Daily Markets: Inflation, Dollar Strength, Energy - Pick Your Market Headache

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board as technology stocks came under pressure. The commodity-focused Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries was spared, down only 0.09% while India’s Sensex declined 0.94% and South Korea’s KOSPI and China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 0.96% and 0.97%, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.32%, Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.77% and Taiwan’s TAIEX led the way, down 2.72% on the day. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a soft open later this morning.

Amid expectations for a blistering June Consumer Price Index (CPI) report tomorrow, equities continue to reflect worries over the Fed’s pace of interest rate hikes and questions over its ability to stick a soft landing for the economy. That June data will reflect record gas prices during the month, but they have softened in recent weeks, suggesting some month over month easing when the July CPI data is released. As we move through the summer, we’re likely to see similar bouts of uncertainty leading up to each release of economic growth and inflation data as investors triangulate the Fed’s likely course of action in the coming months. Also raising worries is the continued strength in the U.S. dollar amid growth and energy related concerns in Europe; the greenback’s exchange rate is almost on par with the euro. While that's great for American travelers to the continent, it's a foreign exchange headache for Corporate America that poses a risk to revenue and EPS expectations for the coming quarters.

Last night saw the release of Japan’s Producer Price Index equivalent, the Domestic Corporate Goods Index for June, with YoY growth ticking down slightly to 9.2% from the previously reported 9.3%.

German economic researcher ZEW released its Current Conditions survey for Germany (-45.8) and Economic Sentiment survey for Germany (-53.8) and the Eurozone ( -51.10) for July with all figures showing significant drops from the previous releases as not just energy based inflation but the prospect of fuels shortages loom in the near future and into this coming winter. These levels eclipse the lows of the pandemic and hearken back to 2008 - 2011.

In an effort to contend with travel disruptions, London’s Heathrow Airport announced it will cap the maximum number of daily departing passengers at 100,000 effective today through September 11.

At a global energy forum in Australia, International Energy Agency (IEA) Director Fatih Birol shared the worst of the current energy crisis could still be ahead of us as the coming winter in Europe will be “very, very difficult” and may have “serious implications for the global economy.”

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index tumbled to 89.5 in June, down from 93.1 in May, hitting its lowest reading in nine and a half years. Thirty-four percent of business owners said that inflation was their biggest single problem, an increase of six points from May and the highest level since Q4 1980.

Markets continued to give back yesterday with the Dow down 0.52%, the S&P 500 off 1.15%, and Small Caps and the Nasdaq composite both declining over 2%. All sectors except Utilities (0.64%) were with Communication Services (-3.03%) and Consumer Discretionary (-2.74%) names leading the way. Consumer Staples came close to breakeven down only 0.13% on the day. These results speak to the level of confidence investors have in both consumers and the Fed’s ability to engineer a soft landing. Wednesday will see the latest CPI update and Thursday will provide insight into PPI. From our perspective, yesterday’s results represent classic defensive positioning. We will see if it was warranted by the end of this week.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -14.21%

S&P 500: -19.13%

Nasdaq Composite: -27.31%

Russell 2000: -22.86%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -58.26%

Ether (ETH-USD): -71.01%

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, AngioDynamics (ANGO) is expected to report its latest quarterly results.

PepsiCo (PEP) reported June quarter EPS of $1.86, well ahead of the $1.74 consensus as revenue rose 5.2% YoY to $20.23 billion, easily topping the $19.5 billion consensus. Given its year-to-date performance, the company now expects its full-year organic revenue to increase 10% up from its prior forecast of 8% and continues to expect core constant currency EPS to increase 8%.

Gap (GPS) announced CEO Sonia Syngal will step down and while a search for a replacement is underway, Executive Chairman Bob Martin will serve as interim CEO. The company also shared Horacio "Haio" Barbeito will join the Gap Leadership Team as CEO of Old Navy. Barbeito recently served as CEO of Walmart (WMT) Canada.

GameStop (GME) launched its non-custodial, Ethereum Layer 2-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace to allow gamers, creators, collectors, and other community members to buy, sell and trade NFTs. The marketplace allows parties to connect to their own digital asset wallets such as the recently launched GameStop Wallet.

Back-end semiconductor equipment and services company Cohu (COHU) tightened its revenue expectations for its Q2 to $216-$218 million from $205-$221 million and the $213.5 million consensus forecast. Per the company, its quarter-end backlog is projected to be ~$342 million, which should largely ship over the coming 3 quarters.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has reportedly been in talks with Amazon (AMZN) about restarting a distribution agreement to sell Warner’s HBO Max along with its Prime Video service.

Data from International Data Corporation showed worldwide PC shipments declined 15.3% YoY to 71.3 million units in Q2 2022. While worse than expected, it compares to Q2 2018 and Q2 2019 shipments of 62.1 million and 65.1 million units, respectively. Companies potentially impacted by this news include Apple (AAPL), Dell (DELL), HP (HPQ), Intel (INTC), and AMD (AMD).

Yesterday, Tom Krause resigned as president of Broadcom (AVGO) software group and will become the CEO of the company being formed by the combination of Citrix Systems (CTXS) and Tibco Software. That deal is expected to close in the current quarter.

And Amazon’s 2022 Prime Day is underway and concludes tomorrow while Target’s (TGT) Target Deal Days continues through July 13.

Shares of ASIC chips company Nano Labs (NA) which serves the crypto mining machine market as well as some metaverse-related computing applications are expected to start trading on July 12. COVID-19 test marketer Virax Biolans Group (Nasdaq) targets its shares debuting on July 14. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

No companies are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today but readers should be on watch for earnings pre-announcements. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Wednesday, July 13

China: Import/Exports – June

UK: Construction Output, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production – May

Germany: Consumer Price Index – June

Eurozone: Industrial Production - May

US: Consumer Price Index – June

Thursday, July 14

Japan: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization - May

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Producer Price Index – June

US: Fed Beige Book

Friday, July 15

China: Housing Prices, Industrial Production, Retail Sales – June

China: China Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI – July

China: 2Q 2022 GDP

UK: Car Registrations – June

Germany: Car Registrations – June

Italy: Consumer Price Index - June

US: Retail Sales – June

US: Empire Manufacturing Index – July

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – June

US: Business Inventories – May

US: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – July

“If you want to kill a big dream, tell it to a small-minded person.” ~ Steve Harvey

