Daily Markets: Investors Aren't Laughing on This April Fool's Day

As we close the books on the March quarter and kick off April, global equity markets are starting off on a sour note. The March data begins to reveal the economic damage from the virus as a dire warning is given to the US as its case count continues to rise unchecked. Yesterday 73,525 new confirmed cases were reported worldwide, the largest daily growth since the pandemic began. Last night members of the White House coronavirus task force reported that total US deaths from the coronavirus could hit 100,000-240,000, with the daily number of deaths expected to peak in two weeks.

President Trump shared Americans should brace for "very, very painful two weeks," and our view is you know it's going to be bad when the nation's cheerleaders-in-chief is taking a pessimistic note. The US will have over 200,000 confirmed cases by the end of today and likely around 5,000 deaths.

Markets in Asia closed mostly in the red today with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 4.5% after some grim data reports this morning, more on that below. China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.6%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed down 2.2%, and South Korea's Kospi lost 3.9%. Only Australia's ASX 200 closed up on the day, gaining 3.9%.

European markets were all deeply in the red by midday trading today with the pan-European Stoxx 600 down 3.2%, Germany's DAX down 3.6%, the UK's FTSE down 3.6%, France's CAC down 4.1%, and Italy's FTSE MIB down 1.8%. As we finish up today's Daily Markets note, US equity futures point to a drop of around 3% at the open.

You might want to grab your favorite blanket, some mac 'n cheese comfort food, or get someone to hug you before reading this next section. It isn't pretty.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to escalate globally, hitting more than 862,00 cases and 43,000 deaths. The US, which has the highest confirmed case count, is near 190,000 cases as of this morning, with 50% of those in New York and New Jersey. Yesterday the US reported the most deaths by country. Deaths in the US have gone over 4,000, well above China's reported 3,312.

For those who were thinking warmer weather would eliminate the threat, the 1,926 cases in Miami-Dade Florida, where the weather has been in the 70s and 80s, put the kibosh on that theory. Signs for optimism continue to come out of Italy, the European epicenter, where the net new case count continues to drop significantly. Spain is also seeing new cases appearing to level out, not declining yet, but no longer accelerating as it becomes the third country with over 100,000 cases.

US equity markets closed lower yesterday, finishing off the weakest first-quarter loss in the history of the S&P 500 and the most volatile March on record. The Dow lost 23.2% over the quarter, its worst first quarter in its 135-year existence, and the biggest loss of any quarter since the fourth quarter of 1987. Despite the recent rally, only 3.96% of stocks in the S&P 500 are above their 50-day moving averages, and yesterday marked the 15th consecutive day with less than 5% of S&P 500 stocks above their 50-day.

If this goes on for three more days, it will be the longest period since at least 1990, breaking the 2008 record of 17 days. The worst performing sector in the US was Energy, which fell 51.6%, its largest decline ever with WTI Oil dropping 66.5%, again its largest quarterly decline ever. Tech was the best performing sector, losing only 12.3%, its biggest drop since 4Q of 2018. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) rose 314%, its largest gain ever.

What a quarter for the record books.

European stocks posted their worst quarter since 2002 as the pan-European Stoxx 600 lost 23.0%. Spain's IBEX 35 fared the worst of all the European indices, dropping 28.9% while Italy's FTSE MIB had its worst quarter ever, declining 27.5%.

Yesterday the Federal Reserve announced yet another new liquidity program, the Foreign and International Monetary Authorities (FIMA) repo facility. This will allow eligible national central banks to obtain US dollar liquidity for collateral. The intent here is to give foreign central banks the ability to supply dollars to their domestic economy without having to sell dollar-denominated assets - hello asset price support!

China's Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for March came in at 50.1, beating expectations for 45.5 after February's sharpest decline on record to 40.3. Anything over 50 is expansionary, so this is a surprise given the fun we've all been enjoying with this global pandemic.

Japan's Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for March fell to 44.2 from 47.8, slightly worse than the expected drop to 44.8. Japan's Tankan Manufacturing report for the first quarter saw sentiment for Large Manufacturers drop to a 7-year low of -8.0 from the previous 0.0 and beating expectations for a decline to -10.0. Sentiment for Small Manufacturers fell to -15.0 from -9.0, also beating expectations for a decline to -17.0. This was the fourth consecutive quarter of sub-zero data, each more negative than the prior.

The Tankan Non-Manufacturing PMI for large companies decreased to 8.0 from 20.0, again beating expectations for a decline to 6.0. The outlook for Non-Manufacturing dropped to -1.0 from 18.0, worse than the expected drop to 2.0. The Outlook for Large Manufacturing dropped to -11.0 from 0.0, also better than the expected decline to -14.0. Finally Tankan Large All Industry Capex in Q1 grew by 1.8%, down from the prior 6.8%, but better than the expected 1.1% contraction.

South Korea saw its exports in March decline by 0.2% YoY from the prior 4.5% increase and falling below expectations for 1.5% growth. Imports fell by 0.3% YoY, down from the prior 1.4% and well below the expected 1.3% increase. The nation's Markit Manufacturing PMI for March dropped to 44.2 from 48.7. As a good barometer for world trade, South Korea's data is painting a grim picture.

The IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI for March fell to 44.5 from 49.2 in February and March's Flash reading of 44.8, registering the lowest reading in 92 months. Breaking in down, the woes in Italy and the Eurozone that we've been sharing most days bled across the March manufacturing PMI data:

Italy dropped to a record low of 40.3 in March, down from 48.7 and slightly below expectations for 40.5. Production contracted at the sharpest rate in the nearly 23 years of data collection.

France fell to 43.2, an 86-month low, from 49.8 in February. This was the sharpest contraction since January 2013.

Germany dropped to 45.4 in March, the 15th consecutive month of factory activity contraction with both output and new orders falling the most since April 2009.

Spain registered an 83-month low at 45.7, beating expectations for 44 while seeing the biggest contraction in factory activity since April 2013. Average lead times for the delivery of inputs deteriorated at the quickest pace in the 22 years of data collection.

Ireland's AIB Manufacturing PMI dropped to 45.1 in March from the prior 51.2. This was the first contraction in three months and the steepest since August of 2009. Output, new orders, and exports fell at the fastest rate since the first half of 2009, while sentiment was negative for the first time since the data series began in 2012.

As terrible as those figures appear, your authors agree with Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, when he said , "Even the slide in the PMI to a seven-and-a-half- year low masks the severity of the slump in manufacturing as it includes a measure of supply chain delays, which boosted the index. Supply delays are normally seen as a sign of rising demand, but at the moment, near-record delays are an indication of global supply chains being decimated by factory closures around the world."

Despite the recent drop in its new coronavirus case count, earlier today Italy's Economy Minister Roberto Gualtier commented on the business lobby's forecast of a 6% fall in GDP this year due to the pandemic is realistic. So far, Italy has been the canary in the coalmine, but your authors have their fingers crossed the economic toll of the virus isn't as severe in other countries. Talk about needing a miracle.

In the US yesterday, the MNI Chicago Business Barometer for the US fell by 1.2 to 47.8 in March, the 9th consecutive month of contractions, but better than expectations for a drop to 40. Not great, but we'll take a better-than-expected data point these days as fantastic news. Yesterday saw a similar beat from the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for March, which fell to 120 from 132.6 but beat expectations for a fall to 110. That's a 32-month low, and the cut-off date is March 19, before the major job cuts kicked in.

This morning we learned that mortgage applications to purchase a home fell 11% last week, 24% compared to last year. Conversely, refinance volumes were 168% higher than this time last year and made up 75.9% of all applications, up from 69.3% last week.

Later today in the US we'll get several pieces of March data including the ADP Employment report (which should be a doozy), IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI and the ISM Manufacturing report and vehicle sales as well as February Construction Spending.

To provide flexibility for businesses that have been negatively affected by COVID-19, the Treasury Department is delaying tax payment due dates for wine, beer, distilled spirits, tobacco products, firearms, and ammunition excise taxes. This should give a reprieve to companies including:

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD)

Molson Coors (TAP)

Constellation Brands (STZ)

Altria (MO)

Diageo plc (DEO)

Sturm, Ruger & Co. (RGR)

American Outdoor Brands (AOBC)

Gaming stocks such as MGM Resorts (MGM), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), and Melco Resorts (MLCO) will have to contend with the March gaming revenue reported for Macau that fell 79.7% YoY -- as many a roller in Vegas would say, craps!

American Airlines (AAL) is reportedly planning to apply for up to $12 billion in government assistance, which would allow the company to avoid involuntary layoffs or pay cuts in the next six months. JetBlue Airways (JBLU) announced it will reduce daily flights in and out of the four New York City-area airports by as much as 80% in April as part of a wider schedule cut that will reduce its overall schedule to about 300 flights from around 1,000.

The cruise line operator Carnival (CCL) announced that it is suspending dividend payments and stock repurchases. While the company states that it cannot currently estimate the impact of the pandemic on its business, it expects to see a net loss in fiscal 2020.

Yum Brands (YUM) recently issued $600 million in junk-rated debt to be used for general corporate purposes at a yield of 7.75%, well above the 4.75% the company paid for its December 2019 debt issuance.

Foot Locker (FL) announced all of its stores in North America, Europe and Malaysia will remain closed subject to national, state, and local guidance related to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. The Children's Place (PLCE) announced it will extend its store closures, is unable to predict the timing of re-openings, and shared it is evaluating its option on roughly 600 store lease events coming due over the coming 12 months. Williams-Sonoma (WSM) has extended its store closures by two weeks. Citi Trends (CTRN) also announced it will extend its store closures as well as furlough 40% of its corporate staff. G-III Apparel (GIII) announced it is furloughing 60% of its wholesale operations employees and decreasing 80% of its retail employees through furloughs.

Blackberry (BB) reported better than expected quarterly results last night but shared it will not provide forward guidance, and it expects its near-term revenue to be impacted by "headwinds to global auto production and sales."

The following have withdrew their 2020 guidance:

Xylem (XYL)

Tanger Factory (SKT)

RPT Realty (RPT)

Comtech Telecom (CMTL)

Oceaneering International (OII)

Teck Resources (TECK)

Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB)

Citigroup (C) has postponed its May 13 Investor Day.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) will pay its upcoming June 1 $0.71 per share dividend but will then reduce future quarterly dividends to $0.25 per share. Barlcays plc (BCS) announced it will not make any ordinary dividend payments in 2020 as did other UK banks, including HSBC Holdings (HSBC), Lloyds Banking Group (LYG), the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), and Standard Chartered (SCBFF). The Board at Caledonia Mining (CMCL) has deferred the approval of its upcoming dividend.

Xerox (XRX) has formally withdrawn its tender offer to acquire HP Inc. (HPQ) and will no longer seek to nominate candidates to HP's Board of Directors.

Howmet Aerospace (HWM) begins trading today on the NYSE following its separation from Arconic (ARNC).

S&P Dow Jones is making some index adjustments effective April 3 with Otis World (OTIS) and Carrier Global (CARR) being added to the S&P 500 replacing Raytheon (RTN) and Macy's (M). On April 6, American Tower (AMT) will replace Raytheon in the S&P 100 constituent, and Macy's (M) takes the spot occupied by KLX Energy Services (KLXE) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

It seems a once in a lifetime pandemic calls for a once in a lifetime sporting event to help drive relief efforts. CNBC reports Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will face off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a golf match organized by AT&T (T) and the PGA Tour. Details TBD as negotiations are reportedly still underway.

After US equity markets close today, investors will be eyeing quarterly results and guidance from branded apparel company PVH (PH). Readers looking to get the lowdown on those reports and others to be had this week should visit Nasdaq's earnings calendar page .

Upcoming IPOs: For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.

Dates to mark: April 7: JOLTS report April 8: FOMC Minutes April 10: US equity markets closed for Good Friday April 14: NFIB Small Business report April 15: Retail Sales report April 17: Options Expiration April 24: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report April 28: Wholesale and Retail Inventories April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 29: Q1 GDP (first estimate) April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 1: Vehicle Sales May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



While many might be tiring of lockdowns, we thought we'd share this thought.

"Home is where the heart can laugh without shyness. Home is where the heart's tears can dry at their own pace." - Vernon Baker

Our wish for everyone today is to have more laughter than tears.

