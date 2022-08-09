Daily Markets: Investors Digest Earnings Ahead of Inflation Reports

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the day down 0.21% and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.88% while Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.20%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.26%, China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.32% and South Korea’s KOSPI 0.42%. India’s markets are closed today to celebrate the Islamic New Year which marks the start of the year 1444 AH on the Hijri calendar. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a muted open later this morning.

With little on the economic data docket today, the more than 350 companies slated to report their quarterly results will take the stock market’s reins today. Ahead of the back-to-back July inflation reports due tomorrow (CPI) and Thursday (PPI) and the impact it could have on interest rate hike expectations, it wouldn’t be surprising to see investor activity today more muted than usual, with the markets in a bit of a holding pattern.

At 10 AM ET, President Biden is expected to sign the CHIPS and Science Act. It provides $52.7 billion for American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development. This includes $39 billion in manufacturing incentives, including $2 billion for the legacy chips used in automobiles and defense systems, $13.2 billion in R&D and workforce development, and $500 million to provide for international information communications technology security and semiconductor supply chain activities. It also provides a 25 percent investment tax credit for capital expenses for the manufacturing of semiconductors and related equipment. It’s not going to undo years of offshoring overnight, but it is a step in the right direction towards what we’ll call silicon independence.

Data Download

International Economy

Readers should take a pause to enjoy the fact that there are no market moving economic data points being published today for the international markets. Tomorrow it’s back to business with a number of Consumer Price Indices being published.

Domestic Economy

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index edged higher to 89.9 in July, up from June’s 89.5, which was the lowest reading since January 2013. 37% of business owners reported that inflation was their most important problem and 49% had job openings they could not fill.

At 8:30 AM ET, the 2Q 2022 preliminary figures for Productivity and Unit Labor Costs will be published. Productivity is expected to be -4.5% vs. -7.3% in 1Q 2022 while Unit Labor Costs are expected to ease to 9.3% vs. 12.6% in the prior quarter.

Markets

The past few days have resulted in some relatively tame results for markets as investors wait for more updates on inflation and inflation-related economic releases. True, there have been some individual names that have shown earnings-related volatility like yesterday’s Nvidia (NVDA) negative pre-announcement, but for the most part, we seem to be tip-toeing our way toward consensus on Fed moves and their impact. Aside from the Russell 2000’s 1.01% return yesterday, markets ended the day almost flat as the Dow rose 0.09%, the Nasdaq Composite declined a mere 0.12% and the S&P 500 ended the day only 0.10% down.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -9.65%

S&P 500: -13.14%

Nasdaq Composite: -19.18%

Russell 2000: -13.54%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -51.01%

Ether (ETH-USD): -54.16%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Avaya Holdings (AVYA), Bausch Health (BHC), Capri Holdings (CPRI), Ceva (CEVA), Emerson (EMR), EVgo (EVGO), Global Foundries (GFS), Hyatt Hotels (H), Planet Fitness (PLNT), Ralph Lauren (RL), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Sysco (SUU), and Warner Music Group (WMG) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

With the anticipated grants and credits made possible by the CHIPS and Science Act, Micron Technology (MU) announced plans to invest $40 billion through the end of the decade to build leading-edge memory manufacturing in multiple phases in the U.S. Micron also shared that due to macroeconomic factors and supply chain constraints it has seen a broadening of customer inventory adjustments leading to softer DRAM and NAND expectations since it reported its June 2022 quarterly results. For the current quarter, Micro now sees its revenue at or below the low end of the $6.8-$7.6 billion revenue guidance it provided during its last earnings call.

June quarter results at Global Foundries (GFS) bested top and bottom line expectations, and the company issued upside guidance with EPS of $0.59-0.65 vs. the $0.44 consensus and revenue of $2.04-$2.07 billion vs. $1.99 billion for the current quarter. For those unfamiliar with Global Foundries, its end market exposure is 49% smart mobile devices, 17% communications infrastructure and data center, 17% home and industrial IoT, 8% automotive, and 4% personal computing.

While Blink Charging (BLNK) reported a 164% increase in quarterly revenue to $11.5 million that included a 154% jump in its Service revenue, its adjusted EBITA swelled to a loss of $15.6 million vs. $8.1 million in the year ago quarter. The company ended the quarter with $85.1 million in cash and 5,631 charging stations contracted, deployed, or sold during the quarter.

Fintech company Upstart (UPST) top and bottom line consensus expectations for its June quarter and guided the current quarter below consensus expectations as well. Revenue for the June quarter rose 17.6% YoY to $228 million as its bank partners originated 321,138 loans, totaling $3.3 billion, across the company’s platform up 12%YoY. The conversion on rate requests was 13% in 2Q 2022 down from 24% YoY. For the current quarter, Upstart sees EPS of -$0.11 vs. the $0.20 consensus and $170 million in revenue vs. the $246.58 million consensus.

Shares of insurance company Lemonade (LMND) soared in after hours trading last night after reporting its June quarter revenue and EPS topped consensus expectations. The company also reported a 31% increase in customer count YoY alongside an 18% YoY increase in premium per customer to $290. Lemonade issued upside guidance for both the current quarter and 2022.

Shares of Allbirds (BIRD) sunk in aftermarket trading after the company slashed its full-year guidance and shared it would be cutting its workforce by ~8%. For the full year, the company now sees $305-$315 million in revenue vs. its prior guidance of $335-$345 million.

Shares of Tyson Foods (TSN) fell as the company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and warned of supply constraints and reduced demand for high-priced beef.

Tesla (TSLA) sold 28,217 China-made vehicles in July, down 14.41% YoY and 64.24% MoM. For context, wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicles in China during July were 564,000 units, up 123.7% YoY and down 1.1% MoM, according to the CPCA.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Akami (AKM), Alarm.com (ALRM), Arlo Technologies (ARLO), Axon (AXON), Celsius (CELH), Coinbase Global (CON), Inter Parfums (IPAR), InterActive Corp. (IAC), Plug Power (PLUG), Rackspace Technology (RXT), Roblox (RBLX), SailPoint (SAIL), The RealReal (REAL), The Trade Desk (TTD), and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) are expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, August 10

Japan: Producer Price Index - July

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index - July

Germany: Consumer Price Index - July

Italy: Consumer Price Index - July

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Consumer Price Index – July

US: Wholesale Inventories - June

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, August 11

Germany: Thomson Reuters Ipsos Monthly Global Primary Consumer Sentiment Index - August

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Producer Price Index – July

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, August 12

Japan: Thomson Reuters Ipsos Monthly Global Primary Consumer Sentiment Index - August

China: China Thomson Reuters Ipsos Monthly Global Primary Consumer Sentiment Index - August

Eurozone: Industrial Production - June

US: Import/Export Prices – July

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – August

Thought for the Day

“When I eventually met Mr. Right I had no idea that his first name was Always.” ~ Rita Rudner

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.