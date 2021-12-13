Daily Markets: Inflation Setting the Tone for Central Banks

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed mixed today as Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.71%, China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.40% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.17% and Taiwan’s TAIEX and Korea’s KOSPI Composite declined 0.28% and 0.33%, respectively. Major European markets are up, save the UK, in midday trading while U.S. futures are pointing to a positive open.

We are starting this week off on a very quiet note as there are no economic data points to be published today, nor are there any companies slated to report their latest quarterly results. We’d say, enjoy that quiet because it won’t last very long. Tomorrow brings the November reading for the Producer Price Index (PPI), which follows the hot, hot, hot November Consumer Price Index (CPI) published late last week. That PPI report will likely influence what the Federal Reserve and Chairman Powell have to say when they exit their final monetary policy meeting of 2021.

Coming into that meeting, Powell shared he was shifting toward a quicker pace of bond purchase tapering than was laid out in early November. Recent inflation data, which confirmed it was anything but “transitory” likely led to that pivot, but 3Q 2021 unit labor cost data paired with the November CPI make the odds of that program accelerating high.

Based on inflation-facing comments contained various PMI reports from Markit Economics, the likelihood the November PPI surprises to the downside is rather low. In short, even if the November PPI matches the expected +9.2% YoY increase or comes in hotter than October’s +8.6% YoY increase, odds are Powell is going to up the timetable. Should that indeed come to pass, we would expect the next logical question on the pace of potential interest rate hikes to become the next point of focus. As it stands now, 30-day Fed futures are indicating a 25 basis point hike in May with another in September 2022. Stay tuned.

Complicating all of that is there are also monetary policy meetings this week for the European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, and Bank of England as well as 16 others including those in Switzerland, Norway, Mexico, and Russia. ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to stick with an expansionary policy and has previously expected she doesn’t expect to raise rates until 2023. The Bank of Japan recently announced further spending, reports indicate the Bank of England is cooling on the near-term need to raise rates, and the People’s Bank of China has embarked on an easing policy no doubt to help curb the fallout from China Evergrande’s (EGRNF) bankruptcy.

The next few days will tell us how divergent the paths of monetary policy will be as we enter 2022, and that period of digestion is likely to have an impact on equities as once again expectations are potentially reset. And lest you think that was all, later this week we’ll get the earlier than usual December Flash PMI reports from Markit Economics, and we suspect the focus will be to what degree the omicron variant and efforts to contain it have impacted the global economy. And given our comments above on inflation, we expect that to be another point of focus in those Flash PMI reports.

All told, what we learn this week will potentially shape what, if any, Santa Claus rally we get this year.

Coronavirus

Over the weekend, 34 states had higher 7-day averages for new cases than they did before Thanksgiving, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Nationally the 7-day average for new cases is nearly 120,000 a day, up from the late October low of around 71,000. More concerning that cases are the average daily lives lost to Covid-19, which is up to around 1,260, which is 150 higher than before Thanksgiving. Deaths tend to lag cases by several weeks. Globally there have been over 270 million confirmed cases and 5.3 million lives lost to the virus. As of yesterday, the US crossed the 50 million mark for coronavirus cases and the nation’s death toll passed 800,000, according to a Reuters tally.

A study from Israel’s Sheba Medical Center suggests three doses of the Pfizer (PFE) - BioNTech (BNTX) Covid-19 vaccine provides protection against the Omicron variant.

International Economy

Japan’s Tankan Large Manufacturers Index, which measures sentiment amongst the big manufacturers, remained at the same level of 18 in Q4 as in Q3, compared to expectations for an increase to 19. Machinery Orders in Japan slowed more than expected to 2.9% YoY in October after rising 12.5% YoY in September and compared to expectations for a more moderate slowing to 4.0% YoY.

As we look at inflation indicators around the world, Germany’s Wholesale Prices saw a record jump to 16.6% YoY in November after rising 15.2% in October.

Domestic Economy

The big news on Friday was that inflation in November reached the hottest pace since 1982 with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising 0.8% MoM, beating expectations for a 0.7% MoM pace, to reach 6.8% YoY, matching expectations, and up from October’s 6.2% pace. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, for 0.5% MoM rising 4.9% YoY, as expected. This puts even more of a focus on the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting that begins tomorrow with policy changes to be announced on Wednesday.

President Biden signed a bill that will allow the debt ceiling to be raised one time only with 51 votes. The Senate is expected to vote to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion early this week.

There are no major U.S. economic data release planned for today.

Markets

The S&P 500 rose 1.0% and closed at a new closing record high on Friday despite inflation hitting a 39-year high. The Nasdaq added 0.7% and the Dow closed 0.6% higher. For the week the Dow was the strongest of the three, adding 4.0%, followed by the S&P 500, which added 3.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite, which gained 3.6%. The strongest sectors for the week were Information Tech, adding 6.0%, and Energy, which rose 3.7%. The weakest sectors were Consumer Discretionary, which added 2.5%, and Utilities, which gained 2.6%.

Stocks to Watch

With no companies expected to report their quarterly results before US equity markets open, odds are the Monday morning news flow will be slower than usual.

Late last week it was announced Airbnb (ABNB), Lucid Group (LCID), Fortinet (FTNT), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and Zscaler (ZS) will replace CDW Corp. (CDW), Fox Corp. (FOXA), Cerner Corp. (CERN), Check Point Software (CHKP), Trip.com Group (TCOM), and Incyte Corp. (INCY) in the Nasdaq 100 on December 18.

Reports indicate SiriusXM (SIRI) hired a top executive from Walt Disney’s (DIS) Disney+ streaming service to help the satellite broadcaster to expand its offering and appeal outside of cars.

Microsoft (MSFT) is poised to secure unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $16 billion bid for artificial intelligence and speech technology company Nuance Communications (NUAN).

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

On the Horizon

December 14: November PPI

December 15: Retail Sales, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Import/Export Prices, NAHB Housing Market, Business Inventories, Federal Reserve Interest Rate decision

December 16: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Philly Fed Manufacturing, jobless claims, Industrial Production, Markit Manufacturing PMI (Flash)

December 22: GDP (Q3) final estimate, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Existing Home Sales

December 23: Durable Goods, Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, weekly jobless claims, New Home Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“Between what is said and not meant, and what is meant and not said, most love is lost.” ~Kahlil Gibran

