Daily Markets: Investors Brace for China's Reopening

Today’s Big Picture

While all the major US equity indices slid Friday on renewed concerns over the risks stemming from the coronavirus, they are in positive territory year-to-date with the Nasdaq 100 in the lead, up 7.7%, the Nasdaq Composite up 6.1%, the S&P 500 up 3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 2%. On the other hand, the CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index(VIX) is also up 12.3% since the start of the year.

The stronger US economic data last week boosted the dollar while weaker data hurt the euro, which fell below its November low on Friday after the release of German industrial activity which contracted 3.3% in December, declining in Spain and France as well. We’d share with readers the stronger dollar typically indicates that investors are looking for some safety.

In the coming week, Chinese factories are expected to reopen after the extended Lunar New Year holiday, but many may postpone given that over the weekend the death toll from the coronavirus overtook that of SARS as more than 910 deaths have been reported. Globally more than 40,500 coronavirus cases have been reported, with continued increases in China. The question investors are trying to solve is whether if the rate of growth for the illness is stabilizing. Even if it has, however, the outbreak is still poised to weigh on several industries ranging from retailing, tourism, electronics, and shipping.

As such, we continue to see fresh cuts to global growth expectations for the current quarter. Capital Economics estimates the coronavirus will “will cost the world economy over $280bn in the first quarter of this year. If we’re right, then this will mean that global GDP will not grow in q/q terms for the first time since 2009.”

And there is little question the impact of the virus is weighing on earnings. Following the growing number of company warnings, last Friday FactSet’s latest Earnings Insight report contained the following:

To date, 64% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported actual results for Q4 2019. In terms of earnings, the percentage of companies reporting actual EPS above estimates (71%) is below the five-year average. In aggregate, companies are reporting earnings that are 4.6% above the estimates, which is also below the five-year average. In terms of sales, the percentage of companies (67%) reporting actual sales above estimates is above the five-year average. In aggregate, companies are reporting sales that are 0.7% above estimates, which is below the five-year average.

The report concludes by sharing that this week we have another 65 S&P 500 companies reporting, which means by the time we exit this week 77% of that index's constituents will have reported. One of the things we'll be paying close attention to is the guidance contained in those upcoming reports as well as comments surrounding the expected impact the coronavirus is to have on their business.

Over the last few weeks, EPS expectations for the S&P 500 in the current quarter have fallen but at $39.81 per share they are still above the $38.80 per share recorded in the year-ago quarter. As the remaining 36% of the S&P 500 constituents report their earnings this week and the ensuing ones, we'll continue to monitor the virus's impact on EPS expectations for the current quarter as well as 2020 in full. We'd note the current 2020 EPS forecast for the S&P 500 calls for an 8.2% increase YoY, which is already down from almost 10% at the start of January.

As we watch those developments this week, Tuesday Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to deliver the semiannual testimony before the House and Senate committees. Given the Fed's comment last week that "the effects of the coronavirus in China have presented a new risk to the outlook," we suspect the investors will be watching Powell's comments even more closely than usual. Later in the week, we'll also get readings on inflation from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the January reports for Retail Sales and Industrial Production, the preliminary reading of February Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan.

All of this has led to global equities starting the week off in a mixed mode as it looks for greater clarity. Hopefully there will be more of that had in the coming days.

Data Download

China's consumer inflation rate hit 5.4% in January vs. 4.5% in December and the expected reading of 4.9% for the month. Stripping out more volatile food and energy prices, core inflation rose 1.5%. The increase in the headline inflation figure for the month was spurred higher by food prices that were catapulted higher ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday and soaring pork prices.

The Current Economy Watchers Survey for Japan rose to 41.9 in January, up from 39.7 in December and ahead of the expected 40.5. Meanwhile the Outlook component of the survey widely missed expectations falling to January from December 45.5 reading and the consensus view of 47.1 for January.

January Industrial Production in Italy fell 4.3% YoY in December, marking the steepest decline since December 2018. The decline in 4Q 2019 was 1.4%, the steepest drop since 4Q 2012. For all of 2019, Italian Industrial Production fell by 1.3%.

The White House is expected to unveil President Trump’s election-year budget that includes a plan to extend the 2017 tax cuts through 2035 and forecasts the US economy will grow at an average rate of 3% for the next 15 years. The budget is also expected to propose $4.4 trillion in spending reductions over the next decade, with about half of those cuts coming from social safety net programs but no cuts are proposed to Social Security or Medicare. As folks that dig into the data, this budget should prove rather interesting to dissect to see exactly how the math works.

Stocks to Watch

Restaurant Brands International (QSR), the company behind Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, reported better than expected December quarter EPS with consolidated systems growth of 10% during the quarter. While systems-wide sales growth fell at Tim Hortons, it rose 8.4% at Burger King while Popeye's crushed it coming in at 42.3% for the quarter. The message is don't underestimate the power of a new Chicken Sandwich that can goose sales.

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) crushed December quarter expectations for its top and bottom lines but issued weaker than expected 2020 EPS guidance of $2.95-$3.15 vs. the prior $3.10-$3.30 and the $2.98 consensus. The company also announced it has terminated its merger agreement with popular grooming products company Harry’s Inc.

Chinese smart and electric vehicle company Nio (NIO) delivered 1,598 vehicles in January, down 11.5% YoY due to the extended Chinese New Year holiday.

L Brands (LB) is expected to announce sometimes this week a deal to unload its Victoria's Secret brand to private equity company Sycamore Partners.

Mattel (MAT) closed two factories in Asia and plans to shutter another one in Canada as it keeps looking for ways to cut costs.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Raytheon (RTN) are among more than 70 international aviation companies that have withdrawn from the Singapore Airshow, Asia's largest aerospace and defense conference. Singapore raised its national response to the coronavirus to Orange, its second-highest level and the same one used during the SARS epidemic.

Sony (SNE) and Amazon (AMZN) announced they have both pulled out of the upcoming widely watched tech and mobile-focused Mobile World Congress due to the coronavirus outbreak. In doing so, the two companies join the ranks of LG, ZTE, Nvidia (NVDA) and Ericsson (ERIC).

Shares of International Consolidated Airways (ICAGY) are trading off today on the news British Airways is suspending all flights to Mainland China until March 31, including services to and from Beijing and Shanghai. So far, flights to and from Hong Kong will remain unaffected.

According to a filing registered today, Toyota (TM) has increased its stake in Subaru (FUJHY) to 19.97% from 16.48%. Meanwhile, Volvo Car AB (VOLAF) has issued a press release sharing and Geely Automobile Holdings (GELYF) are considering combining their businesses “to create a strong global group.” The two companies are expected to prepare a proposal for their respective boards.

Apple’s (AAPL) most important contract manufacturer, Foxconn, told its staff at its Shenzhen facility near Hong Kong to delay returning to work after the Chinese Lunar New Year to help halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Friday mattress seller Casper (CSPR) saw its shares lose more than 18%, dropping below its $12 IPO price on its second day of trading as a public company. That IPO price was below the original $18 expected.

Shares of Ericsson (ERIC) and Nokia (NOK) gained 6.4% and 5.2% respectively after Attorney General William Barr suggested that the government should invest in the telecom providers to counter Huawei's dominance in 5G networks.

Norton LifeLock (NLOK) rose 11.9% Friday after reporting better than expected results on both top and bottom-line Thursday after the close.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) fell 11.9% Friday after reporting a miss on both top and bottom line but slightly increased guidance for 2020 fiscal year revenue.

Earnings season fun continues this week with more than 500 companies reporting, including 68 S&P 500 constituents. After today’s market close, here are the earnings reports investors are likely to focus on: Callaway Golf (ELY), Chegg (CHGG), II-VI (IIVI), MercadoLibre (MELI), Rapid7 (RPD), and XPO Logistics (XPO).

Visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page to see more.

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: Clinical-stage oncology company Revolution Medicines (RVMD) targets an IPO of 10 million shares in the range of $14-$16. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar. Dates to mark: Feb. 11-12: Fed Chair Jerome Powell to testify to Congress Feb. 19: European Central Bank rate decision Feb. 24-27: Mobile World Congress March 3: 2020 Presidential Election Super Tuesday March 5-6: OPEC meeting March 12: European Central Bank rate decision March 17-18: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thoughts for the Day

In honor of Valentine’s Day this week:

“Love is like an hourglass, with the heart filling up as the brain empties.” - Jules Renard

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.