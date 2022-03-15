Daily Markets: Investors Anticipate Fed Decisions, Worry About China's Covid Surge

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading down across the board with the exception of Japan’s Nikkei which gained 0.15%. South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.91%, India’s Sensex 1.26%, Taiwan’s TAIEX 1.95%, and China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 4.95% and 5.72% amid some of the highest covid case counts we’ve seen after months and months of near-zero reporting. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a muted market open later this morning.

Covid has been making headlines in China recently and we have begun to see a return to city lockdowns and manufacturing halts. This along with continued high energy prices is putting pressure on markets, not just on equities but also bonds. While there has been a huge focus on inflation and what the Fed is going to do about it, given these new economic pressures, the Fed finds itself in an increasingly tighter place. A rate increase on top of this current economic drag might have the potential for some unintended consequences. While they had announced the end of quantitative easing, shrinking their balance sheet might do more to help curb inflation without potentially setting off a recession. Ultimately, our current situation is not going to be resolved by a single economic release and there will be some pain ahead but hopefully the Fed can engineer a quick way through to the other side.

Data Download

International Economy

January UK Unemployment was reported at 3.90% coming in slightly lower than the expected 4.00% and the previously reported 4.10%.

French February YoY CPI was reported at 3.60% coming in higher than the January YoY rate of 2.90%. The primary item driving this growth is Energy, up 21.00% YoY and those costs, in turn, have been helping propel other items like Fresh Food (5.60% YoY), Manufactured Products (2.20% YoY) which only showed a modest increase of 0.60% in January.

Eurozone YoY Industrial Production for January was reported to have contracted 1.30%, coming in lower than the expected 0.20% decline and revisiting the recent November 2021 low.

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM ET we will see YoY Producer Price Index which is expected to increase slightly to 10.00% from the previously reported 9.70%. Much of this run-up has come from Goods as input and transportation costs have been rising steadily. At the same time, the Empire State Index (tracking manufacturing activity in New York State) for March will be released with expectations for a robust rebound from the recent January -0.70 low.

Markets

Oil prices dipping briefly below $100 a barrel was enough to prompt energy traders to take profits yesterday and help drive the 0.74% decline in the S&P 500 along with another Treasury yield increase putting pressure on equities. The Nasdaq Composite gave up 2.09% as technology stocks continue to feel the brunt of supply chain issues and overall pressures on semiconductor availability. The Russell 2000 gave up 1.92%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained just over index 1 point, which calculates to a positive 0.000032% day so we’ll just say it was unchanged. Including those moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -9.34%

S&P 500: -12.44%

Nasdaq Composite: -19.58%

Russell 2000: -13.52%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -14.12%

Ether (ETH-USD): -29.53%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Sovos Brands (SOVO) and IHS Holding (IHS) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Dole PLC (DOLE) released Q4 and full-year earnings posting a 48.5% revenue increase to $6.5 billion which includes 5 months of the July acquisition of Dole Food Corp. Adjusted EBITDA was up 15.3% to $290.1 million. Executive Chairman Carl McCann remarked, "For the 2022 financial year, we are targeting revenue in the range of $9.6 billion to $9.9 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $370.0 million to $380.0 million. We are monitoring the ongoing geopolitical situation in Ukraine and Russia; however, it is difficult to predict today what impact this may have on the macroeconomic environment and our business.”

Inflation has found its way to Tesla (TSLA); the company announced price increases across its entire vehicle lineup ranging between 5% to 10%. This marks the second price increase in as many weeks as the company previously announced an increase for certain long-range models last week. It is presumed that the rise in input costs for steel, nickel, and palladium for both Tesla and Space X have been weighing on both companies.

IPOs

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Ferro (FOE), GoHealth (GOCO), and SentinelOne (S) are expected to report their quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, March 16

US: FOMC Meeting / Fed Fund Target

US: Retail Sales – February

US: Business Inventories - February

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – March

Thursday, March 17

Eurozone: CPI - February

UK: BoE Interest Rate Announcement

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Housing Starts – February

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – March

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – February

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, March 18

Japan: CPI - February

Japan: Policy Rate

Eurozone: Trade Balance - January

US: Existing Home Sales – February

US: Leading Indicators -February

Thought for the Day

