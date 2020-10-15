Daily Markets: Investors Angst Amid Accelerating Cases as Stimulus Hopes Fade

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished lower across the board today. By mid-day trading, European equities were also down, experiencing their worst session in three weeks, and U.S. futures are well in the red. Investors across the globe are grappling with the news that European governments are tightening restrictions to battle an accelerating second wave of the COVID-19 virus, and hopes for a U.S. fiscal stimulus package before the 2020 presidential election continue to fade. France has imposed curfews, and other European nations are closing schools and cancelling non-emergency surgeries in an attempt to contain the resurgence ahead of the winter season. This morning, London announced new COVID-19 restrictions as the city moves to “high” alert on Friday from the current “medium,” which includes a new rule that residents cannot meet with anyone outside of their household in any indoor setting.

We see these restrictions and fading stimulus hopes translating into negative adjustments for current quarter economic activity expectations and suspect this combination will lead to softer than expected December quarter guidance, as companies report their quarterly results in the coming weeks. Adding to the above, today kicks off a two-day summit of European Union leaders and investors will be watching for progress on a Brexit trade deal despite today’s imposed deadline by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

And in case that wasn’t enough, reports suggest the U.S. State Department has submitted a proposal for the Trump administration to add Chinese fintech company Ant Group to the U.S. Entity List, which restricts American companies from doing business with individuals or firms listed. This move comes with just 19 days left until the 2020 US election and reports that President Trump is lagging behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Some may see it as saber-rattling, but our concern is it could re-open U.S.-China trade concerns and throw another worry log on an already growing fire. If you think we’re all caught in a trade war Groundhog Day scenario, we are right there with you.

Data Download

Coronavirus

New cases around the world are accelerating with a record of new daily cases worldwide of over 381,000 and the 7-day rolling average of new daily cases making a new all-time high as well of over 334,000.

The U.S. reported a record number of states (22) with new daily infections or more than 1,000 yesterday, with the spread accelerating across 44 states. For the nation overall, the 7-day average of new daily cases is back where it was two months ago in August.

The UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Poland, just to name a few, are implementing further restrictions to try and slow the spread so that hospitals are not overwhelmed. Germany, Italy, and Ireland all recorded record highs for daily new cases yesterday.

International Economy

The unemployment rate in Australia rose to 6.9% in September from 6.8%, beating expectations for an increase to 7.1%. The better-than-expected increase was aided by a decrease in the labor force participation rate to 64.8% from 64.9%.

India saw imports crash a whopping -18.9% YoY in September, an improvement from the -24.2% in August, while exports improved to a mild -0.5% YoY contraction from the prior -8.2%.

China’s inflation rate slowed to 1.7% YoY in September from 2.4% in August. PPI dropped to -2.1% YoY from -2.0%.

Inflation in France was flat YoY in September after a 0.2% pace in August.

Industrial Orders in Italy rose 6.1% YoY in August, an impressive recovery from the -7.2% pace in July. Industrial Sales contracted -3.8% YoY in August, but that was an improvement from -8.1% in July.

Domestic Economy

Around midday yesterday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that it would be difficult to pass a stimulus bill before the election, given that both parties remain far apart on certain issues.

Americans are getting creative. Yesterday the Census reported a record-breaking 1.6 million new business formations in the third quarter. Digging into the details, about 900,000 of those are likely one-person shops, but those that are likely to result in hiring rose a record 79%.

We are getting earnings reports from the major national banks, and so far, they point to the first decline in loan growth since 2011. Net interest margins have crashed from around 3% to barely 2%, mostly driven by provisions for loan losses. If the economy rebounds robustly, this may be a case of banks being over-reserved, which would mean a tailwind to performance in the coming quarters. If the economy gets materially worse, that net interest margin will come under further pressure, and provisions could prove to be inadequate.

Yesterday’s Producer Price Index came in a tad higher than expected across the board, up 0.5% for PPI (Final Demand) YoY, up 1.2% YoY for Goods ex-food and energy, up 0.93% for Food and down 11.4% for energy. PPI Health Care Industries rose 3.2% YoY, highlighting that health care inflation is still going relatively strong.

Later today, we will get the usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims, EIA energy stock reports, and the Bloomberg Comfort index. We will also get the October Empire and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Indices reports as well as Import and Export prices for September.

Markets

U.S. equity indices lost ground for a second day on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite falling 0.8%, the S&P 500 0.7%, and the Dow 0.6%, but all remain in positive territory on the month, up 5.4%, 3.7%, and 2.6% respectively. Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services were the weakest sectors while Energy, Materials, and Industrials all closed in the green. The U.S. Dollar is strengthening, with the DXY dollar index rising to 93.7 and crossing above its 50-day moving average.

Stocks to Watch

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) shared its worldwide net sales for the August-September 2020 period declined slightly vs. the same period in 2019. E-commerce sales continued to show strong growth, nearly doubling in the two-month period from the comparable period in 2019 and representing 13% of total net sales year-to-date through September 30. The company expects a mid-single-digit percentage decline in sales and a mid-single-digit percentage increase in operating earnings YoY in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) reported better than expected September quarter results and introduced 2021 guidance that calls for “low single-digit growth” in adjusted EPS at constant currency rates vs. the adjusted EPS of $4.74 earned in 2020.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported September quarter results that topped top and bottom-line expectations. Revenue for the quarter rose 29% YoY to $12.14 billion vs. the expected $11.9 billion consensus. Per the company, its quarter benefitted from strong demand for its “advanced technologies and specialty technology solutions, driven by 5G smartphones, HPC and IoT-related applications,” and it sees 5G smartphone launches and HPC-related applications driving QoQ growth. For the current quarter, Taiwan Semiconductor sees revenue of $12.4-$12.7 billion.

Shares of Vishay Technology (VSH) are moving higher in the pre-market trading following (VSH) the company boosting its September quarter revenue guidance to ~$640 million vs. its prior view of $580-$620 million and the $608.7 million consensus. The change in outlook is the result of stronger than expected demand mainly from automotive end customers as well as from distribution, in particular in Asia.

Redfin Corp. (RDFN) reported preliminary September quarter revenue of $235 million vs. the $221.3 million consensus.

United Airlines (UAL) missed consensus expectations for its September quarter as revenue for the quarter tumbled 78.1% YoY to $2.49 billion vs. the expected $2.54 billion. For the quarter, passenger revenue dropped 84% YoY, and the company’s load factor was 47.8% vs. the 48.7% consensus. On a positive note, United slowed its cash burn as it reduced its operating costs 48% YoY. The company will hold a conference call at 10:30 AM this morning to discuss the quarter’s results and walk investors through its latest outlook.

Shares of Alcoa (AA) moved lower in aftermarket trading last night as the company’s softer than expected outlook overshadowed its better than expected September quarter results. The company’s 2020 shipment outlook for Bauxite and Aluminum remains unchanged from the prior full-year estimates. Total annual bauxite shipments are expected to range between 48.0 and 49.0 million dry metric tons. Aluminum shipments are expected to be between 2.9 and 3.0 million metric tons.

Fastly (FSLY) shares tanked in aftermarket trading following the company cutting its September quarter outlook and rescinding its guidance for 2020. The company now sees September quarter revenue of $70-$71 million vs. its prior guidance of $73.5-$74.5 million and the $74.8 million consensus.

Shares of Cars.com (CARS) moved higher in aftermarket trading last night after reporting better than expected preliminary September quarter results as consumers continued to embrace digital car buying. The company now sees September quarter revenue in the range of $142- $144 million vs. the $137.3 million consensus.

Tesla (TSLA) cut the price of the Model S for the second time in one week, after EV startup Lucid Motors, led by former Tesla executive Peter Rawlinson, announced the base price of its upcoming Air EV would cost $69,900 (after tax credits).

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) reported September US net credit losses of 1.92% vs 2.18% last month with 30+ day delinquencies of 0.98% vs 0.95% in August.

After today’s market close, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) will report its quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on the volume of quarterly earnings reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

October 16: Options Expiration Day, Retail Sales, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, TIC Flows October 19: Home Builder Sentiment October 20: Building Permits and Housing Starts October 21: MBA Mortgage Applications, Fed Beige Book October 22: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Leading Index, Existing Home Sales, Kansas City Manufacturing October 23: Preliminary Markit PMIs October 26: Chicago Fed Activity, New Homes Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity October 27: Durable/Capital Goods, FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing October 28: MBA Mortgage Applications, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories October 28: Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL), and Twitter (TWTR) testify before the Senate Commerce Committee October 29: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, GDP, Personal Consumption, Pending Home Sales October 30: Personal Income, Personal Spending, PCE Deflator, Employment Cost, MNI Chicago PMI, University of Michigan October 31: Boo!



Thought for the Day

“It is only in our darkest hours that we may discover the true strength of the brilliant light within ourselves that can never, ever, be dimmed.” – Doe Zantamata

