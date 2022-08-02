Daily Markets: Investors Brace for U.S.-China Tensions Amid Earnings Avalanche

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session flat to down as U.S./China tensions got the better of many of those markets. India’s Sensex and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries ended the day essentially flat, returning 0.04% and 0.05% while South Korea’s KOSPI closed down 0.52%, Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.42%, Taiwan’s TAIEX fell 1.56%, China’s Shanghai Composite declined 2.26% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2.36%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a lower open later this morning.

As we approach the zenith in terms of the June quarter earnings season, with quarterly results from Caterpillar (CAT), AMD (AMD), Starbucks (SBUX), PayPal (PYPL), and dozens of others today, equity markets are focused on renewed tensions between the U.S. and China ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’ expected trip to Taiwan. For context, Pelosi would be the first House Speaker since Newt Gingrich in 1997 to visit Taiwan, and Chinese authorities have been warning of consequences if the trip takes place. Markets will be looking to see if this is yet another round of saber-rattling and military flexing or something more than that. Adding to the tension, one condition of the recently passed $54 billion CHIPS Act is companies that receive funds have to promise not to increase their production of advanced chips in China.

Data Download

International Economy

We have a very thin economic calendar this morning, with no major international economic data points being published. This evening we will see Services PMI from Japan which is expected to tick down to 52.0 from the previously reported 54.0. China will also report July Services PMI which is forecast to remain unchanged at 54.5.

Domestic Economy

At 10 AM ET, the monthly JOLTS report will be published and expectations call for 11 million job openings, down from 11.254 million the prior month.

Also at 10 AM ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will host a hybrid on-the-record breakfast conversation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy with members of the media.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak, following Illinois which declared a public health emergency, and New York which issued a state disaster emergency in response to the outbreak late last week.

Markets

Given last week's broad rally it was not too surprising to see markets take a break yesterday as the Russell 2000 fell 0.10%, the Dow dropped 0.14%, the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.18%, and the S&P 500 lost 0.28%. From a sector perspective, markets set a defensive stance as Consumer Staples saw the largest gains on the day, rising 1.22%, trailed by Consumer Discretionary names picking up 0.53% and Utilities and Industrials adding about 0.10% each.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -9.47%

S&P 500: -13.59%

Nasdaq Composite: -20.94%

Russell 2000: -17.13%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -51.78%

Ether (ETH-USD): -57.31%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Apollo Investment (AINV), BP (BP), Caterpillar (CAT), Cummins (CMI), DuPont (DD), Eaton (ETN), Ferrari (RACE), Henry Schein (HSIC), Illinois Toolworks (ITW), JetBlue (JBLU), Marriott (MAR), Molson Coors Brewing (TAP), Oatly (OTLY), SunPower (SPWR), Uber (UBER), and Xylem (XYL) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

Shares of Pinterest (PINS) gapped up in aftermarket trading last night following the company sharing it expects its third-quarter sales "will grow mid-single digits on a year over year percentage basis" shrugging off advertising spend related concerns. The company also received a positive shot in the arm from key investor Elliot Management, which said new CEO Bill Ready "is the right leader to oversee Pinterest's next phase of growth."

PepsiCo (PEP) and Celsius Holdings (CELH) signed a long-term distribution agreement in which PepsiCo will take control of the energy drink company’s U.S. distribution and will nominate a director to serve on Celsius' Board. In addition, in exchange for a $550 million cash investment into Celsius, PepsiCo will receive an 8.5% ownership stake in convertible preferred stock priced at $75, with those shares being entitled to a 5% annual dividend. Following that news, Pepsi also inked a strategic agreement with premium Romanian spring water AQUA Carpatica to acquire a 20% equity stake. PepsiCo will have rights to distribute the spring water in Romania and Poland with opportunities to expand into other markets, including the United States.

The Wall Street Journal reports Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is nearing a more than $1 billion deal to buy investment bank Cowen (COWN) for ~$39 per share.

Logitech (LOGI) and Tencent (TECHY) Games announced a partnership to bring a cloud gaming handheld to market later this year that will combine Logitech’s expertise in hardware with Tencent Games' expertise in software services.

Meta Platforms (META) announced Sheryl Sandberg informed the company of her decision to resign from the COO position, effective August 1, and will continue to serve on the company board.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Airbnb (ABNB), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Camping World (CWH), Cirrus Logic (CRUS), Electronic Arts (EA), LPL Financial (LPLA), Microstrategy (MSTR), OneSpan (OSPN), PayPal (PYPL), Starbucks (SBUX), and Terex (TEX) are expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, August 3

Germany: Import/Exports – June

Eurozone: S&P Global Service PMI – July

UK: Services PMI – July

Eurozone: Producer Price Index, Retail Sales - June

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Factory Orders – June

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – July

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, August 4

Germany: Factory Orders – June

UK: Bank of England monetary policy meeting and interest rate decision

US: Challenger Job Cuts Report

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, August 5

Japan: Household Spending, Coincident Indicator, Leading Index – June

Germany: Industrial Production - June

US: Employment Report – July

US: Consumer Credit – June

Thought for the Day

“Maybe all one can do is hope to wind up with the right regrets.” ~ Arthur Miller

Disclosures

