Daily Markets: Investor Angst Sets The Tone For the Week

After three consecutive declining weeks, equity markets are again under pressure over a report concerning criminal bank activities amidst rising concerns over the pandemic’s impact in the Fall. In Asia, equity markets closed mostly lower on the day, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropping the most, down 2.1%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.0%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.7%. Mainland China saw its Shanghai Composite close down 0.6%, and its Shenzhen Component lost 0.7%. Japanese markets were closed today in honor of “Respect for the Aged Day.”

By midday trading, the major European equity indices were deeply in the red, with Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC, and the UK’s FTSE all down more than 3% following allegations that banks moved around $2 trillion of suspicious funds around between 1999 and 2017. Lenders mentioned include JPMorgan (JPM), Deutsche Bank (DB), HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC), Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF), and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK). Investigations are ongoing.

U.S. equity market futures point to a drop of more than 1% for the major indices at the open.

Coronavirus

There are now over 31 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, and 965,000 lives have been lost. The U.S. remains the most affected nation, with over 7 million cases and 204,000 lives lost, but India is likely to overtake it with a total 5.5 million cases currently, but roughly three times the number of new daily cases as the U.S. The number of people hospitalized for Covid-19 in the U.S. dropped below 29,000 on Sunday for the first time since late June, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project.

As we head into the colder months in the northern hemisphere, when conditions are more conducive to contagion than in the warmer months when we all spend more time outside, Europe is seeing a major resurgence.

The UK’s top medical advisors warned that cases there could reach 50,000 a day by mid-October if more is not done to slow transmission. England’s chief medical officer and its chief science advisors are expected to give a public briefing on the latest Covid-19 data later today. Hospitalizations in England are now doubling every eight days.

The health minister in the Czech Republic stepped down, with Prime Minister Andrej Babis thanking Adam Vojtech in a tweet that reads, “He managed the first wave of the virus unbelievably. I understand that it must have been too much for him, that he was disgusted with politics and the media and decided to leave.”

Germany is creating “fever clinics” for Covid-19 testing and treatment to combat the expected coming surge.

Indonesia just recorded 3,000 cases a day last week and reported its biggest daily increase every on Saturday at 4,168 new infections.

The bottom line is that things with respect to the pandemic look to be getting worse once again, which will be a headwind to the economy and the markets, putting more pressure on politicians and central banks for additional stimulus.

On a more positive note, a group of students in Hong Kong has filed for a U.S. provisional patent on a reusable face mask with a filter created from nanofibrous material that they claim is more efficient at removing particles than existing filter materials.

International Economy

China left its benchmark interest rates steady for the fifth consecutive month, with the 1-year prime loan rate at 3.85% and the 5-year at 4.65%.

Spain’s trade deficit narrowed considerably in July to €310 million from €2.5 billion in July 2019. Exports declined by 7.5% while imports fell by 14.7%.

Foot traffic in pubs, restaurants, and takeaway outlets fell to the lowest level since early August in the UK as coronavirus cases are on the rise as retail sales record their first drop since the summer.

The European Central Bank launched a review of its primary pandemic crisis policy tool, the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme. The central bank will assess the impact of its bond-buying scheme and will be looking to determine how long purchases should continue under the programs and if some of the extra flexibility given to it ought to be included in the ECB’s other longer running asset-purchase programs.

Domestic Economy

Friday’s release of Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan found that expectations for inflation for next year and over the next five to ten years declined in September to 2.7% for next year and 2.6% for the longer-term, down from 3.2% and 2.7% respectively. Overall, consumer sentiment rose to 78.9 from 74.1 in August, beating expectations for an increase to just 75 and reaching the highest level since March. The gauge for current conditions rose to 87.5 from 82.9, beating expectations for 83.9.

Later this morning, we will get the Chicago Fed National Activity report and will hear from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lael Brainard.

Markets

Last week markets started out strong, gaining ground Monday and Tuesday, but changed course Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Powell took the podium. Within 15 minutes, stocks started their slide and didn’t stop for the rest of the week.

Friday, concerns over the potential magnitude of the second wave of the coronavirus worldwide on top of the rising political uncertainty as we near the election impacted investor nerves, with stocks falling across the board. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.3%, the S&P 500 equal weight dropped 1.2%, and while the S&P 500 fell 1.1%. The Dow lost 0.9%, the Russell 2000 fell 0.4%, and the S&P 600 dropped 0.6%. Losses were widespread, with 409 components of the S&P 500 and all 11 sectors closing in the red.

The shares hit hardest were those that are most affected by the pandemic, such as cruise operators Carnival Corp (CCL) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), down 5.7% and 4.8%, respectively; hoteliers Marriott International (MAR) and Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) down 4.3% and 4.2% respectively: and retail REITs Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) down 5.2% and 5.1% respectively.

Yields on Treasuries were up slightly, with the 10-year and 30-year yields rising to 0.7% and 1.45%, respectively. The dollar strengthened, and gold and silver both gaining on the day, with gold reaching $1,958 an ounce while the VIX closed under 26.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have closed lower for three consecutive weeks, and while the magnitude of the declines isn’t severe, both indices closed this week below their 50-day moving averages.

Stocks to Watch

Following the U.S. ban on Tencent (TCEHY)-owned social media app WeChat, China has threatened to place sanctions on a number of U.S. companies, including Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and others. As it stands, on Sunday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler halted the White House order to have the app removed from both companies’ platforms on First Amendment concerns.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) chairman Trevor Milton has stepped down from his role at the company as fallout continues from investors’ claim the company misled them by presenting vehicles operating autonomously and operating at all in company promotional videos released earlier this year. The company has stated that the videos represent a vision of the future and were not meant to mislead.

Oracle (ORCL) and Walmart (WMT) have received White House approval to proceed with their acquisition of the U.S. assets of ByteDance social media platform TikTok. The two companies will acquire 20% of a new entity (TikTok Global), which has been created to serve the U.S. market. The company will be owned by U.S. investors, and Oracle will act as the services cloud storage provider and, as such, be subject to U.S. laws, including privacy regulations. The new entity is expected to create over 25,000 new jobs and over $5B in taxes.

Hecla Mining (HL) announced it has completed a $50M payment on its revolving credit facility and has no outstanding balance. The company also provided production guidance, estimating silver production between 3.2M and 3.4M ounces of silver and between 41,000 and 43,000 ounces of gold.

Trane Technologies (TT) brand Thermo King has announced a new line of cold storage devices tailored specifically to the needs of vaccine developers.

Look for higher than normal volume in exchange-traded products tied to volatility, including the ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) and ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF (UVXY), and others.

After today’s market close, Weibo Corp (WB) and Sina Corporation (SINA) will announce earnings. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on those reports and others to be had later today should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Thought for the Day

“Don’t be distracted by emotions like anger, envy, resentment. These just zap energy and waste time.” ~ Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

