Daily Markets: Investors Await Earnings, President-Elect Biden's Stimulus Plan

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished the day’s trading on a mixed note and by mid-day trading, European equities were also mixed. By comparison, U.S. futures point to a positive open later today following yesterday’s sell-off. The next few days are likely to see tempered enthusiasm in the market as investors digest positive corporate earnings news and more details on President-elect’s stimulus plan come Thursday vs. the continued impact of the coronavirus, impeachment proceedings against President Trump, and the FBI’s warning that protests in state capitals could begin on January 16, at the U.S. Capitol on January 17, and continue through Inauguration Day on January 20. With major market U.S. equity indices trading near all-time highs, it would not take much to spook investors in the near-term even as they increasingly focus on the post-pandemic world.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Shares of T2 Biosystems (TTOO) soared in after-market trading last night after the company shared that its T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel is capable of detecting multiple variants of the COVID-19 virus most recently identified in the UK, South Africa, and the U.S.

According to data from Johns Hopkins, there are 22.6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. and 376,051 lives have been lost to Covid-19 with the 2-week trend in deaths up 47.2%. According to the CDC, a total of 25.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been distributed and 8.987 million people have been given the first vaccine dose.

Worldwide, more than 90.2 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and nearly 2 million people have lost their lives to Covid-19. The UK is rushing to speed up its vaccination program, as health advisors warn that the situation may get significantly worse before it gets better. A leading epidemiologist and government advisor, Arnaud Fontanet, is warning that France should consider closing its borders to the UK and Ireland to slow the spread of the new variant. Japan has found the new variant in four travelers from Brazil that also includes a mutation seen in South Africa that may allow the virus to fight antibodies more effectively.

International Economy

Retail Sales in Italy fell 8.1% YoY in November and followed downwardly revised 2.8% in October.

Industrial Production in India fell 1.9% YoY in November from 3.6% in October and the expected contraction of 0.4% YoY.

Domestic Economy

The big news for the U.S. yesterday was the introduction of articles of impeachment in the House, charging President Trump with inciting an insurrection, with plans to vote on the measure Wednesday. Vice President Pence has indicated he’d reject demands to immediately oust Trump through the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. The House is also reportedly planning to pass a resolution calling on Vice President Pence and the President’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the President from office. With Biden replacing Trump in all of 8 days, markets remain uninterested.

The NFIB Business Optimism Index decreased to 95.90 points in December from 101.40 points in November and 104.0 in September and October.

Later today we will get the JOLTs report, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism index then late this evening the weekly API Crude Oil Stock Change data.

Markets

U.S. equity markets were under pressure yesterday, when we saw the Nasdaq 100 drop 1.6%, the S&P 500 0.7%, and the Dow 0.3%, while the Russell 2000 closed just slightly in the red. After having been the S&P 500’s strongest performer, yesterday Tesla (TSLA) was its worst performer, falling 7.8% for its first decline in the past 12 trading sessions. Bitcoin took it on the chin yesterday falling 15%, after having risen over $41,000 last week. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury rose to a new 10-month high of 1.14%. Gold rose to $1,845 an ounce and the VIX rose 11.7%.

Stocks to Watch

Agilent Technologies (A) shared its outlook for Q1 2021 has improved it last provided guidance on Nov. 23 given broad-based growth across all three of its business units. The company now sees revenue growth for the quarter to be in the “high single digits.”

Google (GOOGL) is facing a $2 billion antitrust lawsuit brought on by YouTube's rival Rumble, which claims that the company has been "unfairly rigging" search algorithms to drive more traffic to YouTube. According to court filings, Google search page result for online videos lists links to the YouTube site as the first search results, even if the search specified Rumble.

Becton Dickinson (BDX) issued upside guidance for its December quarter that includes revenue of $5.3 billion, well above the $4.68 billion consensus. Company revenue benefitted from “strong demand for our COVID-19 diagnostic tests” and better-than-expected performance across all three segments as practitioners worked through their patient backlog during the quarter.

At CES 2021, Intel (INTC) introduced its 11th Gen Intel vPro platform for the business market and demonstrated next-generation desktop technology for gamers and enthusiasts coming to market with the 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors Rocket Lake-S and Alder Lake.

Lands' End (LE) now sees January quarter EPS of $0.54-0.58 vs. the $0.45 consensus and the company’s prior guidance of $0.41-0.53. The company also shared it sees revenue of $1.9-$2.1 billion over the next three years, which presumes organic growth in both its US and international eCommerce businesses as well as an extended recovery in its Outfitters business post-pandemic.

Based on improving digital momentum in its business Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) lifted its net sales expectations for its January quarter to -5% to -7% vs. the prior guidance of down 5% to 10%.

Walmart (WMT) announced the creation of a new fintech startup designed to develop and offer innovative and affordable financial solutions. The new company, which will be majority-owned by Walmart, is a strategic partnership with fintech investment firm Ribbit Capital.

Netflix (NFLX) inked a multi-year agreement with Kevin Hart, making it the exclusive home for four feature films starring and produced by the comedian-actor.

At the 39th Annual JP Morgan (JPM) Healthcare Conference, Teladoc Health (TDOC) raised its 2020 revenue guidance to the range of $1.091-$1.093 billion from $1.005-$1.015 billion due to surging demand for its virtual care solutions. The telehealth company also updated its full-year visit volume to 10.6 million vs. 4.1 million visits in 2019. At the same conference, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) announced it expects $6.0-$6.1 billion in revenue for 2020, ~46.5% growth year over year.

AMN Healthcare (AMN) issued upside guidance for its December quarter with revenue of $623-628 million vs. the $584.4 million consensus and vs prior guidance due to strong demand across all of its reportable segments, with particular strength in Nurse and Allied Solutions. The company also expects its operating margin and adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter will be at the high end of its previously provided guidance ranges of 7.6-8.1% and 13.3-13.8%, respectively.

IBM (IBM) acquired 7Summits, a Salesforce (CRM) consultancy with more than a decade of delivering transformative digital experiences across industries.

According to Fairview Research’s IFI Claims Patent Services, IBM received the most patents in machine learning and quantum computers over the last five years, while Ford Motor (F) was the most active in areas of vehicle navigation and control systems.

After today’s market close, KB Home (KBH) is expected to report its quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on that report and other such ones to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

January 13: Inflation Rate, EIA energy stocks, Monthly Budget Statement

January 14: Import Prices, Jobless claims, Export & Import Prices,

January 15: Retail Sales, PPI, Empire State Manufacturing, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

January 19 Overall Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Net Long-term TIC flows

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President, NAHB Housing Marking Index, API Crude Oil Stocks

January 21: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Philly Fed Manufacturing, Weekly Jobless Claims

January 22: Markit Manufacturing and Services Flash PMIs, Existing Home Sales, Energy stocks

January 25: Chicago Fed National Activity, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

January 26: FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

January 27: FOMC rate decision, MBA Mortgage applications, Durable Goods

January 28: Retail Inventories, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, GDP, Leading Index, New Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing

January 29: Personal Income and Spending, Employment Cost Index, PCE Deflator, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

"The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existence. One cannot help but be in awe when he contemplates the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvelous structure of reality. It is enough if one tries merely to comprehend a little of this mystery each day." —Albert Einstein, interview with Life magazine, 1955

Disclosures

