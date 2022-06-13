Daily Markets: Inflation Concerns Hit Markets Ahead of Fed's Meeting This Week

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board in a volatile session that seemed to reflect any number of global concerns, chief of which are U.S. inflation and anticipation about the Fed’s response to it. China’s Shanghai Composite was the least impacted, down 0.89%, India’s Sensex declined 1.49% and Taiwan’s TAIEX dropped 2.36%. As a colleague used to say, “they brought out the big ugly stick” with Japan’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea’s KOSPI, which closed off 3.01%, 3.39% and 3.52%, respectively. Australian markets sat this one out as they were closed marking the Queen’s birthday, also referred to as Volunteers Day. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down over 2.0% across the board. U.S. futures point to a dire open later this morning in response to growing concerns the Fed is behind the inflation curve, and that the economy is entering a period of stagflation. On top of that, renewed lockdowns in China raise fresh questions over global supply chains.

We have another quiet start to the day for U.S. equities as there are no companies slated to report their quarterly results and the economic calendar is clear for the day. While some may agree with that quiet assessment, there are others that may refer to it as the calm before the storm as we wait for the May Producer Price Index to be published before tomorrow's open. Following the May Consumer Price Index coming in hotter than expected and pushing back considerably on the notion inflation had peaked, the odds for a 75-point rate hike by the Fed at its monetary policy meeting this week jumped to 20% from 5%. Should the May Producer Price Index similarly quash the view that inflation peaked, we would expect those odds to move even higher. The thought being the Fed will need to move more decisively to get its arms around inflation, but it's a delicate tight-rope walk, as the faster the Fed moves interest rates higher, so too will worries the Fed will send the economy into a tailspin.

Data Download

International Economy

Construction output in the UK rose by 3.9% YoY in April, easing from 4.7% the previous month and the expected 2.8% increase. April Industrial production in the UK rose 0.7% YoY, missing the consensus forecast that called for a 1.7% increase. The UK’s read on April Manufacturing Production showed a +0.5% YoY rise but missed the expected +1.8% gain and slowed vs. March’s +1.9% advance.

Domestic Economy

As we noted above, we have a very quiet start to what will be a very important week in terms of economic data and monetary policy. The “fun” resumes tomorrow with the May Producer Price Index and paired with last week’s hotter than expected Consumer Price Index it will set expectations for what the Fed could say exiting its latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Markets

Following the May Consumer Price Index that pushed back hard on the thought inflation had peaked, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.73% with nearly every member in the Dow-30 in the red. The S&P 500 fell 2.91% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 3.52%. From a sector perspective, all 11 S&P sectors finished the day in negative territory with consumer discretionary, technology, and financials leading the way lower, falling 4.2%, 3.9%, and 3.7%, respectively. The 2-year Treasury yield, which is seen one of the more sensitive ones to the Fed’s interest rate actions, jumped above 3% to close the week at its highest level since 2008. Including Friday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -13.61%

S&P 500: -18.16%

Nasdaq Composite: -27.52%

Russell 2000: -19.82%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -52.0%

Ether (ETH-USD): -61.3%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, there are no companies expected to report their quarterly results, but investors should be on watch for any earnings pre-announcements, positive or negative.

Senate negotiators announced on Sunday that they had struck a bipartisan deal on a narrow set of gun safety measures that include enhanced background checks to give authorities time to check the juvenile and mental health records of any prospective gun buyer under the age of 21. Stocks to watch on this news include Smith & Wesson (SWBI) and Sturm, Ruger & Co. (RGR).

Blizzard Entertainment, a division of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), announced that Diablo IV, the next generation installment in the series, is debuting in 2023.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Goldman Sachs’s (GS) asset-management arm over its funds that aim to invest based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

Skillsoft (SKIL) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its SumTotal business, a provider of learning and human capital management software for highly regulated industries, to Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for approximately $200 million in a cash transaction.

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) acquired London-based M&A advisory firm Stamford Partners LLP.

IPOs

Connected sports company Connexa Sports Technologies (SLBG) is expected to begin trading on June 14. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

The lone company expected to report its quarterly results is Oracle (ORCL), and its results will likely be viewed as a proxy for corporate spending. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, June 14

Japan: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – April

UK: Average Earnings and Employment Change – April

Germany: CPI - May

Germany: Zew Economic Sentiment Index - June

US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index – May

US: Producer Price Index – May

Wednesday, June 15

Japan: Core Machinery Orders – April

China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales – May

Eurozone: Industrial Production - April

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Retail Sales – May

US: NAHB Housing Market. Index - June

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: FOMC Meeting Decision

Thursday, June 16

UK: Car Registrations – May

Eurozone: Wages & Labor Cost Index – 1Q 2022

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – May

US: Philly Fed Manufacturing Index – June

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, June 17

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - May

Thought for the Day

“Never be limited by other people’s limited imaginations.” ~Mae Jemison

