Daily Markets: Inflation Report to Drive Today's Trading

Asian markets closed today’s trading up across the board as South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.11%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.17%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.38% and 0.42%, respectively while India’s Sensex grew 0.79% and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed the day up 1.03%. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are positive and U.S. futures point to a mixed market open later this morning.

The day investors and economists have been waiting for this week is upon us, and that means everyone will be watching the publication of the January Consumer Price Index. Following a string of hotter-than-expected inflationary prints, the January reading is expected to clock in at 7.2% year over year, the highest pace since 1982 and up from December’s 7.0% print. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs and is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, is expected to climb 5.9% year over year, also up from the December reading of 5.5%.

Given the year over year expectations, the real influence on today’s trading will be if the actual data comes in hotter than expected. If it does, we’re likely to see market concerns over the pace of Fed rate hikes return even though we’ve had a mini-parade of Fed heads this week aiming to calm inflation concerns. Atlanta Fed President Bostic shared there is some evidence that inflation isn't getting worse while Cleveland Fed President Mester shared she expects inflation to moderate this year. Should today’s CPI data either match expectations or come in cooler than expected, we’re likely to see those interest rate hike concerns recede in the short term. Given the January Producer Price Index data due next Tuesday (February 15), however, we are likely to see renewed speculation ahead of that data early next week.

International Economy

A Nordic update on inflation today as Norway (3.2%), the Netherlands (6.4%), and Denmark (4.3%) all reported January YoY CPI. The Netherlands and Denmark came in higher than both expectations and December’s figure while Norway surprised to the downside as their status as the world’s 3rd largest exporter for natural gas helped tame in-country energy prices.

China reported January YoY M2 (readily available cash including saving, checking accounts as well as money market instruments) growth at 9.8%, higher than both estimates and the previous 9.0% figure.

Domestic Economy

Today sees the latest update for Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims with initial claims expected to drop slightly to 230,000 from the previous reported weeks 238,000 and continuing claims also expected to moderate slightly by 14,000.

As discussed above we will also be getting the latest update on inflation as January YoY Consumer Price Index is scheduled to be reported at 8:30 AM ET with expectations of a slight increase in the top-line number and a similar decrease in Core CPI (CPI less Food & Energy).

Markets

The S&P 500 gained 1.5% yesterday amid improving sentiment for the omicron variant and continued favorable earnings reports. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.1% while the Russell 2000 added 1.9% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged rising 0.9% on the day. From a sector perspective, all 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher led by the communication services, real estate, information technology, and materials, all of which gained more than 2%. Following yesterday’s gains, here are how the major market indicators stack up on a YTD basis:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -1.6%

S&P 500: -3.8%

Nasdaq Composite: -7.2%

Russell 2000: -7.4%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -3.8%

Ethereum (ETH-USD): -11.7%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for US-listed equities, Canada Goose (GOOS), Coca-Cola (KO), CyberArk (CYBR), DataDog (DDOG), Global Payments (GPN), Kellogg (K), PepsiCo (PEP), Philip Morris International (PM), Shutterstock (SSTK), Tapestry (TPR), and Twitter (TWTR) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

Walt Disney (DIS) reported December quarter results that handily beat consensus expectations with Disney+ paid subscriptions rising 37% YoY to 129.8 million and its Parks business doubling revenue vs. year ago levels. As Disney ramps its content offering and geographic reach for Disney+, it continues to expect 230-260 million paid subscribers by 2024. For the current quarter, the company shared its demand pipeline for domestic guests at Walt Disney World and Disneyland remains strong but it does expect its international parks will continue to be impacted by COVID-related volatility for the remainder of the quarter.

On the back of a strong recovery in its Mobility business that benefited from a 51% YoY jump in gross bookings, Uber (UBER) reported December quarter results that topped consensus expectations. For the quarter, Mobility Gross Bookings rose 67% YoY to $11.3 billion while Delivery Gross Bookings increased 34% YoY to $13.4 billion. According to the company, “While the Omicron variant began to impact our business in late December, Mobility is already starting to bounce back, with Gross Bookings up 25% month-on-month in the most recent week." On a QoQ basis Uber’s new business verticals, which include grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other non-restaurant efforts, grew nearly 10% with the company sharing that collective posted its best month ever in December.

iRobot (IRBT) shares came under pressure last night following its December quarter earnings report that missed consensus expectations for its top and bottom lines. Per the company "... ongoing semiconductor chip constraints and shipping delays impacted our ability to fulfill more than $35M in orders… We anticipate that supply chain challenges will dampen our performance in the first 2 quarters, followed by much stronger revenue growth” in the back half of 2022.

And for those looking for the latest on the chip industry and related shortages, early this morning semiconductor foundry company Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported its January revenue rose 35.8% YoY and 10.8% MoM to NT$172.2 billion. Also, this morning chip company United Micro (UMC) shared its January revenue rose 31.8% YoY to NT$20.47 billion, up ~1% on a MoM basis.

IPOs

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

23andMe (ME), Callaway Golf (ELY), Cloudflare (NET), Coursera (COUR), Expedia Group (EXPE), GoDaddy (GDDY), Terex (TEX), VeriSign (SIGN), Yelp (YELP), and Zillow (ZW) will report their latest quarterly results after today’s market close. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, Feb. 11

Germany: Consumer Price Index – January

UK: GDP (Preliminary) – 4Q 2021

UK: Industrial & Manufacturing Production – December

Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) - February

Monday, Feb. 14

China: Foreign Direct Investment - January

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Japan: 4Q 2021 GDP – Preliminary

Eurozone: 4Q 2021 GDP – Preliminary

Germany: ZEW Current Situation Index - February

US: Empire State Index – January

US: Producer Price Index – January

Wednesday, Feb. 16

China: CPI and PPI – January

UK: CPI – January

Eurozone: Industrial Production - December

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Import/Export Price index – January

US: Retail Sales – January

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – January

US: NAHB Housing Market Index -February

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, Feb. 17

Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

Housing Starts & Building Permits – January

Philadelphia Fed Index – February

Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, Feb. 18

Japan: CPI - January

UK: Retail Sales – January

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence (Preliminary) - February

US: Existing Home Sales – January

US: Leading Indicators – January

Thought for the Day

“Respect your efforts, respect yourself. Self-respect leads to self-discipline. When you have both firmly under your belt, that's real power.” ~ Clint Eastwood

