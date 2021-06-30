Daily Markets: Investors Brace for ADP’s Jobs Data as the Delta Variant Continues to Spread

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia finished the day mixed with China’s Shanghai Composite and South Korea’s Kospi closing up 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, while the Hong Kong Hang Seng slumped 0.6% and Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.1% lower. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were down across the board on renewed concerns over the Covid-19 Delta variant, and U.S. futures point to a down market open later this morning.

Before U.S. equity markets open, investors will receive June ADP Employment Change Report, which is expected to show 400k jobs being added during the month vs. 978k created in May. Given a growing number of comments from companies over the inability to find or hire qualified workers, as well as those about supply chain constraints, the ADP data is likely to shape how U.S. equity markets open today’s trading, and how it will most likely finish June, as well as Q2 2021. Later this week, additional June data for the ISM Manufacturing Index and monthly Employment Report will shed more light on June job creation and potential progress on the supply chain front.

Data Download

International Economy

Industrial Production in South Korea for May accelerated to 15.6% YoY from 12.6% in April, but fell shy of the expected increase to 16.1%. Retail sales slowed to 3.1% YoY from 8.7% in April. Manufacturing Production increased 16% YoY, up from April’s 13.2% pace.

In Japan, Industrial Production in May rose 22% YoY, up from April’s 15.8% pace.

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI fell to 50.9 in June from 51.0 in May, just slightly above the expected 50.8. Non-Manufacturing PMI dropped to 53.5 from 55.2. Recall that anything above 50 is expansionary, so these aren’t indicative of robust growth.

Today brought a slew of inflation data points from across the pond:

France’s inflation rate for June ticked up to 1.5% YoY from 1.4%, matching the consensus forecast.

France’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for May rose 7.2% in May, up from April’s 6.7% YoY increase.

Italy’s inflation rate in June held steady with May’s 1.3% YoY increase, coming in a tad cooler than the expected +1.4%.

Italy’s PPI for May jumped to 8.0% YoY, up from April’s upwardly revised reading of +6.8%.

The inflation rate in the Eurozone inched lower to 1.9% YoY in June from 2.0% in May, matching the consensus forecast. The core inflation rate also ticked lower to +0.9% YoY from +1.0% in May, also matching the consensus forecast.

The bottom line on inflation is that we aren’t seeing material pressures internationally, and with how interwoven the U.S. economy is with the global economy, these low rates provide additional confidence that high inflation is not imminent.

Ireland has now extended Europe’s longest-running ban on indoor dining and drinking. Bet you didn’t see that one coming. Indoor hospitality was due to reopen from July 5, but the government announced that it will take at least three more weeks to work out a plan that will allow fully vaccinated people to eat and drink indoors.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday saw an impressive reading on consumer sentiment with the fifth consecutive increase to 127.3 in June from 120 in May, besting expectations for a decline to 119. This is the highest reading since February 2020, right before the lockdowns began. Home buying confidence has understandably weakened considerably over the past few months, but still remains relatively high. Car purchasing confidence has also fallen and is now down to where it was in 2009.

The Case-Shiller home price index for April was a record increase in prices with the national index rising 21.4% annualized following a 20.5% annualized increase in March. That is well above the best months during the subprime housing bubble, and at 14.6% YoY in April, it is the fastest pace in more than thirty years. The 20-city composite rose 1.6% MoM and 14.9% YoY. Since last June, the whole country has experienced double-digit increases in prices, with San Diego, Seattle and Phoenix the biggest gainers, up 24.5%, 23.8% and 22.4%, respectively, at an annualized pace over the 10 months through April. Chicago, Atlanta and Minneapolis are all at the bottom of the range, up 10.8%, 12.3% and 12.6%, respectively.

Before U.S. equity markets open, the June ADP Employment Change Report will be published. Soon after that market begins trading, we’ll get the June Chicago PMI report, and we’ll be watching to see if data from that regional Fed bank joins its siblings with a MoM downtick. Other data out today includes the usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications, May Pending Home Sales report and the weekly EIA Energy Stocks report.

Markets

Yep, they did it again! Yesterday, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at, you guessed it, new record highs, with the S&P 500 touching the 4,300 level for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed fractionally higher, while the Russell 2000 fell 0.6%. The S&P 500 Information Tech index is now well into extreme overbought levels, 2.2 standard deviations above its 50-day moving average. While it has previously been able to move even further above its 50-day, that’s an extreme move.

With the close of today’s trading, we’ll finish up Q2 2021 as well. Ahead of what’s to come today, here’s how the major U.S. equity indices stack up so far in 2021:

Russell 2000 +16.9%

S&P 500 +14.3%

Nasdaq Composite +12.7%

Dow Jones Industrial Average +12.0%

Bitcoin (BTC) fell below 36,000, down more than 43% from its latest high. Ethereum (ETH) fell below $2,200, down nearly 50% from its high, with Ripple (XRP) down around 62%, along with Dogecoin (DOGE).

Stocks to Watch

Before today’s market open, investors will dig into the latest quarterly results from Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Constellation Brands (STZ), and General Mills (GIS).

United Airlines (UAL) placed its biggest order ever, consisting of 200 Boeing (BA) 737 Maxes and 70 Airbus (EADSF) A321neos.

Walmart (WMT) and cash back rewards platform Ibotta announced a strategic agreement to create and launch a new digital offers program on Walmart.com and the Walmart app. Walmart also announced it will launch a private-label version of insulin and targets a price point of $73 a vial, which would make it cheaper than many alternatives.

Cybersecurity software company SentinelOne (S) priced its IPO at $35 per share, well above the expected $31 to $32 target range.

Xometry Inc (XMTR), an AI-driven marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, priced its IPO at $44 per share vs. the targeted price range of $38 to $42.

LegalZoom.com (LZ) priced its IPO at $28 per share, ahead of the targeted $24 to $27 range.

After today’s market close, Micron (MU) will report its latest quarterly results. Those looking to get a jump on that report and others to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

July 1: Weekly jobless claims, Markit Manufacturing PMI (final), Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing PMI

July 2: Balance of Trade, Nonfarm Payrolls, Factory Orders

July 6: Markit Services PMI (final), ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism

July 7: JOLTs Job Opening Report, FOMC Minutes, API Crude Oil stocks

July 8: Weekly jobless claims, EIA Energy stocks

July 9: Wholesale Inventories

July 13: Inflation, Monthly Federal Budget statement, API Crude Oil stocks

July 14: Producer Price Index, EIA Crude Oil stocks

July 15: Weekly jobless claims, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, Import & Export Prices

July 16: Retail Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Business Inventories, Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment

July 19: NAHB Housing Market Index

July 20: Building Permits, Housing Starts, API Crude Oil stocks

July 21: EIA Energy stocks

July 22: Weekly jobless claims, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Existing Home Sales

July 23: Markit Manufacturing PMI (flash), Markit Services PMI (flash)

Thought for the Day

“Difficulty is what wakes up the genius.” - Nassim Nicholas Taleb

Disclosures

Walmart (WMT) is a constituent of the Tematica Research Dividend All-Stars Index

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.