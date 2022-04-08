Daily Markets: Investors Contend With Aggressive Fed, Russia-Ukraine War, and China Lockdowns

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board. Korea’s KOSPI eked out a 0.17% gain, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.29%, Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.36%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.47%, and 0.48%, respectively. Leading the way were Taiwan’s TAIEX up 0.62% and India’s Sensex which ended the day ahead 0.70%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive market open later this morning although curiously, the so-called “Fear Gauge” VIX Index is also trending marginally higher.

Ahead of today’s trading, equities are nursing losses for the week as they contend with a Federal Reserve that looks to be potentially more aggressive than previously thought on the inflation-fighting front, a Russia-Ukraine war that continues to grind on with another round of sanctions imminent, and the increasingly apparent impact of China’s latest Covid lockdown that could spur China to take steps to support its economy.

Over the weekend, market watchers and economists will be looking to see if the virus spreads to more cities and provinces in China, a potential threat to shipping channels that could be disrupted by additional lockdown measures. It goes without saying Russia-Ukraine war developments will also be monitored closely, especially following the recent comment by U.S. officials it may last for months or even years. Finally, investors will be factoring in how the surge in commodities and other input costs, as well as global food prices, will play out as next week, which brings the start of the March quarter earnings season.

Data Download

International Economy

A relatively light day in significant international economic releases as Greece announced March YoY CPI at 8.9%, outpacing February’s 7.2% figure. breaking down the top-line figure we see that Housing (up 29.9% YoY) drives the bulk of these historically high levels with increases in not just rents but also energy costs for electricity, natural gas, and heating oil. Transportation (up 15.4%), and Food and Non-Alcoholic beverages (up 8.1%) also contributed significantly to this figure. Given the ongoing war and increasing levels of sanctions levied on Russia and sympathetic nations we don’t expect these figures to recede any time soon for Greece or the rest of the world for that matter.

Domestic Economy

10:00 AM ET will see the release of Final February MoM Wholesale Inventories which are expected to have been revised downward slightly to 1.8% as compared to the preliminary 2.1% growth figure. Given rising input costs and ongoing supply chain issues, this is not unexpected.

U.S. natural gas futures soared yesterday to $6.539/MMBtu, their highest settlement since December 2008, lifted by a widening storage deficit and rising expectations that the Russia-Ukraine war will result in a stronger global appetite for U.S. liquefied natural gas.

Markets

Despite a rocky start to the trading day, the S&P 500 increased 0.4% on a relatively quiet news day. The Nasdaq Composite inched ahead while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% but the Russell 2000 closed the day 0.4% lower. Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -4.8%

S&P 500: -5.6%

Nasdaq Composite: -11.2%

Russell 2000: -10.5%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -8.8%

Ether (ETH-USD): -13.0%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, no market-moving earnings reports are expected but investors should be on the lookout for those that pre-announced their March quarter results.

Semiconductor foundry Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) announced its net revenue for March 2022 rose 17% month over month and 33.2% year over year to ~NT$171.97 billion. That brings its March quarter revenue to NT$491.1 billion, up 35.5% year over year, +12.1% compared to the December 2021 quarter, and compared to the NT$469.0 billion consensus.

At the opening of its new $1.1 billion Texas factory that will also serve as its new headquarters, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk shared the company will make a "dedicated" self-driving taxi that will "look futuristic" but did not give a timeframe. Musk also shared Tesla has started deliveries of Texas-made Model Y electric sport utility vehicles, with a goal of producing half a million a year at the Texas factory. The company also plans to release the Tesla Semi EV next year and production of Optimus humanoid robot will also start in 2023

Semiconductor technology supplier ACM Research (ACMR) issued downside guidance for the current quarter with revenue “significantly below its previous internal plan”; the consensus revenue forecast for the quarter was $71.7 million. Per ACM, COVID-19 related restrictions in Shanghai are impacting employee access to and logistics activities of ACM's offices and production facilities in the Pudong district of Shanghai and are therefore limiting ACM's ability to ship finished products to customers and to produce new products.

Shares of coal company stocks, including Peabody Energy (BTU) and Arch Resources (ARCH) surged yesterday as the European Union agreed to ban coal imports from Russia after reports of atrocities in Ukraine prompted a fifth round of sanctions.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) shares rose in aftermarket trading last night after news the company was granted a Provisional Authorization to Operate (P-ATO) at impact level 4 (IL-4). That authorization will enable CrowdStrike to deploy its Falcon cybersecurity platform to a broad range of Dept. of Defense and Defense Industrial Base customers to protect their Controlled Unclassified Information.

PCTEL (PCTI) announced a strategic alliance with Stargent IoT, which provides IoT solutions for various use cases for smart manufacturing, process automation, and asset tracking.

Twitter (TWTR) announced it is now rolling out a previously hinted-at "Unmention" feature that lets you remove yourself from a conversation.

Telecom Italia SpA’s (TIIAY) board of directors unanimously ruled on Thursday that it would not grant KKR & Co. (KKR) the due diligence repeatedly requested by the U.S. private equity firm to go ahead with its 10.8 billion euro ($11.8 billion) takeover proposal.

IPOs

No companies are expected to price their IPO offerings this week. EV maker VinFast, a unit of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has confidentially filed to hold an initial public offering on the U.S. market that could be worth up to $2 billion. And readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Much like before today’s market open, there are no market-moving earnings reported but we will be watching for those that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, April 11

UK: Construction Output, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production – February

Tuesday, April 12

Japan: Domestic CGPI – March

Germany: CPI – March

UK: ILO Unemployment Rate – February

Germany: ZEW Current Situation and Economic Sentiment – April

US: NFIB Small Business Index – March

US: Consumer Price Index – March

US: Average Workweek, Hourly Earnings – March

Wednesday, April 13

China: Import/Export – March

UK: PPI Output – March

UK: CPI -March

Eurozone: Industrial Production – February

Canada: Bank of Canada Interest Rate Announcement

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Producer Price Index – March

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, April 14

Eurozone: ECB Governing Council decision on Monetary Policy

Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Import/Export Prices – March

US: Retail Sales – March

US: Business Inventories – February

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, April 15

US: Empire State Index – April

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – March

Thought for the Day

“Why is Monday so far away from Friday but Friday is so close to Monday?” ~ Unknown

Disclosures

