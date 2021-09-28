Daily Markets: Investor Angst Grows Over Rising Yields, Energy Prices, and Debt Ceiling

Today’s Big Picture

The rise in yields and the fireworks on Capitol Hill are putting investors in a risk-off mood today, with U.S. equity futures pointing to a material drop at the open. The major European equity indices were all in the red by midday trading after the markets Asia-Pacific closed mostly lower, driven in part by various downgrades to China’s GDP forecasts (more below). Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.2%, South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.1%, and China’s Shenzen Component dropped 0.2%, but the Shanghai Composite added 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was the winner, rising 1.2%.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year rose above 1.5% this morning, while the 2-year and 5-year yields are at the highest level in 18 months. Adding to those concerns, Brent oil has risen to the highest level since October 2018 at over $80 a barrel, and natural gas in Europe has reached a new record. Little progress has been made concerning the debt ceiling and federal funding, with the Friday deadline looming.

Data Download

International Economy

Citing “yet another growth shock” in the form of constraints on energy consumption, Goldman Sachs (GS) cut its 2021 GDP forecast for China to +7.8% YoY from its previous forecast of +8.2%. Yesterday, S&P Global Ratings (SPGI) trimmed its 2021 growth forecast for China to 8% from 8.3% and reduced its 2021 growth projection for Asia-Pacific to 6.7% from 7.5%. Nomura (NMR) also downgraded growth from 8.2% to 7.7%.

Without specifically naming Evergrande, the People’s Bank of China announced that it will protect consumers exposed to the housing market, giving investors some confidence that contagion will be managed. Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment last week and is expected to miss a $47.5 million coupon tomorrow.

Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence for October rose unexpectedly to 0.3 from -1.1, from which it was expected to decline further to -1.6. It is now at the highest level since April 2020.

Consumer Confidence in France also surprised to the upside, rising to 102 from 99 versus expectations for a more modest increase to 100.

Petrol problems in the UK are worsening. Searches for the word “petrol” on Google (GOOG) peaked on Saturday at the highest level on record going back to 2004. Businesses are reporting that customers are unable to make their appointments because they don’t have enough fuel to get around. Others don’t have the fuel necessary to do their work. As if that wasn’t enough to worry about, over 65 major hospitality corporations in the UK have warned the government that their sector is on the verge of imploding due to the strain of labor shortages driven by Brexit and the pandemic.

Natural gas is becoming a global problem as prices are at their highest level in over seven-and-a-half years. Front-month gas futures for October delivery rose 11% to the highest closing price since February 2014.

The World Bank today cut its 2021 growth forecasts by nearly two percentage points to just 2.5% for the Asia-Pacific nations, ex-China, due to the impact of the Delta variant. The briefing warned that the region could face the dual-pain of slower growth and increased inequality for the first time.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday Senate Republicans blocked a bill 48-50 that would fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling until December 2022. A government funding bill will need to be approved by lawmakers before Friday to avoid another federal government shutdown.

In a speech that he will deliver to the Senate Banking Committee today, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell is expected to caution Washington legislators that the causes of the recent rise in inflation may last longer than previously anticipated. Per his prepared remarks, “Inflation is elevated and will likely remain so in coming months before moderating. As the economy continues to reopen and spending rebounds, we are seeing upward pressure on prices, particularly due to supply bottlenecks in some sectors. These effects have been larger and longer-lasting than anticipated, but they will abate, and as they do, inflation is expected to drop back toward our longer-run 2 percent goal.”

Yesterday Durable Goods Orders came in stronger than expected, but if we strip out the more volatile categories like aircraft, they declined month-over-month by 0.5%. Non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft rose 0.7% MoM to a nominal record high.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index data was released yesterday, and when combined with the other three of the five regional reports that have been released so far this month, the composite of the four remains at the 97th percentile of all periods going back to 2004. Inventory and employment sub-indices are at the 98th percentile.

Later today brings Goods Trades Balance, Wholesale Inventories, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, and the Conference Board Consumer Confidence report.

Markets

The Dow and the Russell 2000 both gained on the day, rising 0.2% and 1.5%, respectively, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both closed lower, falling -0.3% and -0.5%, respectively. The weakest sectors were the defensive ones, with Real Estate, Healthcare, and Utilities down more than 1%. Tech fell 1%, but Energy rose over 3%, and Financials were up over 1.3%.

Bond yields are on the rise. The 2-year Treasury yield is now at a post-Covid high, while the yield on the 10-year rose above 1.5% for the first time since late June yesterday. The bid-to-cover ratio, which is a broad measure of demand, for the latest $60 billion auction of 2-year Treasuries dropped to the lowest level seen since December 2008. The ratio for the $61 billion 5-year auction dropped to the lowest level in 10 years. The UK’s 10-year yield rose to 0.95%, a level not seen much since May 2019.

Stocks to Watch

Earnings Announcements & Guidance

Before U.S. equity markets open this morning, FactSet (FDS), IHS Markit (INFO), Thor Industries (THO), and United Natural Foods (UNFI) will be among the few companies reporting their quarterly results.

June quarter revenue at Aurora Cannabis (ACB) fell 19% YoY to $54.8 million, with medical cannabis revenue down 9% YoY to $35 million and consumer cannabis revenue dropping 45% YoY to $19.5 million.

Sempra Energy (SRE) now sees its 2021 EPS at the higher end of its previously guided $7.75-$8.35 ranges vs. the $8.13 consensus.

Ford Motor (F) plans to team with South Korean battery maker SK Innovation (096770:KS) to spend $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly plant and three battery plants in the U.S. Ford expects to spend $7 billion, reportedly the largest ever manufacturing investment at one time by any automotive manufacturer in the U.S., and SK will contribute the remaining $4.4 billion. The two companies expect the project will provide enough capacity to build batteries for 1 million electric vehicles per year.

As it prepares to enter the electric vehicle market, Ferrari NV (RACE) announced it has hired Apple’s (AAPL) former design chief Jony Ive’s company LoveFrom.

Last night, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) CEO Lisa Su shared the company sees the global chip shortage becoming “less severe in the second half of 2022” but also warned “the first half of the year will be “likely tight.”

Air Lease (AL) announced the delivery of one new Boeing 737-9 aircraft on long-term lease to Alaska Air Group's (ALK) Alaska Airlines.

Coinbase (COIN) announced it will allow users to deposit paychecks directly into their online accounts. Customers in the U.S. will be able to use the direct deposit service for any percentage of their paycheck. Users will be able to hold their money in dollars or immediately transfer it into cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, with no fees.

Beyond Meat (BYND) announced it will be expanding the availability of Beyond Breakfast Sausage Classic Patties by more than 1,500 Walmart (WMT) stores and Beyond Breakfast Sausage Spicy Patties by more than 1,300 stores. The company is also making its chicken tenders available at select retailers, including Walmart, Jewel-Osco, and ShopRite.

Chinese automotive company Geely Holding (GELYF) announced it is entering the smartphone market. Per reports, fueling the company’s decision is the “major trend in the coming future is to create user ecosystems across borders and provide users with a more convenient, smarter, and seamlessly connected multi-screen experiences.”

Alibaba (BABA) announced that after "thorough evaluation, taking into account the instability of laws and regulations on virtual currencies and relevant products in various international markets, Alibaba.com will prohibit the sale of virtual currency miners."

M&A Activity

Ping Identity (PING) acquired Singular Key, a leader in no-code identity and security orchestration. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Honeywell (HON) announced it has acquired privately-held Performix Inc, and the company will be folded into Honeywell’s automation portfolio offerings for the life sciences industry.

Scientific Games (SGMS) entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Sports Betting business, OpenBet, to Endeavor Group in a cash and stock transaction valued at $1.2 billion.

The board of Griffon Corp. (GFF) authorized a strategic review for its Telephonics Corp. subsidiary that provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services to defense, aerospace, and commercial customers worldwide.

Yesterday, the UK Competition and Markets Authority cleared Facebook's (FB) pending acquisition of Kustomer, a provider of customer relationship management through software-as-a-service. The transaction was first announced last November.

Dividends and More

Blackstone (BX) sold the Cosmopolitan Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas for $5.65 billion, making for profits totaling $4.1 billion, which makes this trip to Vegas the most profitable sale in the company’s history.

After Today’s Market Close

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) and Micron (MU) are expected to report their quarterly results. With only a few days until the close of the quarter, we’ll be on the lookout for September quarter earnings pre-announcements, both good and bad. Those looking to get a jump on the earnings reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

September 29: Pending Home Sales

September 30: GDP for Q2 (final estimate), weekly jobless claims, Chicago PMI

October 1: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Markit & ISM Manufacturing PMIs, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Construction Spending

October 4: Factory Orders

October 5: Total Vehicle Sales for September, Balance of Trade, Market & ISM Service PMIs, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism

October 6: ADP Employment Change

October 7: Jobless claims

October 8: Nonfarm payrolls, Wholesale inventories

October 12: JOLTs report

October 13: CPI, FOMC Minutes

October 14: Weekly jobless claims, PPI, Monthly budget statement

October 15: Retail Sales, Import & Export Prices, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Michigan Consumer Sentiment(preliminary), Business Inventories

Thought for the Day

“What did one leaf say to the other? I’m falling for you!” ~Anonymous

