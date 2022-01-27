Daily Markets: Investors Adjusting to Fed's Future Plans

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed down big today as South Korea’s KOSPI fell 3.50%, Japan’s Nikkei declined 3.11%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite declined 1.99% and 1.78%, respectively and India’s Sensex finished the day down 1.00%. Taiwan markets are closed today through to next Friday to mark the Lunar New Year. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed and U.S. futures point to a positive open.

While Asian markets had a violent reaction to yesterday’s Fed meeting, investors continue to puzzle through Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s post FOMC meeting press conference comments from yesterday. As investors acknowledge the growing number of companies reporting supply chain and shortage issues, equities are once again looking to stage a comeback today. The gauntlet they will have to run features a plethora of corporate earnings reports today, including Apple's (AAPL). Now that the Fed has moved beyond mere signaling that its support of U.S. equity markets will be waning, industry and company fundamentals will increasingly determine what comes next for stock prices.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Over the past two years scientists at companies like Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Moderna (MRNA) worked feverishly to develop vaccines to combat the coronavirus. We have seen 5 variants of the virus and assumedly can expect more. In the face of this, there is now a push to develop a kind of broad spectrum vaccine that will be effective against current and future variants. The approach involves isolating common traits that occur across all current strains and targeting them, the idea being that future variants will also share these traits and be vulnerable to the vaccine. It is not expected that this development will be as rapid as the original vaccine rollout but it is being pursued with urgency.

In other vaccine-related news, a study was published recently found that while being double vaccinated and even boosted might not eliminate the chances of contracting coronavirus, it does significantly reduce the effects of the virus and does a good job eliminating so-called “long-covid” symptoms.

Researchers have discovered that, in a laboratory setting, CBD compounds have been found to prevent or treat covid-19. While the findings are encouraging, they are conducting more research to verify and refine these findings to determine whether these results can be replicated in real-world settings.

International Economy

Another light day in international economic releases as Germany announced GfK Consumer Confidence at -6.7 for February which, while still negative, surprised to the upside by 1.6 and was 0.2 better than the previous reading. This metric is forward looking and measured the expectation for the coming period.

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM ET we’ll get the weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims, and given the increasing comments about omicron-related labor shortages, investors will want to keep tabs on the data.

Later this morning, the December Durable Orders report will be released, and once again the investment community will be digging into it to get a read on how core capital goods spending, a proxy for business investment, fared during the month.

Today also brings the December Pending Home Sales report, an indicator of homes that are about to head onto the market. With just 1.8 months of existing homes supply on the market, the data will indicate if homeowners are looking to leverage that pain point and the seller’s market prices that come with it.

Markets

What started off as a market rally yesterday ended with a whimper as the S&P 500 ended the day down 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average off 0.4%, and the Russell 2000 falling 1.4% while the Nasdaq Composite eked out a gain. Leading up to the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy update at 2 PM ET, equities were moving higher. The initial reaction to the Fed’s update was positive as it confirmed the Fed would soon lift interest rates to combat inflationary pressures. The Fed also shared it would tread carefully so as not to overreach in those efforts, seeking to avoid throwing the economy into a tailspin. However, during the related press conference, Fed Chair Powell warned that inflation remains above the Fed's long-run goal, and supply chain issues may be more persistent than previously thought, but as Powell spoke on the need to steadily roll back policy support, market selling intensified.

The net result saw 9 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors close in negative territory with information technology and financials being the two to close the day higher.

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equities begin trading, Alaska Air (ALK), Altria (MO), Comcast (CMCSA), Danaher (DHR), Dow (DOW), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Mastercard (MA), McCormick & Co. (MKC), McDonald’s (MCD), Nucor (NUE), SAP SE (SAP), Sherwin Williams (SHW), and Southwest Air (LUV) will be among the companies reporting the quarterly results.

While it reported a stronger than consensus December quarter, noting a strong recovery in PC demand and a robust data center chip market, Intel (INTC) issued mixed guidance with stronger than expected revenue for the current quarter but weaker than expected EPS. Intel joined the growing list of companies fingering supply chain constraints limiting its ability to meet demand as well as imposing higher than expected costs. The company sees these constraints persisting through 2022 and into 2023, and we expect a greater discussion on that as well as Intel’s demand outlook and capital spending plans at its 2022 Investor Meeting on February 17.

Despite delivering a December quarter that topped expectations with EV vehicle production and deliveries up ~70% YoY, Tesla (TSLA) shares slipped in aftermarket trading last night. During the company’s earnings conference call, it shared its factories have been running below capacity for several quarters, noting the supply chain as the main factor and it sees that headwind continuing in 2022. Tesla stuck with its multi-year deliveries forecast that calls for 50% average annual growth but shared it is hoping Cybertruck will be brought to production next year. The company also shared it is not currently working on a $25,000 car.

Citing revenue increases across all its categories, including automotive and RF communications, STMicroelectronics (STM) delivered a better than expected December quarter and boosted its outlook for both the current quarter and all of 2022.

Shares of semiconductor capital equipment company Lam Research (LRCX) moved lower in aftermarket trading last night following weaker than expected December quarter results and guidance for the current quarter that fell shy of consensus expectations. Impacting the company’s results and outlook are labor shortages, freight and logistics cost escalation and supply chain constraints. Despite the near-term challenges, management at Lam remains upbeat about the longer-term opportunity as “the technology landscape continues to build not only on the prevalent drivers of AI, IoT, the cloud and 5G, but also now along another vector as advances in virtual and augmented reality lay the groundwork for the metaverse over the coming decade.”

General Motors (GM) shared it would hire more than 8,000 new technical staff this year, as the U.S. automaker accelerates its development of electric vehicles and software-driven services.

DraftKings (DKNG) announced its Mobile Sportsbook will launch in Louisiana on Friday, January 28.

Accenture (ACN) shared it made a strategic investment in Cintoo, a provider of solutions used to better manage and leverage 3D data sourced from reality capture devices in the cloud.

IPOs

Credo Technology Group (CRDO), a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing markets, priced its 20 million share IPO at $10 per share.

Readers looking to dig more into the current IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Apple (AAPL), Beazer Homes (BZH), Dolby Labs (DLB), Ethan Allen (ETH), Juniper Networks (JNPR), Mondelez International (MDLZ), and Visa (V) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, January 28

Japan: CPI – January

France: Consumer Spending – December

France: GDP – 4Q 2021

France: PPI – December

Eurozone: Business Climate, Consumer Confidence, Economic Confidence - January

US: Personal Income & Spending – December

US: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final)

Monday, Jan. 31

Germany: 4Q 2021 GDP (Preliminary)

Eurozone: 4Q 2021 GDP (Preliminary)

us: Chicago PMI – January

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Japan: Markit/JMMA PMI Manufacturing (Final) – January

Germany: Retail Sales – December

France: CPI – January

Italy, France, Germany: Markit PMI Manufacturing (Final) – January

Eurozone: Markit PMI Manufacturing (Final) – January

UK: CIPS Manufacturing PMI (Final) – January

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - December

US: Markit Manufacturing PMI (Final) – January

US: Construction Spending – December

US: ISM Manufacturing – January

US: JOLTS Job Openings – December

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Eurozone: CPI - January

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Survey – January

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, Feb. 3

Japan: PMI Services – January

Italy, France, Germany: Markit PMI Services – January

Eurozone: Markit PMI Services – January

UK: CIPS Services PMI – January

Eurozone: PPI – December

Eurozone: Retail Sales – December

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Announcement

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Productivity – 4Q 2021

US: Markit Services PMI – January

US: Durable Orders – December

US: Factory Orders – December

US: ISM Services Index – January

Friday, Feb. 4

Germany: Manufacturing Orders & Turnover – December

France: Industrial Production – December

US: Employment Report - January

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

