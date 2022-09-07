Daily Markets: Investors Closely Watching Technical Levels

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board except for China’s Shanghai Composite, which ended the day close to flat with a 0.09% gain. Global central bank hawkishness and China’s willingness to shut down parts of its economy to combat Covid played into future growth concerns. India’s Sensex fell 0.28%, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.71%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.83%, while Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and South Korea’s KOSPI finished down 1.37% and 1.39%, respectively. Taiwan’s TAIEX led the way, down 1.82% on Health Technology names weakness. By mid-day trading, Central European including Nordic equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a tepid open later this morning.

With September a notoriously challenging month for the stock market, investors are closely watching technical support levels while contending with prospects for not only higher interest rates but further signs of slowing growth, restrained spending and cost cutting measures. Those developments and prospects for additional measures are raising concerns over further downward revisions to corporate earnings expectations. While this morning’s trading will be driven by the latest economic data, renewed concerns over energy supplies to Europe and an outsized interest rate hike prospects in Canada, this afternoon, attention will turn to Apple’s (AAPL) expected iPhone refresh. As that event winds down, attention could quickly shift again, this time to the Fed’s latest Beige Book report ahead of tomorrow’s appearance of Fed Chair Powell at the Cato Institute's 40th Annual Monetary Conference. What that iteration of the Beige Book says about inflationary pressure and the aggregate speed of the economy reported by Fed regional banks will likely dictate how stocks finish trading today.

Data Download

International Economy

China's exports grew by 7.1% YoY to $314.92 billion in August, missing market forecasts of 12.8% and far slower than the 18% jump in July. Imports to China edged up 0.3% YoY to $235.53 billion in August also missing the expected figure of 1.1% and far slower than the 2.3% growth recorded in the prior month.

According to data tallied by Nomura, ~12% of China’s total GDP is being impacted by covid, up from 5.3% roughly a week ago, leading the firm to trim its 2022 GDP forecast for the country to 2.7% from 2.8% at the end of August.

The index of leading economic indicators in Japan declined to 99.6 for July after a downwardly revised final of 100.3 in June.

The third revisions to 2Q 2022 GDP in the Euro Area showed that economy grew 4.1% YoY, higher than the prior revision of +3.9%. On a QoQ basis, GDP rose 0.8%, higher than the 0.6% second estimate with Germany growing a meager 0.1%, France up 0.5% and both Italy and Spain at 1.1%.

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut off energy supplies if price caps are imposed on Russia's oil and gas exports. For context, Russia is the world's second largest oil exporter behind Saudi Arabia, the world's top natural gas and wheat exporter. Europe usually imports about 40% of its gas and 30% of its oil from Russia.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to announce a 75-basis point rate hike today following its 100-basis point rate hike in July. And later this week, the European Central Bank is expected to front load a series of rate hikes to tackle inflation with a 75-basis point rate hike viewed as likely on Thursday, September 8,

Domestic Economy

We have a slow economic data day for the U.S. economy. At 7:30 AM ET the weekly Mortgage Applications Index will be published, and then at 2 PM, the Fed’s latest Beige Book will be released. Given the upcoming Fed monetary policy meeting and expectations that currently call for another 75-basis point rate hike, the anecdotal collection of economic commentary that is the Beige Book will likely receive a more scrutinizing review than in more normal times.

Markets

It looks like the holiday weekend did not offer the markets enough time to rest, reflect and accept the current state of affairs as the major indexes continued to trade down. The S&P 500 declined 0.41%, the Dow lost 0.55%, the Nasdaq Composite retreated 0.74% and the Russell 2000 closed off 0.96%. The Real Estate sector was the big winner yesterday while Industrials, Utilities and Healthcare names eked out small gains.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -14.29%

S&P 500: -18.00%

Nasdaq Composite: -26.21%

Russell 2000: -20.17%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -59.34%

Ether (ETH-USD): -57.55%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, G-III Apparel (GIII), Nio (NIO) and Rev Group (REVG) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

Apple’s “Far Out” event will kick off at 1 PM ET. Similar to last year, the company is expected to release new iPhones and Apple Watches at the event with expectations calling for another event in October for its new iPad and Mac models ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Newell Brands (NWL) cut its outlook for both the current quarter and the balance of 2022 citing greater than expected pullback in retailer orders. Per the company, “We are taking decisive actions to mitigate the impact of these challenges by further tightening our belt on cash and cost management and adjusting our supply plan.”

Shares of UniPath (PATH) tumbled in aftermarket trading following the company cutting its revenue expectations for its third quarter due “foreign exchange and macroeconomic volatility.” The company now sees its third quarter revenue in the range of $243-$245 million vs. the $269.5 million consensus.

In an SEC filing, Avaya (AVYA) shared it has authorized a reduction in force, which together with incremental cost reduction actions unrelated to the workforce reduction, will “operationalize more than $250 million of annual cost reductions” allowing it to realize the higher end of plans shared on July 28 that target annual cost reductions of between $225-$250 million.

At the Code Conference, Alphabet (GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai shared he wants to make the company 20% more efficient as it faces economic uncertainty, slowing ad spending, and years of rapid hiring. Now to see if this is a precursor to the company announcing a reduction in force in the coming weeks.

Keeping with that bout of economic uncertainty, Samsung (SSNLF) now sees the downturn in chip sales extending into next year. The Wall Street Journal reports the following from Kyung Kye-hyun, who heads Samsung’s semiconductors unit and serves as the company’s co-CEO, “The second half of this year looks bad, and as of now, next year doesn’t really seem to show a clear momentum for much improvement.”

Meta Platforms (META) shared ticked lower last night following a report by The Information that Instagram may significantly cut back on shopping features as it focuses on short-form video business. Yesterday CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta will hold its annual virtual reality conference, Connect, on Oct. 11.

Citing the improvement in U.S. airline traffic, United Airlines (UAL) now sees its revenue for the current quarter rising 12% vs. 3Q19 and its prior outlook of +11%.

Lamb Weston (LW) announced it will expand its french fry processing capacity in Argentina with the planned construction of a new manufacturing facility in Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires that is expected to produce more than 200 million pounds of frozen french fries and other potato products per year.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

AeroVironment (AVAV), American Eagle (AEO), Casey’s General (CASY), Couchbase (BASE), Dave & Buster’s (PLAY), Descartes (DSGX), and GameStop (GME) are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, September 8

Japan: GDP – 2Q 2022

Japan: Economy Watchers Current Index – August

Eurozone: European Central Bank Rate Decision and Press Conference

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Consumer Credit – July

Friday, September 9

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – August

Japan: Machine Tool Orders – August

US: Wholesale Inventories – July

Thought for the Day

“Investors should purchase stocks like they purchase groceries, not like they purchase perfume.” Benjamin Graham

Disclosures

