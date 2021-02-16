Daily Markets: Investors Brace for Busy Week Amid Deep Freeze Fallout

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in the Asia-Pacific region finished the day's trading mostly higher, led by the 1.9% climb in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the 1.3% move in Japan’s Nikkei. Equity markets in China remained closed for holidays. By mid-day trading equities in Europe were mostly higher and as investors in the U.S. return from the holiday weekend, futures point to further gains ahead today following fresh all-time highs last week.

Helping lead those futures are higher are the upticks in oil and natural gas prices following an unprecedented deep freeze that froze natural gas pipelines, sending electricity prices skyrocketing to record levels, forcing electric grid operators in Texas to cut power to more than 2 million homes. U.S. oil production has dropped by anywhere from 1.5 million to 1.7 million barrels a day, leading crude prices to trade above $60 a barrel for the first time in more than a year. Outside the U.S., Toyota Motor (TM) announced it will suspend its vehicle production on 14 lines at nine plants in Japan due to an earthquake that hit Japan's northeast over the weekend.

We’ll continue to monitor those events over the coming days and the likely impact on the global economy. With the conclusion of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, Washington's focus will return to President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan and the pace of COVID-19 vaccine deployments. House Democrats advanced the portion of their coronavirus relief bill that includes $1,400 direct payments and the House targets passing the larger bill before the end of the month. The government has started shipping coronavirus vaccines to CVS Health (CVS), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR), and others as part of its Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

All that is on tap, plus a busy week of economic data and the continuation of earnings season, with more than 600 earnings reports on deck.

Data Download

International Economy

The Unemployment Rate in France declined to 8% in Q4 of 2020 from an upwardly revised 9.1% in Q3 and below market expectations of 9%.

The Eurozone economy shrank by 0.6% QoQ in the December 2020 quarter, less than the initial -0.7%. That latest reading follows a record 12.4% expansion in the September 2020 quarter and the -11.7% in the June 2020 quarter.

Preliminary estimates showed the number of employed persons in the Eurozone rose 0.3% in the December quarter vs. the 1.0% rise during the September quarter, but above the expected 0.1% increase. On a YoY basis, employment fell 2.0% following a 2.3% in the September quarter, a tad better than the expected 2.2% decline.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Euro Area rose by 11.3 points to 69.6 in February of 2021, the highest in five months amid optimism over coronavirus vaccine rollout. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany edged up by 9.4 points from the previous month to 71.2 in February of 2021, well above market forecasts of 59.6. It is the highest reading since September as markets are optimistic about the future and that the German economy will be back on the growth track within the next six months.

Domestic Economy

A busy economic data week begins later today with the February reading for the Empire State Manufacturing Index, the Weekly Redbook retail data and the December Net Long-term TIC Flows data.

Stocks to Watch

CVS Health (CVS) reported better than expected top and bottom-line results for its December quarter and guided 2021 EPS in the range of $7.39-7.55 vs. the $7.54 consensus. Total revenue for the December quarter rose 4.0% YoY primarily driven by growth in the Health Care Benefits and Retail/LTC segments. For 2021, CVS sees full-year 2021 cash flow from operations in the range of $12.0 billion to $12.5 billion.

Advance Auto (AAP) reported December quarter EPS of $1.87, missing the $1.7 consensus despite revenue for the quarter rising 12% YoY to $2.37 billion, matching the consensus forecast. Comparable store sales growth for the was 4.7% and the company shared that "Through the first four weeks of 2021, we are growing comparable-store sales low double digits with strength across both DIY omnichannel and professional.” Advance Auto issued in-line guidance for 2021 with comps of +1-3%.

Yandex NV (YNDX) reported December quarter revenue that rose 38.5% YoY to $71.6 billion topping the $70.44 billion consensus. Paid clicks on Yandex's and its partners' websites increased 14% YoY as the company continued to prioritize conversions for our advertising clients. The company sees its 2021 revenue in the range of RUB 305-320 billion vs. the 322.42 billion consensus.

According to the Financial Times, China is exploring whether it can hurt U.S. defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin (LMT), Boeing (BA), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), and Northrop Grumman (NOC) by limiting the export of rare earth minerals. The Pentagon recently signed contracts with American and Australian miners to boost their onshore refining capacity, awarding contracts to MP Materials (MP) and Lynas Rare Earths (LYSCF).

Southwest Air (LUV) reported its January operating revenue fell 66% YoY with leisure passenger demand and operating revenues performed in-line with its expectations. The company shared it recently experienced an improvement in leisure passenger demand and bookings in February 2021, compared with previous estimations, and expects a sequential improvement in YoY operating revenues from February to March 2021. Business travel demand and bookings remain depressed. Southwest has scheduled Boeing’s 737 MAX to return to revenue service on March 11.

Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) reported a 64.4% YoY decline in passenger traffic in January to 2.554 million, a slight sequential improvement from 68.8% in December and 77.1% in November.

IMAX (IMAX) reported its best-ever opening weekend for the Chinese New Year holiday, grossing $25 million through February 14 as the country kicked off its pinnacle box office period. Despite a continued capacity limitation of at least 75% across China, IMAX grew opening weekend box office a whopping 45% over its record-breaking 2019.

General Motors (GM) unveiled a new Chevy Bolt Electric Utility Vehicle (EUV) alongside its newly redesigned Chevy Bolt Electric Vehicle.

Jaguar Land Rover, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors (TTM), aims to become a net-zero carbon business by 2039.

According to a regulatory filing, Ford Motor (F) exited its stake in Velodyne Lidar (VLDR).

Reports suggest China's ByteDance has shelved a plan to sell TikTok's U.S. operations to a group led by Oracle (ORCL) and Walmart (WMT) after former President Donald Trump left office.

Verizon (VZ) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire incubed IT, the creator of a software platform providing autonomous navigation tools to administer, manage and optimize mixed fleets of robots in industrial settings.

EU antitrust regulators are expected to grant conditional clearance to German health group Siemens Healthineers’ (SMMNY) $16.4-billion bid for U.S. peer Varian Medical Systems (VAR).

Kroger Health, the health care division of Kroger (KR) plans to offer the first smartphone-enabled, at-home Gauss COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit, expanding its existing portfolio of COVID-19 testing solutions.

France’s finance ministry and fraud watchdog shared Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google Ireland and Google France have agreed to pay a 1.1 million euros fine after a probe found that Google’s hotel rankings could be misleading for consumers.

According to NPD Group, overall videogame sales jumped 42% YoY in January to hit $4.71 billion. This follows record months of $7.7 billion and $7 billion in December and November, respectively.

After today’s market close, Agilent (A), Avis Budget (CAR), Crisper Therapeutics (CRSP), Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), Lending Club (LC), and a few dozen other companies will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

February 17: Retail Sales, PPI, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, Manufacturing Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, FOMC Minutes, weekly API Crude Stock

February 18: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, weekly Jobless Claims, Import and Export Prices, EIA energy stocks

February 19: Markit Manufacturing and Service PMI (flash), Existing Home Sales, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig report

February 22: Chicago Fed National Activity, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

February 23: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices, CB Consumer Confidence, weekly API Crude Oil Stocks

February 24: New Home Sales, weekly EIA Energy Stocks

February 25: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

February 26: Personal Income & Spending, Goods Trade Balance, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“Be the type of person that leaves a mark, not a scar.” ~ Unknown

Disclosures

Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Verizon (VZ), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Walmart (WMT) are constituents of Tematica Research's Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index.

