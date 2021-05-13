Daily Markets: Inflation, Jobs Data to Set the Tone for Day's Trading

Today’s Big Picture

Yesterday’s inflation-related sell-off in U.S. equities spilled over into Asia leaving those indices down across the board today. The 2.5% fall in Japan’s Nikkei led the decline, followed by the 1.7% drop in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the 1.0% move lower in China’s Shanghai Composite. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were largely lower by mid-day trading and U.S. futures point to further declines ahead when those markets open later this morning.

Before the market opens, we’ll receive two economic data points — the April Producer Price Index and the weekly Jobless Claims report — that could exacerbate the expected move lower, or it could offer some reprieve if the data is better than expected. The consensus expectations for the April Producer Price Index call for a 0.3% MoM increase while jobless claims are expected to clock in around 500,000, roughly the same as last week. Much like yesterday, we’ll be gauging investor response to today’s inflation data via the move in Treasury yields.

Data Download

International Economy

Bank Lending in Japan rose 4.8% YoY in April, down from the 6.3% pace in March. The Economy Watchers Current Index (which measures the current mood of businesses that directly service consumers, such as barbers, taxi drivers, and waiters), fell to 39.1 in April from 49 in March. The Outlook Index dropped to 41.7 in April from 49.8 in March.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s inflation numbers came in even hotter than the already hot expectations. The month-over-month for headline and core were expected to be 0.2% and 0.3% respectively but came in multiples of those at 0.8% and 0.9% respectively. This was the biggest increase in the headline since 2009 and core hasn’t been this high since the early 1980s. Headline CPI came in at 4.2% YoY, highest since 2009, and core 3.0% YoY, highest since 1996. What is most interesting to us is that categories representing less than 5% of the total (namely hotels, auto rentals, used-car prices) were responsible for 10.2% of the 11.6% annualized index’s increase this month with the other 95% of categories adding just 1.4% annualized.

Yesterday the NY Fed also released its quarterly report on consumers’ finances which found that total debt rose 2.4% YoY, the slowest pace since Q3 of 2016, driven by mortgage debt, up 4.6%, while non-mortgage debt fell 2.3%. Credit card balances are shrinking at a record rate with HELOC right behind them. Student loan growth is now growing at the lowest rate on record and auto loan growth has slowed dramatically as well. On the other end of the spectrum, mortgage origination has been running at a record pace the past two quarters with 86.3% going to those with FICO scores 720+.

Perhaps the best news of the day yesterday was that the Colonial Pipeline was able to restart operations at about 5 pm ET after a ransomware attack had forced the entire system offline since Friday evening. The pipeline is not expected to be fully functional immediately. In the aftermath of the Colonial Pipeline mess, President Biden signed an executive order yesterday aimed at strengthening U.S. cybersecurity defenses.

Later today we will get the April PPI numbers with the consensus estimate for a 0.3% increase, the usual weekly Jobless Claims, and the weekly EIA Natural Gas Stocks.

Markets

The inflation data put some serious downward pressure on equities yesterday as the S&P 500 fell towards its 50-day moving average, losing 2.2% in its worst day since February 25 with 10 of its 11 sectors closing in the red. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.7%, the Russell 2000 3.3%, and the Dow 2.0%. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 have just seen the steepest 3-day declines in nearly 7 months.

With the hotter-than-expected inflation data yesterday, bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury finished the day 7 basis points higher, helped by the federal government deficit coming in 8% wider than expected in April. Despite the hot CPI numbers, the 10-year Treasury bond auction was met with strong demand with a bid-to-cover ratio that rose to 2.45 from last month’s 2.36.

Atlanta Fed President Bostic commented that he “expects a lot of noise in inflation data through September.”

Stocks to Watch

Before the open of U.S. equity markets, investors will have several quarterly earnings reports to contend with including those from Alibaba (BABA), Canada Goose (GOOS), and MakeMyTrip (MMYT).

March quarter results at YETI Holdings (YETI) came in better than expected and the company boosted its 2021 EPS guidance to $2.28-2.32 vs. the $2.16 consensus and its prior guidance of $2.11-2.14. While the bulk of that bump higher is due to the company’s revised revenue forecast that calls for 20%-22% YoY growth, a tick lower in the effective tax rate to 24% from 24.5% is also helping lift its 2021 EPS forecast a smidge.

After Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company would suspend car purchases using Bitcoin (BTC) over environmental concerns, the cryptocurrency market dropped more than $350 billion to $2.06 trillion. Musk also stated that his company will not be selling any bitcoin and will “use it for transactions as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy.”

Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) announced that it will increase its investments in the System LSI and Foundry businesses through 2030 to a total of KRW 171 trillion, to accelerate research of cutting-edge semiconductor process technology and construction of a new production facility.

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZGQ) rose more than 50% after the announcement of the selection of a $6 billion turnaround bid led by Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management that provides the unusual payout to shareholders for a company in Chapter 11. Apollo Global Management (APO) and a group of existing shareholders are expected to join Knighthead and Certares.

After reporting better than expected March quarter results and lifting its 2021 adjusted EBITDA forecast above consensus expectations, Jack in the Box Inc (JACK) shares lost around 3% in extended trading after reporting. During the quarter same-store, comp sales rose 20.6%, but for 2021 the company sees comp sales up in the high-single digits.

Shares of speaker maker Sonos (SONO) rose nearly 20% in after-hours trading after reporting fiscal second-quarter revenues of $442.9 million, well above the $248.4 million expected. The company plans to raise its outlook for fiscal 2021 again based on this strong performance.

Vroom (VRM) shares rose around 12% in extended trading after reporting a better-than-expected EPS loss of -$0.57 on better-than-expected revenue of $591.1 million. EPS was expected to be $0.63 on revenue of $518.2 million.

Rite Aid (RAD) announced it is administering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 or older at all locations offering the Pfizer vaccine, following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) announced that the Nevada Gaming Control Board has approved a return to full occupancy, without social distancing, on the casino floors at all nine of the company's Las Vegas properties.

Iron Mountain (IRM) signed an agreement to sell its Intellectual Property Management business to software escrow and cybersecurity company NCC Group (NCCGF).

Xperi Holding (XPER) announced its wholly-owned subsidiary TiVo Corporation was selected as the successful bidder at auction to acquire the assets of MobiTV, a global leader in application-based Pay TV video delivery solutions.

Starting June 1, customers of United Airlines (UAL) on most flights over two hours will be able to purchase beer, wine, and White Claw Hard Seltzer, making United the first major airline to offer the hard seltzer onboard its aircraft.

After U.S. equity markets close today, investors will be chewing through quarterly results from Airbnb (ABNB), Dillard’s (DDS), DoorDash (DASH), Farfetch (FTCH), GoodRx (GDRX), and Walt Disney (DIS). Investors looking to get ready for those reports as well as those to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

May 14: Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report, Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count

May 17: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, NAHB Housing Market Index, Net Capital Flows

May 18: Housing Starts, Building Permits, weekly Redbook Retail Sales, API Crude Oil Stocks

May 19: weekly MBA Mortgage Applications, weekly EIA energy stocks, FOMC Minutes

May 20: weekly jobless claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing

May 21: Markit Services, Manufacturing, and Composite PMIs; Existing Home Sales

May 24: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

May 25: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

May 26: Mortgage Applications

May 27: Durable Goods Orders, GDP Price Index, Corporate Profits, weekly Jobless Claims, PCE Prices, Pending Home Sales, Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index

May 28: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 31: US equity markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday

Thought for the Day

“To find yourself, think for yourself.” ~Socrates

Disclosures

Tesla (TSLA) is a constituent of Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index.

