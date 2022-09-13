Daily Markets: Inflation Report Sure to Move Markets, But Not Fed

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board except for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which was off 0.18%. China’s Shanghai Composite was essentially flat, eking out a 0.05% gain while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.25%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.63%, Taiwan’s TAIEX added 0.59% and India’s Sensex closed ahead 0.76%. South Korea’s KOSPI led the way, up 2.74% on a broad rally led by Distribution Services and Non-Energy Materials names. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are trading ahead and U.S. futures point to a healthy open later this morning.

While the market will certainly react to today’s August Consumer Price Index release, that figure is not expected to have any major influence on the Fed as it prepares for its September 20 meeting. The overall expectation is for the headline rate to decline marginally MoM and 8.1% on a YoY basis given the recent drop in energy prices. However, the consensus view is also calling for Core CPI to rise 0.3% MoM, reaching 6.1% on a YoY basis up from July’s 5.9% figure as goods and services price changes further downstream from feedstock and transportation costs are a little more sticky.

While a lower than expected print on either the headline or core August CPI figures will signal progress on the inflation front, the reality is we would need to see a significant improvement vs. the July data to sway the Fed from its 75-basis point rate hike exiting next week’s monetary policy meeting. That’s likely to disappoint those who still think the Fed is considering a smaller rate hike. We suspect the rate increase expectations to watch will be those for the Fed’s November and December meetings following not only today’s CPI report but tomorrow’s August Producer Price Index report as well.

Data Download

International Economy

Last night saw the release of Japan’s Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index for August which showed a YoY gain of 9.00%, matching the previously released figure.

The UK added a good deal fewer jobs than was expected in July as Employment Change figures showed 39,600 jobs created, compared to estimates of 115,000 and the previous 159,800 result from June. Additionally, August unemployment claims rose by 6,300, reversing the 14,500 reduction in the rolls previously and the estimate of an additional 4,000 reduction.

The German Consumer Price Index for August hit its numbers as the reported figures tied with both estimates and the previously reported figures at 8.80%. German ZEW Economic Sentiment and Current Conditions for September disappointed as both figures came in below estimates that had already been taken down from the previous figures. The Current Situation metric came in at -60.5, off 10.4 points from the estimate and Economic sentiment was reported at -61.9, 3.4 points below consensus. Aside from the depths of the pandemic in 2020, these levels haven’t been seen since 2009.

Domestic Economy

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index reading for August came in at 91.8 vs. the prior reading of 89.9 with 29% percent of owners reporting inflation was their most important problem in operating their business, down 8 points from July's reading.

As we discussed above, the August Consumer Price Index report will be published at 8:30 AM ET. While it will be a focus for the market, there are other items that should catch its attention today including the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for September which will be published at 10 AM ET. The August figure is expected to rise to 38.4 vs. 38.1 in August. At 2 PM ET, the August reading for the U.S. government budget deficit will be released, and soon after the market close the weekly API Crude Oil Stocks report will be published.

Reuters reports U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak will cancel trips on three long-distance routes starting Tuesday because of a potential freight rail strike later this week and could be forced to cancel other trains.

Markets

Markets are in “Honey Badger” mode because they don’t seem to care about what’s happening in the domestic or global economy as they continue to extend gains. The Dow added 0.71%, the S&P 500 advanced 1.07%, the Russell 2000 was up 1.23% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.27% ahead. All 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in the green with gains ranging from 0.37% (Consumer Staples) to 1.84% (Energy). Apple (AAPL) had a strong Monday, rising 3.85% on the afterglow of its recent product launch, contributing to roughly 63% of the returns of the Technology sector.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -10.89%

S&P 500: -13.76%

Nasdaq Composite: -21.60%

Russell 2000: -15.11%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -51.83%

Ether (ETH-USD): -53.71%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Core & Main (CNM) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

August quarter EPS from Oracle (ORCL) modestly missed the consensus forecast despite revenue for the quarter rising 17.7% YoY to $11.45 billion, a tad over the $11.44 billion consensus. Cloud Revenue came in at $3.6 billion, up 45% in dollar denominated currency and 50% in constant currency. Similar to other companies in recent weeks, Oracle said the strengthening of the U.S. dollar compared to foreign currencies had a significant impact on results in the quarter. Without this impact, EPS would have been $0.08 higher. For the current quarter, those currency headwinds are expected to continue having a 5%-6% impact on its top line and at least a $0.07 per share negative effect on its bottom line.

Rent the Runway (RENT) reported a smaller than expected bottom-line loss for its July quarter as revenue rose 63.8% to $76.5 million, topping the $73.57 million consensus. However, the company issued downside guidance for the balance of its current fiscal year with revenue for the full year now expected to be $285-290 million vs. the $304.48 million consensus. Rent the Runway also announced a restructuring plan to reduce costs, streamline its organizational structure and drive operational efficiencies. The plan primarily includes total workforce reductions of approximately 24% of corporate employees.

Starbucks (SBUX) holds its first investor event today following its recent announcement that Laxman Narasimhan will succeed interim CEO Howard Schultz. The company is expected to share its plan to “reinvent Starbucks for the future.”

Micron Technology (MU) will break ground for a $15 billion factory in Boise, Idaho, and its CEO shared another new U.S. plant will be coming soon.

The Wall Street Journal reports Twitter (TWTR) shareholders are poised to approve Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover deal.

Peloton (PTON) announced co-founder John Foley resigned as executive chairman as CEO Barry McCarthy reshapes the company’s business.

Following last week’s new product announcements, JPMorgan suggests Apple is seeing strong demand for its new iPhones.

The Verge reports Google (GOOGL) has canceled the next version of its Pixelbook computer and has closed down the team that was building it, transferring them to other parts of the company.

Reuters reports the Cruise self-driving unit at General Motors (GM) aims to launch driverless ride service in Phoenix, Arizona, and Austin, Texas, in 90 days.

Intel (NTC) reduced the valuation for its forthcoming IPO for its self-driving unit, Mobileye to $30 billion from previously hoped $50 billion. Reasons for the reassessment include the broader slump in the stock market and declines in chip stock valuations. Intel purchased Mobileye for $15.3 billion in 2017.

IPOs

Wearable Devices (WLDS) priced its IPO of 3.75 million common units at $4.25, raising ~$16M in gross proceeds. WLDS shares are expected to begin trading later today on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Midweek AIG (AIG) spin-off Corebridge Financial (CRBG) and biotech firm Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) are expected to begin trading on September 14. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, September 14

Japan: Core Machinery Orders – July

UK: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – August

Eurozone: Industrial Production – July

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Producer Price Index – August

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, September 15

Japan: Import/Exports – August

Eurozone: Labor Cost Index – 2Q 2022

UK: Bank of England Monetary Policy meeting

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Retail Sales – August

US: Empire State Manufacturing Index – August

US: Philly Fed Index – August

US: Import/Export Prices – August

US: Industrial Production & Manufacturing Capacity – August

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, September 16

China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales – August

UK: Retail Sales – August

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - August

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – August

Thought for the Day

"If it's a good idea, go ahead and do it. It's easier to ask forgiveness than it is to get permission." - Grace Hopper, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy, computer scientist

Disclosures

