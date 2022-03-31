Daily Markets: Inflation Data on Deck as U.S. Mulls Historic Oil Release

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board with the exception of Korea’s KOSPI which gained 0.40%. Australia’s ASX was down 0.13%, India’s Sensex 0.20%, Taiwan’s TAIEX 0.27%, and China’s Shanghai Composite and Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.44% and 0.73%, respectively, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the day 1.06% lower. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down slightly across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive market open later this morning.

Before markets open, we’ll receive the February Personal Consumption Expenditure’s Index, a preferred inflation metric for the Federal Reserve. The headline figure for that metric is expected to increase 6.4% YoY with the core reading up 5.5% on that basis. A hotter-than-expected reading will likely cement expectations for the Fed to hike interest rates by 50 basis points at their upcoming May monetary policy meeting, leading to another wobbly move in the yield curve.

On a positive note, oil prices are under pressure this morning following word the Biden administration is considering releasing up to 180 million barrels of oil over several months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). This would be the largest release in the 50-year history of the SPR and would equate to roughly two days of global oil demand. That news comes ahead of today’s meeting of OPEC+, which ahead of that news was expected to stick to its stated plan for a gradual increase in oil production. Later this week, the International Energy Agency is expected to decide on a collective oil release.

And reports suggest talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to resume on Friday, with the goal of hammering out preliminary points that would pave the way for a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming weeks.

Data Download

International Economy

Last night saw the release of MoM February Korean Industrial Production which saw growth of 0.60% as compared to January’s 0.30%. On a YoY basis that figure showed 6.5% growth as compared to expectations of a 4.5% gain. Also reporting last night was March Manufacturing (49.5) and non-Manufacturing (48.4) PMI which both came in slightly under expectations but more importantly came in under 50 indicating a slight overall contraction in these sectors.

February Eurozone (6.8%) and March German (5.0%) unemployment figures were released this morning with both hewing closely to their previously reported numbers. February German YoY Retail Sales were reported as growing 7.1%, surprising slightly against a forecast of 6.8% but down from January’s 10.4% figure. UK final YoY 4Q 2021 GDP was released and was adjusted up 0.10% to 6.60%.

The European Union is reportedly contemplating additional sanctions against Russia's financial sector, with the Wall Street Journal saying officials are weighing whether to take steps to further restrict the use of cryptocurrencies by Russian banks. Germany declared an "early warning" on natural gas supplies, calling on consumers and companies to limit consumption given the risks of a full supply disruption from Russia.

Domestic Economy

8:30 AM ET will see the release of the latest Weekly Initial Jobless Claims with expectations of a jump to 195,000 from the previously reported 187,000. While higher, that figure comes in well under the January high of 216,000 and speaks more to companies finding their footing in the face of an increasingly aggressive Fed.

Also, at 8:30 AM ET will see February Personal Consumption & Income growth figures. Expectations are for income to have grown 0.50% from a flat January and Consumption to have slowed down to 0.70% growth from January’s 2.10% figure

9:45 AM ET will see the release of March Chicago PMI which is expected to come in slightly stronger at 56.7 as compared to February’s 56.3 reading.

Yesterday, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said that with consumer price inflation looms at its highest in 40 years, he's "open" to hiking the central bank's policy rate by 50 basis points in May.

Markets

The sobering mood following Tuesday's Ukraine-Russia peace talks weighed on stocks yesterday amid fresh questions over the duration of the war, related sanctions, supply chain issues and related inflationary pressures. Comments made between President Biden and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy regarding defensive support, a new package of enhanced sanctions, and humanitarian aid indicated that the war wasn't likely to end immediately. At the same time, reports also indicate Russian forces near Kyiv and Chernihiv are regrouping to focus on the Donbas region.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% in response while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.2%, the Russell 2000 fell 2.0% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.2%. Losses were concentrated in the S&P 500 information technology, consumer discretionary, and financials sectors with gainers in the energy, utilities, health care, and consumer staples sectors. Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -3.1%

S&P 500: -3.4%

Nasdaq Composite: -7.7%

Russell 2000: -6.9%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -1.0%

Ether (ETH-USD): -9.3%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) will report its quarterly results.

Shares of Boeing (BA) traded higher yesterday after China Southern Airlines (ZNH) said it plans to take delivery of 103 MAX jets through 2023, including 39 this year. And this morning ASL Aviation Holdings and Boeing announced an order for up to 20 additional 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters.

DXC Technology (DXC) was selected to run the mission-critical IT infrastructure for Her Majesty's Passport Office (HMPO) in the UK. The two signed a 5-year agreement worth up to $37 million, through which DXC will provide HMPO with digital platform services to meet the growing demand for British passports.

Novavax (NVAX) submitted a request to expand the conditional marketing authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid to adolescents aged 12-17 in the EU.

In addition to the so-called “Billionaire’s Tax,” Congress will be voting soon on another federal revenue generating bill. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE Act) has been bouncing around congress since 2019 and while per the Congress’ website was passed in the house at the end of 2020, would require 60 votes in the senate in order to be sent to the White House for final approval. Given that cannabis tax revenue exceeded $10 billion since sales began in 2015, it is clear that there are incentives for Congress to vote MORE into law. Investors in the shares of Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Grow Generation (GRWG), Village Farms (VFF), and other cannabis related stocks will be keeping a close eye on this beleaguered sector for any positive movement.

IPOs

Shares of Genius Group (GNS), Rail Vision (RVSN), and Wearable Devices (WLDS) are expected to price their IPO offerings this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Blackberry (BB), Blend Labs (BLND), and Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) will issue their latest quarterly results and guidance. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, April 1

Japan: Tankan Large Manufacturing & Non-Manufacturing Index – 1Q 2022

Japan: Markit/JMMA Manufacturing PMI – March

China: Markit/Caixin Manufacturing PMI – March

Eurozone: Markit PMI Manufacturing – March

UK: CIPS Manufacturing PMI – March

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - March

US: Employment Report – March

US: Markit Manufacturing PMI – March

US: Construction Spending – February

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – March

Thought for the Day

“Thinking that everything is going to come together in a perfect way is not necessarily the way it's going to happen.” ~ James Gunn

Disclosures

