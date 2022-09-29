Daily Markets: Investors Continue to Grapple With Uncertainties

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.13%, India’s Sensex fell 0.33% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.49%. South Korea’s KOSPI closed the day essentially flat, eking out a 0.08% gain while Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.51% and Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.95%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries set the pace, gaining 1.51% led by Energy Minerals names. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures are poised to give back some of yesterday’s gain at the open later this morning.

Following yesterday’s market bounce, investors are once again contending with several issues that raise questions and uncertainties over what lies ahead. While providing some relief, the Bank of England’s (BoE) move to support UK treasury equivalents (Gilts) feeds into the conundrum facing governments right now. While providing some temporary relief, properly functioning markets need to be left to find their natural clearing prices.

Despite what we saw unfold in equities yesterday, the underlying footing remains less than firm. OPEC is reportedly considering production cuts at its October 5 meeting, Russia looks to annex four territories in Ukraine, and the EU is preparing another round of sanctions while inflation continues to soar in the Eurozone. At the same time, we have another round of companies pulling guidance for the balance of 2022 while others offer fresh reminders as to the impact of rising costs and slowing spending. The September quarter earnings season will likely be a challenge for equities and investors.

Data Download

International Economy

Reuters reports The People's Bank of China is asking major state-owned banks to be ready to sell U.S. dollars offshore to put a floor on the yuan.

Industrial producer prices in Italy rose 40.1% YoY in August, the most on record, after a 36.9% jump the prior month.

Spain's preliminary estimate of consumer price inflation dropped to 9.0% YoY in September, moving further away from a 38-year high of 10.8% hit in July and compared with market expectations of 10.1%.

The economic sentiment indicator in the Euro area slumped 3.6 points from a month earlier to 93.7 in September, the lowest level since November 2020 and below market expectations of 95.0. Weighing on expectations are concerns over rising inflation and interest rates, as well as a weakening economic outlook and an intensifying energy crisis. The consumer confidence indicator in the Euro area fell by 3.8 points to -28.8 in September, the lowest reading since the series began in 1985 and in line with preliminary estimates.

At 8 AM ET, the preliminary September Inflation Rate for Germany will be published and it's expected to rise to 9.4% YoY from August’s 7.9% figure.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, shared Russia will sign treaties to absorb the four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine at a Kremlin ceremony at 3 PM Friday. In response, the EU is working on a fresh sanctions package that would set price caps on Russian oil and ban the import of other products. The bill would also bar the sale of key technologies that could benefit Russia's military, prohibit EU nationals from serving on the boards of Russian state-owned enterprises, and restrict the transfer of Russian wealth via crypto assets and services.

Domestic Economy

While investors digest the latest preliminary inflation readings out of the Eurozone, the domestic economic agenda has the latest Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims data at 8:30 AM ET, and later this morning the newest weekly data by the Energy Information Administration on Natural Gas Inventories.

The third and final reading for 2Q 2022 GDP will be released at 8:30 AM ET and it's expected to “improve” to -0.6% vs. the prior reading of -1.6%.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that Medicare Part B premiums would decline 3% in 2023, lowering costs for tens of millions of Americans covered by the federal health program for the first time in a decade.

Once again we have another round of Federal Reserve officials making the rounds today, and there is little reason to think they will deviate much from the Fed’s current inflation-fighting playbook.

Markets

Markets finally ended a day in the green as news of the UK and Japan stepping back into the markets helped buoy spirits. The Dow gained 1.88%, the S&P 500 rose 1.97% while the Nasdaq Composite closed up 2.05% and the Russell 2000 surged 3.17%. All sectors were up led by Energy and Communication Services. There were a lot of strong one-day returns in individual names, but nothing compared to Biogen (BIIB) gaining an incredible 39.85% on news of a successful trial of a new Alzheimer's treatment co-developed with Japanese drug maker Eisai Co.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -18.31%

S&P 500: -21.97%

Nasdaq Composite: -29.36%

Russell 2000: -23.61%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -28.20%

Ether (ETH-USD): -63.75%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY), CarMax (KMX), Rite Aid (RAD), and Worthington (WOR) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

Shares of point-of-sale finance company Sunlight Financial (SUNL) fell in after-market trading last night following the company’s withdrawal of its 2022 guidance.

Volta (VLTA) issued downside revenue guidance for the current quarter and withdrew its 2022 revenue and install guidance and announced another 10% reduction in current full-time employees. The company is also implementing additional cost savings initiatives through tightening business processes, limiting the use of outside consultants, consolidating teams and its three San Francisco offices into one, and managing marketing and administrative costs.

H&M (HNNMY), the world's No.2 fashion retailer, announced a $177 million cost savings drive after reporting weaker-than-expected profits due to soaring input costs, slowing consumer spending, and its exit from Russia. The company did not give details of where it hoped to make cost savings but said the benefits should be felt in the second half of 2023.

Toyota Motor's (TM) global vehicle production posted a record growth for August, up 44.3% YoY to 766,683 vehicles led by overseas production growth of 65.1% YoY.

Verizon (VZ) announced it would partner with Qualcomm (QCOM) and Razer to launch a new 5G gaming handheld called the Razer Edge 5G. The device will run Android and include support for Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband networks. More details on this new device will be revealed at Razer's RazerCon event on Oct. 15

Epix, the cable network and streaming service now backed by MGM (MGM), is joining the rebranding parade and becoming MGM+.

Amazon (AMZN) announced pay increases for its U.S. front-line employees—a nearly $1 billion investment over the next year—along with a new benefit that enables employees to collect their pay at any point during the month.

Molson Coors (TAP) has expanded its exclusive agreement with Coca-Cola (KO) for Topo Chico Spirited, a line of spirit-based, ready-to-drink cocktails based on tequila and vodka-based beverages.

Shares of software as a service company Workiva (WK) rose double-digits yesterday following reports private equity firms Thoma Bravo and TPG are contemplating acquiring the company.

XPO Logistics (XPO) filed a Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the planned spin-off of RXO, its tech-enabled brokered transportation platform.

IPOs

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) set the final IPO price for Porsche AG (POAHY) at the top end of its €76.50-€82.50 marketed range, with the transaction value coming in at €75 billion, making it Europe's largest initial public offering in a decade. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Comtech Telecom (CMTL), Micron (MU), and Nike (NKE) are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, September 29

Friday, September 30

Japan: Retail Sales - August

China: Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs - September

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI - September

Germany: Import/Export Prices, Retail Sales - August

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - September

US: Personal Income & Spending - August

US: PCE Price Index - August:

US: Chicago PMI - September

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Final) - September

Thought for the Day

“I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” ― Jimmy Dean

