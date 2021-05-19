Daily Markets: Investors Brace for the Fed's Minutes

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia finished in the red today, led by the 1.3% slump in Japan’s Nikkei while China’s Shanghai Composite Index moved 0.5% lower. Equity markets in Hong Kong and South Korea were closed today. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were lower across the board following hotter than expected inflation data for the UK. U.S. futures point to continued declines when those markets open later this morning with shares of Big Tech down in pre-market trading while the ripple effect of further declines in Bitcoin (BTC) weighs on Tesla (TSLA) shares.

While investors digest the latest retail quarterly earnings reports that are out this morning, their growing focus for today will be on the release of the minutes from the April Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting, looking for any hints concerning a rate hike or some level of tapering coming sooner than previously expected.

Data Download

International Economy

Industrial Production in Japan increased 3.4% YoY in March and 1.7% on a MoM basis vs. the preliminary reading of 2.2% for the month.

Inflation in the UK more than doubled with consumer prices rising 1.5% in April compared to the 0.7% move higher in March and the expected 1.4% YoY increase.

Inflation in the Eurozone rose 1.6% YoY in April after rising 1.3% in March, matching the forecasted increase for the month. Core Inflation, which excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol & tobacco, eased to 0.7% from 0.9% in Marchand the expected slowing to 0.8%.

April new car registrations in the European Union surged by 218.6% YoY 862.2K but let’s remember that robust percentage gain is more due to the fall off the cliff in April 2020 due to COVID-19. In comparing April 2021 new car registrations with those in April 2019, the sales volume was almost 300,000 units lower.

Reuters reports China has banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions and warned investors against speculative crypto trading.

Domestic Economy

Building Permits rose 0.3% MoM to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.76 million in April, missing the market’s expectations for an increase to 1.77 million. Permits for multi-family rose 8.9% but single-family fell 3.8%.

Despite a historical shortage of homes for sale, yesterday’s Housing Starts for April fell 9.5% to an annualized rate of 1.569 million from March’s near a 15-year high, well below expectations for 1.71 million. Single-family housing starts fell 13.4% while multi-family units rose 4%. On a regional basis, starts fell in the South by 11.5% and the Midwest by 34.8% but rose in the West by 9.0% and the Northeast by 6.2%. This miss has been blamed on challenges in getting lumber and other building materials such as steel, gypsum, and copper. Builders have also reported other supply chain problems, such as difficulty in getting appliances delivered. The NAHB estimates that the increase in the cost of lumber alone has added $36,000 to the cost of building the average single-family home. The slowing has also been blamed on a shortage of labor, at a time when we still have exceedingly high levels of unemployment. Construction employment growth stalled in April and fell below its pre-pandemic peak.

In a prepared speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce yesterday, Treasury Secretary (and former Chair of the Federal Reserve) Janet Yellen called for businesses to pay more taxes to support more government spending and suggested that wealthy individuals are not paying enough. She also blamed inequality on lack of bargaining power by labor and supported competition from abroad, with few tariffs.

Later today we will get the usual Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications and weekly EIA energy stocks. The most important economic news will come from the Federal Reserve Open Markets Committee meeting (FOMC) minutes.

Markets

The S&P 500 was flat for most of the day, alternating between small gains to small losses, but at the end of the day, the bears won with the index closing down 0.9% with 9 of 11 sectors down for the day. Only Healthcare and Real Estate were in the green, but even then, only marginally at 0.03% and 0.2% respectively. The Nasdaq was the “strongest” of the major indices, with just a 0.6% decline while the Dow fell 0.8%. The VIX rose back over 21. The yields on the 10-year and 30-year edged slightly lower to 1.64% and 2.36% respectively. Gold rose to $1,870 an ounce while WTI dropped to $65.50 after making a new multi-year high yesterday.

The U.S. Treasury announced yesterday that it was postponing a ban on trading shares of companies with alleged links to China’s military. The restrictions were due to take effect on May 27 but will be pushed back to June 11.

Stocks to Watch

With shares of web-hosting company Squarespace (SQSP) set to start trading today through a direct listing rather than a traditional IPO, NYSE set a reference price of $50 per share.

Led by the 23.3% YoY revenue increase, Target (TGT) reported April quarter results that bested expectations on both its top and bottom line. For the quarter, store comp sales rose 18% YoY and digital comp sales rose 50% on top of the 141% increase posted in the year-ago quarter. For the April quarter, digital sales accounted for 18.3% of total company sales. Same-day services (Order Pickup, Drive Up, and Shipt) grew more than 90% led by growth in Drive-Up of 123%. For the current quarter, Target expects mid-to-high single-digit growth in comparable sales. For the balance of 2021, the company expects positive single-digit comparable sales growth.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) issued an update this morning sharing its April operating revenue posted a sequential increase compared with March driven by improvements in leisure passenger traffic and fares. Thus far, Southwest is experiencing improvements in leisure passenger demand and bookings for May and June 2021 travel, with expectations of improving passenger traffic and fares compared with April. Based on current bookings, leisure fare levels in June 2021 are nearing June 2019 levels. The company now expects its Q2 2021 capacity to increase ~87%, year-over-year, and decrease ~16% compared with the second quarter of 2019. This compares with the previous estimation of Q2 2021 capacity to increase ~90%, year-over-year, and decrease ~15% compared with second-quarter 2019.

Lowe’s (LOW) reported better than expected top and bottom-line results for its April quarter led by the 25.9% YoY increase in comp sales. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 24.4% for the first quarter. For its FY22, the company sees revenue ahead of its prior $86 billion target and that compares to the current $87.1 billion consensus.

Shares of online discount retailer in China, Vipshop’s (VIPS) are under pressure this morning after the company reported soft first-quarter revenue despite the number of active customers rising 54% YoY to 45.8 million compared to 29.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Last night, games publisher Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS that was more than 2x estimates on revenue that was 18% higher than forecasts, which was all great. The problem was that management guided for Q1 EPS that was 10% to 20% below estimates and fiscal 2022 revenues 7% to 9% below estimates.

Yesterday Google, parent Alphabet (GOOG), hosted its first developer conference in two years, which was still mostly virtual. No earth-shattering announcements were made but there were some updates to existing products and is working on updates to make collaboration easier within its Workplace products as work-from-anywhere becomes more the norm.

The Blackstone-backed, Swedish vegan oat milk producer Oatly (OTLY) is due to price its IPO today and will be listed on Nasdaq, targeting a valuation of $10 billion, raising up to $1.65 billion.

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled revised bipartisan legislation late Tuesday to approve $52 billion to significantly boost U.S. semiconductor chip production and research over five years. Shares of Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX), and others that serve the semiconductor capital equipment market are likely to trade higher on the news.

STMicroelectronics (STM) announced a transaction in which it will acquire the assets and employees of France-based Cartesiam, a software company that specializes in artificial intelligence development tools enabling machine-learning and inferencing on Arm-based microcontrollers.

After today’s market close, Cisco (CSCO), and L Brands (LB) will be among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Those looking to get a jump on those and other quarterly earnings reports to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

May 20: weekly jobless claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing

May 21: Markit Services, Manufacturing, and Composite PMIs; Existing Home Sales

May 24: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

May 25: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

May 26: Mortgage Applications

May 27: Durable Goods Orders, GDP Price Index, Corporate Profits, weekly Jobless Claims, PCE Prices, Pending Home Sales, Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index

May 28: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 31: US equity markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday

