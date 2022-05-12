Daily Markets: Inflation Fears Pressure Stocks

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board as those markets digested yesterday’s higher than expected U.S. CPI print. Least hit was China’s Shanghai Composite, which traded off only 0.12%. Korea’s KOSPI fell 1.63%, Japan’s Nikkei 1.77%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries 1.89%, India’s Sensex 2.14%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 2.24%. Taiwan’s TAIEX led the way down, losing 2.43% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are trading down, with most markets either above or approaching a 2% loss, and U.S. futures point to a decidedly weak market open later this morning.

Expectations today are for PPI to fall slightly but given the persistence of high energy prices and ongoing supply chain pressures due to China’s Zero Covid policy, we would not be surprised if we saw a similar slight pickup in the reported numbers. Given the reaction to yesterday’s CPI print it’s not clear if investors have much more capitulation left if today’s PPI numbers disappoint. Our hope is that the overnight reaction to yesterday’s CPI print from foreign markets doesn’t create a feedback loop of sorts, seeing U.S. markets react to today’s drawdown in sympathy. From our perspective, the only thing that the latest CPI print did was re-enforce what economists have said for quite a while, which is that inflation, once established, is anything but transitory and we should expect to see these kinds of high prints at least through the next couple of quarters, if not longer.

Still, as we exit the Q1 earnings season, we have seen a lot of strength in these results, and we continue to see a strong labor market and as energy markets continue to stabilize, we hope that lower energy prices will soon be on the horizon.

Data Download

International Economy

Q1 UK preliminary YoY GDP was released earlier today at a robust 8.7%, significantly higher than the previously reported 6.6%. With this release came preliminary Q1 expenditure figures for both government (-1.7%) and Households (0.60%). Both are lower than previously reported but given the reduction in Covid-related government spending and the Omicron wave affecting consumers at the beginning of the quarter these results are not unexpected.

Domestic Economy

8:30 AM ET will see the release of the latest weekly Weekly Initial (as of May 7) & Continuing Jobless Claims (as of April 30) with initial claims expected to remain steady at 200,000 and continuing claims to edge up to 1.39 million from the previously reported 1.384 million.

Following yesterday’s CPI print, we will see April YoY PPI with the top line number expected to fall to 10.70% from the previously reported 11.20%. Similarly, expectations for PPI Ex-Food & Energy are calling for a slight reduction to 8.90% from the previously reported 9.20%.

Markets

The S&P 500 dropped 1.65% yesterday as the market reacted to a YoY CPI print which was lower than the previously reported figure but not as low as was expected. Energy, Utilities, and Materials were the only positive sectors while Technology and Consumer Discretionary names bore the brunt of inflation expectations. The Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.18% and 1.02%, respectively, while the Russell 2000 declined 2.48%.

Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -12.40%

S&P 500: -17.44%

Nasdaq Composite: -27.36%

Russell 2000: -24.40%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -36.20%

Ether (ETH-USD): -42.37%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off, Alibaba (BABA), Canada Goose (GOOS), CyberArk (CYBR), Dillard's (DDS), and Tapestry (TPR) are expected to report their quarterly results.

General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) have been given downgrades by analysts at Wells Fargo on profitability concerns as they see sustained increases in input costs and fuel efficiency mandates putting automakers in a position where margins are most likely to get squeezed going forward. It should be noted that Ford recently announced it has closed the reservation system to new orders for its wildly popular F-150 Lightning in an effort to have production catch up to existing orders. It is, as they say, a quality problem to have, but a problem nonetheless.

EV manufacturer Fisker (FSR) announced it will begin production of the Fisker Pear model in 2024 at a Foxconn (FXCOF) plant based in Ohio. The company’s flagship Ocean vehicle is slated to begin production in Austria in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In a sign of current sentiment, the former Arabian American Oil Company, now Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) has displaced Apple as the world's largest public company by market cap.

IPOs

Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close indie Semiconductor (INDI), Motorola Solutions (MSI), Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS), and Poshmark (POST) are slated to report their latest quarterly results.

Investors should remain on watch for companies that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, May 13

Eurozone: Industrial Production - May.

US: Import/Export Prices – April

US: Michigan Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – May

Monday, May 16

Eurozone: Trade Balance - March

US: Empire State Index – May

Tuesday, May 17

Eurozone: GDP (Second Preliminary) – 1Q 2022

US: Retail Sales – April

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – April

US: Business Inventories – March

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – May

Wednesday, May 18

Japan: GDP (Preliminary) – 1Q 2022

UK: CPI and PPI – April

Eurozone: CPI - April

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Housing Starts – April

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thought for the Day

"Good is the enemy of great." ~Jony Ive

Disclosures

