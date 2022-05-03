Daily Markets: Investors Await Fed Policy Change

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down except for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which eked out a 0.06% gain. Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.26%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries dropped 0.47% and Taiwan’s TAIEX declined 0.56%. Chinese markets remain closed through tomorrow for the May Day celebrations, while Japan celebrates Constitution Day. India’s markets are closed to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long Islamic holiday of Ramadan.

By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a soft market open later this morning as the pace of March quarter earnings intensifies. As those results are digested, which include a fresh reminder of the uncertain global macro environment, today’s inflation data out of the Eurozone comes as the Fed kicks off its latest monetary policy meeting today. With that meeting concluding tomorrow and the Fed all but certain to hike interest rates in an effort to combat inflation, stocks could remain volatile today as investors prepare for exactly what the Fed’s policy statement will reveal. While some investors have been puzzled about the past few years of gravity-defying momentum, our view is that tomorrow will be the official start of the regime change back to fundamentals -- specifically earnings and free cash flow generation -- being what matters most for stock valuations.

Data Download

International Economy

The UK announced final April Manufacturing PMI at 55.8, which followed the broader EU trend of the final print coming in slightly stronger than the preliminary figure of 55.3.

March Eurozone YoY Producer Prices (PPI) continued to push decade-long highs higher, coming in at 36.8% eclipsing both the estimates of 36.4% and the previous 31.5% print. Once again, higher energy input costs due to the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine are largely responsible. Data from Eurostat finds the Eurozone Unemployment Rate fell to 6.8% in March from $6.9% the prior month but missed the expected reading of 6.7% for the month.

The Financial Times reports Germany has warned that EU consumers should brace for a big economic hit and higher energy prices as Berlin said it was willing to back an embargo of Russian oil to punish Moscow for its war on Ukraine.

Domestic Economy

Soon after U.S. equities begin trading, the March data for Factory Orders and the JOLTS Job Openings will be reported. Factory orders for the month ex-transportation equipment are expected to rise to 0.9% MoM from February’s 0.4% increase. For the JOLTS data, Job Openings are expected to be little changed at 11.27 million in March vs. 11.266 million the prior month with the same being said for Job Quits that are expected to come in at 4.36 million for March.

Markets

While the stock market initially started May much the way it ended April, the last 75 minutes of trading turned the market around leading the S&P 500 to close the day 0.6% higher even as the 10-yr Treasury yield reached 3.00% for the first time since December 2018. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.6%, the Russell 2000 rebounded 1.0%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%. From a sector perspective, information technology, communication services, consumer discretionary, and energy sector led the market higher while real estate, consumer staples, utilities, health care), and materials were the weaker performing ones. Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -9.0%

S&P 500: -12.8%

Nasdaq Composite: -19.9%

Russell 2000: -16.1%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -19.5%

Ether (ETH-USD): -24.9%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, AGCO (AGCO), CNH Industrial (CNHI), Cummins (CMI), DuPont (DD), Estee Lauder (EL), Henry Schein (HSIC), Hilton (HLT), Martin Marietta (MLM), Molson Coors Brewing (TAP), Pfizer (PFE), and Radware (RDWR) are expected to report their quarterly results.

March quarter results at NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) topped top and bottom line expectations, and the company issued upside guidance with revenue of $3.175-$3.375 billion vs. the $3.15 billion consensus. On a YoY basis, NXP’s March revenue rose 22.2% led by 27% jump at its Automotive segment as well as the 19%, 16%, and 18% increases at its Industrial, Mobile, and Communications & Other segments, respectively.

While Logitech International (LOGI) delivered better than expected March quarter EPS, it eked out a modest revenue gain of $1.23 billion vs. the $1.22 billion consensus despite revenue for the quarter falling 19.9% YoY. Citing the removal of annual sales and profits from Ukraine and Russia, the company reduced its constant currency sales forecast growth to 2%-4% vs. its prior guidance of mid single digits.

March quarter revenue at Expedia (EXPE) rose 80% YoY to $2.25 billion with total gross bookings up 58% YoY to $24.4 billion. By segment, revenue was up 78% at lodging, 50% for air, and 88% for advertising/media. As a percentage of total revenue for the quarter, lodging came in at 72%, advertising and media accounted for 7%, air accounted for 3%, and all other revenues accounted for the remaining 18%.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours (DD) are down in pre-market even though March quarter results topped expectations. The catalyst behind the move lower in the shares is weaker than expected guidance for the current quarter. "While underlying demand continues to remain solid and our teams have demonstrated the ability to execute in these unprecedented circumstances, we anticipate key external uncertainties in the macro environment, namely COVID-related shutdowns in China, will further tighten supply chains resulting in slower volume growth and sequential margin contraction in the second quarter 2022."

IPOs

Investors looking to gauge the health of the IPO market will want to keep watch on the Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) offering this week that is expected to price between $21-$24 per share. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Airbnb (ABNB), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Camping World (CWH), Cirrus Logic (CRUS), Denny’s (DEN), Herbalife Nutrition (HLF), Lyft (LYFT), Match Group (MTCH), OneSpan (OSPN), Skyworks (SWKS), Starbucks (SBUX), and Yum China (YUMC) are slated to report their latest quarterly results. Investors should remain on watch for companies that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, May 4

Eurozone: S&P Global Service PMI (Final) – April

Eurozone: Retail Sales - March

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Report – April

US: S&P Global Services PMI (Final) – April

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – April

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Federal Reserve FOMC Meeting Announcement

Thursday, May 5

China: Markit/Caixin Services PMI – April

Germany: Manufacturing Orders & Turnover – March

UK: CIPS Services PMI (Final) – April

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Announcement

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Unit Labor Costs & Productivity – 1Q 2022

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, May 6

Japan: CPI Tokyo - April

US: Employment Report – April

US: Consumer Credit – March

Thought for the Day

