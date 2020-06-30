Daily Markets: Investors Continue to Grapple With Coronavirus, Trade Issues

Today’s Big Picture

As we bring the month of June and the incredibly strong second quarter of 2020 to a close today, the markets continue to grapple with the potential economic damage from the pandemic in light of the unprecedented levels of fiscal and monetary support around the world. Toss in a little global trade kerfuffle here and there, and now a new swine flu pandemic candidate (more on that below), and you’ve got yourself one heck of a kickoff for what is traditionally the weakest quarter of the year. While the major indices rebounded yesterday, momentum indicators are flashing some warning signs - more on that below as well.

Asian markets closed up across the board with South Korea’s Kospi Index posting a 0.68% gain, Japan’s Nikkei up 1.33%, China’s Shenzhen gaining 2.0%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.64%, despite today’s approval from mainland China's parliament of controversial national-security legislation that will shift some enforcement authority to Beijing from Hong Kong. The “one nation, two systems” structure is falling fast. The major equity indices in Europe were mostly mixed this morning as concern over the spread of the virus remains a headwind to investor sentiment.

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a softer open. Continued increases in coronavirus cases are starting to reverberate in the markets as it looks like the rush to open various states’ economies may have been too early. States are beginning to embrace the idea that with appropriate protocols, the economy doesn’t have to shut down completely, but the trick seems more and more to be just how effectively states can de-politicize the science behind mask-wearing and other measures.

Data Download

Coronavirus

There are now over 10.4 million confirmed cases worldwide and nearly 510,000 deaths due to Covid-19. The U.S. will hit 2.7 million cases today, and 129,000 lives lost. Brazil is up to 1.37 million cases and almost 60,000 deaths. The U.S. and Brazil combined account for 39% of all cases.

As daily new case counts in the U.S. consistently make new highs and hospitals in many states experience an influx of Covid-19 patients, 40% of the U.S. population is seeing restrictions either tighten or the easing process put on hold. More than 25% of states in terms of population have begun tightening restrictions.

As if the coronavirus wasn’t enough, yesterday the National Academy of Sciences published the peer-reviewed findings by scientists who have identified a new strain of a flu carried by pigs in China that they believe has the potential to become a pandemic. This new strain, named G4 EA H1N1, is descended from the type of swine flu that first emerged in 2009, causing the first global flu pandemic in 40 years. I think we can all agree, 2020 has not been an easy year.

On a more positive note, the number of deaths in England and Wales has fallen below the 5-year average for the first time since March.

Germany has cause to rejoice as the level of diners eating out has almost returned to pre-coronavirus levels, with the average over the past seven days just down 2% from the same time last year.

Lufthansa (DLKAY) is going to offer passengers Covid-19 tests at the Frankfurt airport with results provided within hours, and that can be linked to the individual’s ticket. Hey, airlines all over the world - get on it so we can get back to traveling!

Japan’s first clinical trial for a coronavirus vaccine has been launched by biotech start-up AnGes. The company today announced that 30 people will be given the vaccine, which it developed with Osaka University. The trial is expected to be completed by the end of July and expanded later this year.

The Scottish biotech company TC BioPharm has been approved to begin trials of a T-cell therapy that could boost the immune system of Covid-19 patients before intensive care is needed. The process involves cultivating a large number of T-cells from healthy donors that will then be given to Covid-19 patients, who often have low levels of T-cells.

Ridgeback Biotherapeutics is developing an experimental treatment for Covid-19 patients, which would involve a twice-a-day pill that would be prescribed as soon as an individual tests positive for the virus. The drug is intended to attack the virus before the patient becomes seriously sick. The treatment is considered a long-shot, but if EIDD-2801, as it is called, works, it would be a much-needed miracle.

India has approved Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech entering human trials with its coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin. Trials are expected to begin next month.

International Economy

As a barometer for global trade, data out of South Korea this morning painted a grim picture. Industrial Production decreased 6.7% MoM in May, much worse than the expected 1.4% decline. On a YoY basis, IP contracted 9.6%, much worse than the 4.5% contraction expected. Manufacturing was the main source of pain, falling 9.8% after a 5.1% decline in April. Construction output fell 5.8% YoY after a 3.2% decline in April. Retail sales rose 1.7% YoY in May after falling 2.2% in April, the first expansionary month since January.

While South Korea’s numbers are grim, Japan looks even worse, with Industrial Production falling 25.9% YoY in May, much worse than the 11.3% decline expected. This drop is the worst since September 2009, and the eighth consecutive month of declines and the ninth out of the past twelve. Japan’s unemployment rate rose to 2.9% in May from 2.6% previously and is the highest jobless rate since May 2017.

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.9 in June from the prior 50.6, besting expectations for a decline to 50.4. This was the 4th monthly increase in factory activity and the strongest since March. Non-Manufacturing PMI rose to 54.4 from the prior 53.6, the 4th consecutive expansionary month, and the strongest since January. Japan also saw housing starts fall 12.3% YoY, the 11th consecutive monthly decline, but better than the 15.9% decline expected. Construction orders also fell 6.1% YoY, up from the prior 12.4% contractions.

The UK’s final estimate for Q1 GDP came in at a -1.7% YoY and -2.2% QoQ. This was the largest drop in first-quarter GDP since 1979, shrinking more than had been previously estimated.

Spain’s final estimate for Q1 GDP was -4.1% YoY and -5.2% QoQ.

The flash inflation rate for the Euro area was 0.3% YoY in June, up from the prior 0.1% and higher than the 0.1% expected.

Italy continues to experience deflationary pressures with its Harmonized inflation rate falling -0.4% YoY in June, down from the prior -0.3%, where it was expected to remain. Italy’s PPI declined -5.3% YoY in May, down from the prior -5.1%, but higher than the -6.3% expected.

In France, Household Consumption rose 36.6% MoM in May, up from the prior 19.1% contraction in April and better than the expected 30% increase. This was the first expansion in the past three months. Overall spending on goods remains down -7.2% from February’s levels. PPI for May fell 0.1% MoM.

Domestic Economy

Housing has remained a bright spot for the economy, despite the Covid crisis. Yesterday, data from the National Association of Homebuilders found that pending home sales rose record-high 44.3% MoM in May, beating expectations for a 15% increase. Sales were still down 5.1% YoY.

Yesterday the Dallas Fed released its manufacturing activity index, which saw the general business activity index improve to -6.1 from -49.2 in June. The production index rose from -28.0 to 23.6, which indicates moderate expansion after three months of record or near-record contraction. The new orders index rose 34 points to 2.9, the first positive reading in four months, with nearly one-third of manufacturers seeing an increase in orders. Combining this release with the earlier results from the New York and Philadelphia Feds indicate a significant improvement in the outlook, but that improvement has been moderating over time.

While both Shipments and New Orders improved dramatically, they are only a modest improvement in the level of activity versus April. What we found most concerning is that Order Backlogs, Inventories, Employment, and Workweek all declined in June from May, a bad sign for overall activity. It is again Expectations that continue to be strong – let’s hope that reality catches up.

Later today, we will get the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price report for April, Chicago PMI, Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence report, the usual weekly Redbook retail sales report, and the weekly API Crude Oil stock report.

Markets

Yesterday the markets rebounded from Friday’s losses with the Nasdaq gaining 1.2%, the S&P 500 1.5%, and the Dow 2.3%. The more economically sensitive small-caps outperformed large-cap, and all 11 sectors in the S&P 500 ended higher on the day, but the strongest performers were industrials, materials, and consumer discretionary. That said, the technicals aren’t terribly inspiring. While large caps did find support at their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, they have also been making lower highs, which is rarely a good sign. The 14-day Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has been consistently moving lower over the past couple of weeks, confirming the trend of lower highs.

That said, over the past 20 years, some of the strongest market performance days of the year have occurred around the end of June, beginning of July with June 28 and July 1 as the 21st and 22nd best days of the year, according to data from Bespoke Investment.

Stocks to Watch

Micron (MU) Reported Q3 (May) earnings of $0.82 per share, excluding non-recurring items, surprising against consensus estimate of $0.68; revenues rose 13.6% YoY to $5.44B versus $5.05B consensus. The company issued earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.15, excluding non-recurring items, and sees Q4 revs of $5.75-6.25B. The company has seen notebook and other device demand increases due to the shift to work from home in the Covid-19 pandemic. The company stated they are modeling an improvement in the trajectory of economic activity later into the second half of calendar 2020, with a further rebound in economic momentum into 2021.

lululemon athletica (LULU) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MIRROR, an in-home fitness company that created an interactive workout platform that features live and on-demand classes, for a purchase price of $500M in an all-cash deal. The transaction is expected to close in the second fiscal quarter of 2020 (August 2020).

Mylan (MYL) is holding an extraordinary shareholder meeting today in order to gain approval for the proposed merger with Upjohn, a division of Pfizer (PFE) that sells off-patent drugs. This merger had been announced 11 months ago and was expected at the time to close in mid-2020, but like most things, has been pushed back due to the pandemic.

Landec (LNDC) issued mixed guidance for Q4 seeing earning per share of $0.01-0.06, excluding non-recurring items, compared to consensus of $0.24 per share while guiding revenues of $156.1M as compared to consensus of $150.7M. Guidance was issued due to a combination of customer demand shift to lower margin products and order cancellations, which reverberated through company supply chains and overall operational efficiencies. Margins were also under pressure due to the implementation of Covid-19 manufacturing protocols. The company has further state it will close underutilized manufacturing operations in Hanover, PA, and consolidate operations into manufacturing facilities in Guadalupe, CA, and Bowling Green, OH, targeting completion by September 2020.

Xilinx (XLNX) issued upside guidance for Q1 (Jun) and Q2 (Sep), seeing Q1 revenues of $720-734M as compared to consensus of $690.59M and Q2 (Sep) revenues of $720-734M versus consensus $708.39M. The company stated that a shift in product mix coupled with accelerating orders on impending U.S. Government international sales restrictions has boosted near term results.

Simon Property Group (SPG) declared a Q2 $1.30 per share common stock dividend, a reduction from the Q1 reported a dividend of $2.10 per share. The company reported it has reopened 199 of its 204 US retail properties in 37 states representing over 95% of the company's property net operating income. More than 18,000 stores across the company's US portfolio have reopened. In addition, 30 of Simon's Designer and international Premium Outlets properties are open, including all of the company's international Premium Outlets in Asia and Designer Outlets in Continental Europe, with nearly 100% of retail stores open.

Jefferies (JEF) Reported Q2 earnings of $0.16 per share surprising against analyst estimates of ($.0.03). Revenues rose 4.2% YoY to $1.15B, higher than the $844M analyst estimate. The company maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.15 per share and increased its stock buyback authorization by $177M to a total of $250M.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) reports the Firm’s indicative Stress Capital Buffer requirement is 3.3%. The company intends to maintain the quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share for Q3 per Federal Reserve guidance. Additionally, the firm stated it had already discontinued its stock repurchase program and had not intended to resume the program until economic results improve substantially. JP Morgan website.

Goldman Sachs (GS) reports the firm’s indicative Stress Capital Buffer requirement is 6.7%. Goldman website.

State Street Corporation (STT) announced its preliminary Stress Capital Buffer Requirement has been set to 2.5%, the regulatory minimum. The company stated, per Federal Reserve guidance, that it will maintain its quarterly common stock dividend of $0.52 per share and that it is suspending share repurchases for Q3.

Bank of America (BAC) reported that the firm’s indicative Stress Capital Buffer requirement has been set to 2.5%, the regulatory minimum.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) reported that the firm’s indicative Stress Capital Buffer requirement has been set to 2.5%, the regulatory minimum. The firm also indicated that it will be lowering its Q3 dividend but will release the final figure in its July 14 Q2 earnings call.

Morgan Stanley (MS) reported that the firm’s indicative Stress Capital Buffer requirement has been set to 5.9%.

Citi (C) announced that the Federal Reserve had set the firm’s preliminary Stress Capital Buffer requirement would be 2.5%, the regulatory minimum.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) reported its preliminary Stress Capital Buffer (SCB) has been set at 3.5%.

BNY Mellon (BNY) announced that the Federal Reserve notified the company that its Stress Capital Buffer requirement will be 2.5%, the regulatory minimum.

After today’s market close FedEx (FDX), Exela Technologies (XELA), and a few others will be reporting. Investors that wish to get a jump on the corporate earnings reports to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: July 1: ADP Employment Report, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Wards Vehicle Sales July 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Durable Goods, Capital Goods, Factory Orders July 3: Markets closed for Independent Day



Thought for the Day

“There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen.” - Vladimir Lenin

Disclosures

lululemon (LULU) is a constituent in the Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.