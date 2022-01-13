Daily Markets: Inflation Report Sets the Tone for Day's Trading

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed mixed today as China’s Shanghai Composite, Japan’s Nikkei, and South Korea’s KOSPI index closed down 1.17%, 0.96%, and 0.35%, respectively while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.11%, India’s Sensex advanced 0.14%. and Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.33% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed and US futures point to a positive open.

Coming into this week, we knew that earnings news would be light, but there are still some noteworthy reports coming in. Case in point, what we saw from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) should be a boost for chip and chip equipment stocks, while airline and aerospace stocks should see some lift following favorable news from Delta Airlines (DAL) and Boeing (BA). On the economic front, at 8:30 AM ET, we’ll receive the December PPI report, which is expected to be up big time on a year-over-year basis. Similar to the market’s reaction to the hot December CPI report, should the December PPI report be in-line with expectations, odds are the market will similarly shrug it off. However, should the December PPI report top expectations, we could see some pressure on equities as investors once again reconsider the potential pace of the Fed’s tightening efforts.

Data Download

Coronavirus

According to the White House, President Biden will give an update on the pandemic today at 10:30 AM ET.

Moderna (MRNA) expects to have a Covid vaccine for 2- to 5-year-olds in March.

As the latest Omicron wave continues to sweep through Italy, Bloomberg reports that country’s government has been working to develop a relief package that will rely on existing funding and not require any additional borrowing. The package is said to provide relief for sectors directly impacted by the recent surge like tourism and to provide financing to extend unemployment benefits to affected workers.

International Economy

Italian Industrial Production for November was announced earlier today at 1.9%, which reverses the previous month’s contraction of 0.48% and surprises 0.50% over consensus expectations.

Greece’s December YoY CPI figure showed a slight increase to 5.1% over November’s 4.8% observed growth.

The European Central Bank is on record this morning as joining central banks that have been moving away from labeling current inflationary trends as “transitory.” Reuters reports that ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos stated earlier today that “Inflation is not going to be as transitory as forecast some months ago” citing supply chain issues and persistent energy costs. Still, while he acknowledged inflation would be more persistent, he did maintain that growth would be contained within the ECB’s 2% target rate over the next couple of years. It seems to us that given that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target has given way to historic 6% to 7% inflation prints lately even without the kind of energy price pressures facing Europe, that expectations of sub 2% inflation in Europe might be misguided.

Domestic Economy

This morning brings the usual weekly Thursday reports that are the initial and continuing jobless claims as well as the EIA Natural Gas Inventory data. The real focus, however, will be the December Producer Price Index, which following the 40-year high reported in yesterday’s December Consumer Price Index, is expected to soar 9.8% YoY, up from November’s 9.6% YoY jump.

Markets

Equities shrugged off the hot, hot, hot December Consumer Price Index yesterday, with the S&P 500 retracing some of its recent losses while the Nasdaq Composite finished the day 0.2% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average limped along, closing 0.1% higher while the small-cap laden Russell 2000 closed down 0.8%. From a sector perspective, ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in positive territory yesterday, led by the materials sector. Health Care was the lone holdout with a modest decline. With those daily tallies, here are the year-to-date returns as of last night’s closing:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.1%

S&P 500: -0.8%

Nasdaq Composite: -2.9%

Russell 2000: -3.1%

Stocks to Watch

Taiwan Semiconductor reported December quarter EPS of NT 6.41 per share vs. the 6.22 consensus as revenue for the quarter rose 21.2% YoY to NT 438.19 billion, topping the NT436.53 billion consensus. The company issued upside guidance for the current quarter with revenue in the range of $16.6-17.2 billion vs. the $15.78 billion consensus. Taiwan Semiconductor also shared it will spend $40-$44 billion expanding and upgrading its capacity in 2022, compared to the $25-$28 billion Intel (INTC) is expected to spend this year adding to its chip capacity.

December quarter results from Delta Airlines also topped expectations for both revenue and EPS. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue running 725-76% compared to its March 2019 quarter with capacity in the range of 83%-85%. According to the company, it sees Omicron temporarily delaying demand recovery by ~60 days with recovery momentum resuming from President's Day weekend forward.

Reports indicate Boeing’s 737 MAX jet could return to service in China later this month following being grounded by Chinese authorities for nearly three years.

EVgo’s (EVGO) PlugShare announced it has reached 2+ million registered users globally.

IPOs

TPG Inc (TPG) priced its 33.9 million share IPO at $29.50 per share.

Investors continue to await the IPO pricing for Verdant Earth Technologies (VDNT) this week. Readers looking to dig deeper into the IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Washington Federal (WAFD) is the lone company expected to report its quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, Jan. 14 UK: Construction Output, Industrial Production & Manufacturing Production – November US: Retail Sales, Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization - December US: Business Inventories – November US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – January



Thought for the Day

“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you have to put up with the rain.” ~ Dolly Parton.

