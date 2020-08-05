Daily Markets: Investors Digest Disney (DIS) Earnings While Waiting for Today's Jobs Report

Today’s Big Picture

Asian equities finished today’s trading mixed with Japan’s Nikkei down 0.3% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6% and China’s Shanghai Composite finished the day up 0.2%. By mid-day, European equities were trading higher and U.S. futures point to another move higher for equities when those markets open later this morning.

As we shared yesterday, we continue to see the drivers of the market this week being the confluence of the volume of corporate earnings reports as investors reassess EPS expectations and valuations; ongoing negotiations in Washington over the next round of pandemic related stimulus; and the rash of July economic data to be had that will reveal the speed of the economy as it grapples with the resurgence in the pandemic. In keeping with that last part, we expect investors will be closely watching today’s ADP Employment Report for July ahead of Friday’s July Employment Report, a report for which President Trump has shared expectations for a “big number.”

And for those waiting for that other shoe to drop, we can once again add back U.S.-China trade talks given the announcement the two are expected to have high level trade talks on August 15 as China is falling short of commitments in phase one trade agreement. So much for a quiet August.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Well, that optimism didn’t last long. The U.S. saw the number of deaths from Covid-19 back above 1,000 yesterday with Texas and Florida again reporting a large increase in fatalities. More states are reporting rising cases than just a few weeks ago even though the major hot spots of Florida, California, and Texas are seeing some slowing. On the plus side, new cases remain at the 50,000-ish level for the third consecutive day, well below their recent highs.

Novavax (NVAX) reported promising results from its early-stage coronavirus vaccine trial. Participants in phase one produced neutralizing antibodies which are believed necessary to build an immunity to the disease. Earlier in July the company signed a deal worth up to $1.6 billion with the U.S. federal government’s vaccine program, Operation Warp Speed.

International Economy

Perhaps the biggest international news from yesterday was the huge explosion in Beirut’s port area, which Prime Minister Hassan Diab described as catastrophic, which left nearly 80 dead and over 3,000 injured. Preliminary investigations indicated that the explosion may have been caused by confiscated explosive material.

Hong Kong’s Markit IHS PMI dropped in July to 44.5 (below 50 is contraction) as social distancing measures kicked in and slowed the nations economy once again. We’d hypothesize that the situation with China’s encroachment may have had an affect as well.

Domestic Economy

Despite Treasury Secretary Mnunchin’s earlier comments that Congress was nearing agreement, yesterday both Congressional and White House officials said they remain far away from a deal on the next round of stimulus.

The Census data yesterday showed factory sales up 9.8% MoM, New Orders rose 6.2% MoM, and Inventories were up 0.6% MoM, but relative to pre-pandemic February levels, sales are down 8.1%, orders are down 11.9%, and inventories are down 0.8%. Not great, but the fact that sales are down less than 10% is promising.

Later today ADP will release its National Employment report for July which is expected to see 2.1 million new private-sector jobs, or rather the return of those jobs after June’s additional of 2.37 million. The ISM will release its Non-Manufacturing PMI for July with expectations for 55.8, down from June’s 57.1

Markets

Yesterday the market managed to hold onto Monday’s gains with the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 closing up 0.4% and the Dow up 0.6% with Energy leading the sectors and Healthcare the laggard. The S&P 500 closed above 3,300 for the first time since February 21 and is within 3% of its all-time high. Gold rose 2% to hit $2,033 an ounce and WTI neared $42 a barrel while the VIX fell below 24. Treasury yields fell again, with the 2-, 10-, and 30-year yields falling 11, 51 and 118 basis points respectively.

Stocks to Watch

Capri Holdings (CPRI) reported June quarter revenue fell 66.5% YoY with a bottom line loss of $1.04 per share. Quarterly revenue fell at each of the company’s key segments - Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors as luxury shoppers battled the pandemic and shelter in place orders. In our view this should make for an interesting quarterly earnings report from digital luxury goods platform Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH) in the coming days.

CVS Health (CVS) crushed June quarter EPS and revenue expectations, and raised its 2020 EPS guidance to $7.14-$7.27 from $7.04 to $7.17. Despite growth across all segments during the June quarter, the pandemic weighed on the company’s Retail/LTC and Pharmacy Services segments primarily as a result of reduced new therapy prescriptions due to lower provider visits in the quarter and reduced front store revenues in the Retail/LTC segment due to shelter-in-place orders. CVS also boosted its cash flow from operations guidance to $11.0-$11.5 billion from $10.5-$11.0 billion.

Lumber Liquidators (LL) reported better than expected June quarter results on its top and bottom lines despite comparable same store sales for the quarter falling 21.3% YoY.

Livongo Health (LVGO) and Teladoc Health (TDOC) announced the two will merge in a transaction in which each LVGO share will be exchanged for 0.5920x TDOC shares plus cash consideration of $11.33 per LVGO share. Upon completion of the merger, existing Teladoc Health shareholders will own approximately 58% and existing Livongo shareholders will own approximately 42% of the combined company.

June quarter revenue for Beyond Meat (BYND) rose 69% YoY despite soft demand in the food service channel that was more than offset by continued gains in the retail channel. However, the company missed EPS expectations for the quarter and opted not to give forward guidance, citing the pandemic. Late in the June quarter, the company introduced its Cookout Classic™ value pack, which significantly reduced the price of its burgers from nearly 2x that of conventional beef patties to an approximate 20% premium, on a per pound basis.

Square (SQ) handily beat top and bottom line expectations for the June quarter as net revenue hit $1.92 billion vs. the expected $1.13 billion. Gross payment volume for the quarter was $22.8 billion, down 15% YoY but well ahead of the expected $18.9 billion. Subscription & services based revenue of $346.3 million rose 38% YoY also topping expectations.

Twilio (TWLO) reported June quarter EPS of $0.09, well ahead of the -$0.08 consensus as revenue for the quarter topped expectations, rising 45.7% YoY. Fueling that revenue increase was the 24% YoY increase in active customer accounts to more than 200,000. For the current quarter, Twilio expected revenue of $401-$406 million vs. the $378 million consensus.

Walt Disney (DIS) reported surprisingly better than expected June quarter EPS despite the almost 42% YoY drop in revenue for the quarter given the impact of the pandemic that took a toll on its Parks, Experiences, and Products as well as Studio Entertainment business. The House of Mouse, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars now has 100 million paid subscribers across its streaming services (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+) with 57.5 million subscribers as of the end of the quarter for Disney+. Given the pandemic, the company will debut Mulan on Disney+ with a price tag of $30 for subscribers as well as in select theaters.

Nikola Corp. (NKLA) fell in aftermarket trading following a wider than expected loss for the June quarter and an earnings conference call that was light on details. Management’s comments on the earnings call came without a specific update on customers for the its battery-powered electric truck expected to be released in 2021.

Reports suggest Walmart (WMT) has delayed the launch of its Walmart+ membership program.

After today’s market close, ADT (ADT), Amdocs (DOX), Inseego (INSG), Jack in the Box (JACK), Nu Skin (NUS), Nuance Communications (NUAN), Sonos (SONO), Square (SQ), Zix Corp. (ZIXI) and a host of other will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports and others to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: August 7: Nonfarm Payrolls and Unemployment Rate August 10: JOLTs report August 11: PPI August 12: Core CPI August 14: Retail Sales August 17: NY Empire State Manufacturing, TIC Net Long-Term August 18: Building Permits, Housing Starts August 20: Philly Fed Manufacturing August 21: Manufacturing PMI, Markit Composite PMI, Services PMI, Existing Home Sales and Options Expiration August 24: Chicago Fed Activity Index August 25: Case-Shiller Home Prices, New Home Sales, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing, August 26: MBA Mortgage Applications, Durable Goods August 27: GDP, Personal Consumption, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Pending Home Sales, Kan



Thought for the Day

Disclosures

Beyond Meat (BYND) is a constituent in the Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index.

