be hammered out in the coming weeks.

EV company Fisker (FSR) announced it will introduce a digital financing platform called Fisker Finance to help customers set up loans to purchase vehicles. The company expected to start offering financing later this year.

GSK (GSK) shared its shareholders voted in favor of spinning off Haleon, its consumer healthcare business. Haleon is expected to begin trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market on July 18.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Levi Strauss (LEVI), PriceSmart (PSMT), and WD-40 (WDFC) are expected to report its quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, July 8

Japan: Household Spending - May

Japan: Economy Watcher Current Index - June

China: Inflation Rate and Producer Price Index - June

US: Employment Report - June

US: Consumer Credit - May

Thought for the Day

“You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view...until you climb into his skin and walk around in it.” ~ Atticus Finch

Fisker (FSR) is a constituent of the Tematica BITA Cleaner Living Index

