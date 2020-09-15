Daily Markets: Investors Anticipating Apple's (AAPL) 'Time Flies' Event

Today’s Big Picture

After Monday’s Merger Mania, today, investor focus is more on public policy as we wait to hear the comments coming out of the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee meeting later this week, and Capitol Hill is running out of time to pass more stimulus before the election.

Equities in Asia finished today’s trading mostly higher, led by the 0.7% gain in both India’s Sensex and South Korea’s Kospi, while Japan’s Nikkei finished 0.4% lower following economic data pointing to a continued rebound in China’s economy. European equities were higher across the board by mid-day trading, led in part by improving economic sentiment despite continuing Brexit tensions that escalated after the UK House of Commons passed the Internal Market Bill, sending it to the next stage in the parliamentary process. As a reminder, the EU has demanded Britain scrap the main parts of the Bill by the end of September, or else there will be no trade deal.

U.S. futures point to a continuation of yesterday’s rebound when those markets open later this morning. Helping prop up futures this morning are a number of companies boosting their quarterly expectations - more on that below in Stocks to Watch. Ahead of today’s market open, we’ll get several pieces of U.S. economic data - see Data Download — but the likely focus for investors today will be Apple’s (AAPL) “Time Flies” event that kicks off at 1 PM ET. And with one day to go until the conclusion of the Fed’s latest monetary policy meeting, a new CNBC poll found respondents see no rate hikes from the central bank until February 2023, six months later than the was expected in the July survey.

Data Download

International Economy

This morning the International Energy Agency warned that the crude market is more fragile than initially expected and that the uncertainty created by the pandemic shows little sign of abating. Echoing what we’ve seen all over the global economy, the initial sharp recovery has now lost momentum. For 2020, the IEA expects demand to decline 8.5 million barrels a day, steeper than last month’s forecast.

South Korea’s Import Prices fell 10.5% YoY in August after falling 9% in July while Export Prices fell 6.8% following July’s 5.8% decline.

Unlike in the west, where production and retail sales remain muted, China’s Industrial Production rose 5.6% YoY in August, up from July’s 4.8% increase and better than the 5.1% expected. Retail sales rose 0.5% YoY in August, up from the prior 1.1% decline in June and better than the expected 0%. This was the first time sales rose since the pandemic began. The Unemployment Rate fell to 5.6% from 5.7%, the lowest level since the 5.3% in January. China’s currency rose to its highest level in 16 months on the back of today’s better-than-expected data.

According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Asia’s developed economies are expected to contract this year for the first time in 60 years thanks to the profound impact of the pandemic.

In the UK, employment in June fell 12,000. Average earnings excluding bonuses rose by 0.2% in July while including bonuses, they fell 1%. The unemployment rate rose to 4.1% from 3.9% in June. As expected, Prime Minister Johnson was able to pass his Internal Market Bill by 340 to 263 in the House of Commons but is facing backlash from some of his party’s biggest names. This is the Bill that will give him the ability to unilaterally void the already agreed-upon terms of Brexit, effectively breaking international law. The EU has demanded that the Bill be withdrawn by the end of the month. Next week, MPs are set to vote on a counter amendment, which would give the House of Commons a final say on whether to implement the measures in the Internal Market Bill.

In France, the inflation rate and the harmonised inflation rate rose to 0.2% YoY in August and fell 0.1% MoM.

Italy’s inflation rate and its harmonised inflation rate fell 0.5% YoY while MoM its inflation rate rose 0.3%, but the harmonised inflation rate fell 1.3%.

The ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for the Euro Area rose to 73.9 in September from 64.0 in July. The area’s Labour Cost Index rose 4.2% YoY in Q2, up from 3.7% in Q1 while Wage Growth increased 5.2% YoY in Q2, also up from 3.9% in Q1.

The ZEW Economic Index for Germany rose to 77.4 in September from 71.5 in August versus expectations for a decline to 69.8 while the ZEW Current Conditions Index rose more than expected to -66.2 from -81.3 in August and compared to expectations to an increase to -72.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday Consumer Inflation expectations rose to 3% in August from 2.9% in July.

Later today, we will get Import and Export prices for August, the NY Empire Manufacturing Index report, Industrial Production for August, Manufacturing Production, and Capacity Utilization and the usual weekly Redbook retail sales report and API Crude Oil Stock report.

Markets

After two consecutive weeks of decline, tech stocks once again took the lead yesterday, and all eleven sectors of the S&P 500 closed in the green with nine stocks out of every ten gaining on the day. The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 2.7%, Nasdaq Composite gained 1.9%, the Nasdaq 100 1.7%, the S&P 500 +1.3%, and the Dow +1.2%.

Stocks to Watch

At 1 PM ET, Apple will kick off its latest event, themed “Time Flies,” at which the company is expected to introduce new Apple Watch and iPad models. Readers should check back tomorrow to get our thematic thoughts and insights on the event and all of Apple’s announcement products and services.

Following Amazon’s (AMZN) news yesterday of another hiring surge to keep up with the shift to digital shopping, FedEx (FDX) announced that come January 4, 2021, it will increase its shipping rates for Express, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Freight by an average of 4.9%.

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve are reportedly preparing to reprimand Citigroup (C) for failing to improve its risk-management systems. These systems are intended to detect problematic transactions, risky trades, and other potentially harmful activities.

Discover Financial (DFS) shared its August credit-card charge-off rate rose to 3.62% from 3.42% in July and 3.40% in August 2019, while its August delinquency rate of 1.92% fell from 2.03% in July and 2.41% a year ago. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) reported August U.S. net credit losses of 2.18% vs. 2.03% in July with 30+ day delinquencies of 0.95% vs. 0.99% in July.

Integrated power semiconductor solutions company Monolithic Power (MPWR) raised its revenue guidance for the current quarter to $257-$259 million vs. its prior guidance of $200-$210 million and the $205.1 million consensus.

On the back of a business that rebounded faster than expected, operations management and analytics company ExiService (EXLS) upped its outlook for the current quarter to EPS of at least $1.00 vs. the $0.64 consensus in revenue of at least $239 million vs. the $227.77 million consensus.

Shares of 3M (MMM) are up in premarket trading following the company issuing an upbeat third-quarter sales outlook. The company reported August sales rose 2% YoY following a 6% YoY increase in July and estimates that current quarter sales will be $8.2-$8.3 $8.3 billion, up from $8.0 billion in the year-ago quarter and the $8.08 billion consensus.

Camping World (CWH) issued an FY21 adjusted EBITDA target of more than $500 million up from a projected range of $460-$490 million in 2020. In the spring of 2021, the company plans to launch a new peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) boosted its outlook for the current quarter to EPS of $7.25, excluding non-recurring items, vs. the $6.78 consensus with revenue for the quarter up more than 30% to roughly $4.10 billion vs. the $4.03 billion consensus.

MDC Holdings (MDC) announced preliminary August quarter-to-date net new home order activity that increased 75% year-over-year to 2,477, compared with 1,418 for the same period in 2019.

On October 20, General Motors (GM) will reveal the GMC Hummer EV, the first vehicle to market GM’s next-generation Ultium battery system, which uses a pack that can scale up to 200kWh. The vehicle will also feature Crab Mode, which will allow it to rotate all four wheels at once, enabling it to move in a diagonal direction.

Shares of Sony (SNE) are under pressure this morning on reports it has cut estimated production for PlayStation 5 gaming console by 4 million units to 11 million for the fiscal year, reported Bloomberg, due to production issues with the custom-designed system-on-chip for the console.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) disclosed its plans to cut ~3,300 jobs by mid-November or later, as part of its response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business.

Starting today, customers can sign up for Walmart’s (WMT) Walmart+. The membership will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 15-day free trial period.

After today’s market close, Adobe (ADBE) and FedEx will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on those reports and others to be had later this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

September 16: August Retail Sales, MBA Mortgage Applications, Business Inventories, TIC Flows, Homebuilder Sentiment, FOMC Rate Decision

September 17: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Philly Fed Outlook, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort

September 18: Options Expiration, University of Michigan Sentiment

September 21: Chicago Fed Activity

September 22: Existing Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

September 23: IHS Markit Flash PMI data (September), FHFA Home Prices, MBA Mortgage Applications. Samsung (005930:KS) Unpacked event.

Unpacked event. September 24: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, New Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing

September 25: Durable Goods, Capital Goods

September 28: Dallas Fed Manufacturing

September 29: Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence

September 30: Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI (September), ADP Employment, GDP, Personal Consumption, MNI Home Sales, Pending Home Sales

October 1: Personal Spending, PCE, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Markit Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending

October 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings, University of Michigan Sentiment, Factory Orders, Durable Goods, Capital Goods

Thought for the Day

“‘I don’t want a whole dessert; let’s just get two spoons.’ -- Former friends of mine.” — Anna Kendrick

